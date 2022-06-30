Open Championship Field - St Andrews 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tiger Woods headlines the field for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next month.

The 15-time Major winner missed the US Open - having made his comeback at the Masters - as he continued his battle back to fitness following a serious car crash last year, but he is set to tee it up at the home of golf, scene of two of his three Open victories.

Reigning champion Collin Morakawa is also in the field, joined by Masters champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

And while the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are no longer plying their trade on the PGA Tour, the LIV Golf players are all set to be involved at the Open.

Another 16 players booked their place at St Andrews at the four Final Qualifying venues, with playoffs required at three of them. John Parry won the playoff at St Annes Old Links to join Sam Bairstow, Marcus Armitage and Matthew Jordan in the Open field. Barclay Brown, Richard Mansell, Oliver Farr and Marco Penge came through at Hollinwell, while at Fairmont St Andrews, David Carey and Robert Dinwiddie were joined by playoff winners Lars van Meijel and Alex Wrigley. At Prince’s, Matthew Ford, Jamie Rutherford and Ronan Mullarney were joined by Jack Floydd, who came through a five-man playoff.

The final places in the field for the 150th Open Championship will be filled by the top three finishers (who haven’t already qualified) at the Irish Open, John Deere Classic and the Scottish Open, with one final spot available at the Barbasol Championship.

The 150th Open Championship Field

John Daly

Justin Leonard

Paul Lawrie

Tiger Woods

David Duval

Ernie Els

Ben Curtis

Todd Hamilton

Padraig Harrington

Stewart Cink

Louis Oosthuizen

Darren Clarke

Phil Mickelson

Rory McIlroy

Zach Johnson

Henrik Stenson

Jordan Spieth

Francesco Molinari

Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Dylan Frittelli

Brooks Koepka

Mackenzie Hughes

Dustin Johnson

Robert MacIntyre

Daniel Berger

Scottie Scheffler

Cameron Smith

Justin Thomas

Patrick Cantlay

Viktor Hovland

Sam Burns

Xander Schauffele

Hideki Matsuyama

Will Zalatoris

Matt Fitzpatrick

Billy Horschel

Joaquin Niemann

Abraham Ancer

Tony Finau

Sungjae Im

Tyrrell Hatton

Paul Casey

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Max Homa

Cameron Young

Jason Kokrak

Kevin Kisner

Corey Conners

Kevin Na

Talor Gooch

Thomas Pieters

Tom Hoge

Patrick Reed

Harold Varner III

Seamus Power

Tommy Fleetwood

Adam Scott

KH Lee

Lucas Herbert

Russell Henley

Keegan Bradley

Cameron Tringale

Webb Simpson

Mito Pereira

Marc Leishman

Min Woo Lee

Nicolai Hojgaard

Richard Bland

Alexander Bjork

Bernd Wiesberger

Guido Migliozzi

Dean Burmester

Jason Scrivener

Ian Poulter

Laurie Canter

Thomas Detry

Danny Willett

Justin Harding

Garrick Higgo

Justin Rose

John Parry

Sam Bairstow

Marcus Armitage

Matthew Jordan

Barclay Brown

Richard Mansell

Oliver Farr

Marco Penge

David Carey

Robert Dinwiddie

Lars van Meijel

Alex Wrigley

Matthew Ford

Jamie Rutherford

Ronan Mullarney

Jack Floydd