Open Championship Field - St Andrews 2022
The biggest names in the game are all set to be in action at the home of golf
Tiger Woods headlines the field for the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews next month.
The 15-time Major winner missed the US Open - having made his comeback at the Masters - as he continued his battle back to fitness following a serious car crash last year, but he is set to tee it up at the home of golf, scene of two of his three Open victories.
Reigning champion Collin Morakawa is also in the field, joined by Masters champion and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and US Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick.
And while the likes of Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau are no longer plying their trade on the PGA Tour, the LIV Golf players are all set to be involved at the Open.
Another 16 players booked their place at St Andrews at the four Final Qualifying venues, with playoffs required at three of them. John Parry won the playoff at St Annes Old Links to join Sam Bairstow, Marcus Armitage and Matthew Jordan in the Open field. Barclay Brown, Richard Mansell, Oliver Farr and Marco Penge came through at Hollinwell, while at Fairmont St Andrews, David Carey and Robert Dinwiddie were joined by playoff winners Lars van Meijel and Alex Wrigley. At Prince’s, Matthew Ford, Jamie Rutherford and Ronan Mullarney were joined by Jack Floydd, who came through a five-man playoff.
The final places in the field for the 150th Open Championship will be filled by the top three finishers (who haven’t already qualified) at the Irish Open, John Deere Classic and the Scottish Open, with one final spot available at the Barbasol Championship.
The 150th Open Championship Field
John Daly
Justin Leonard
Paul Lawrie
Tiger Woods
David Duval
Ernie Els
Ben Curtis
Todd Hamilton
Padraig Harrington
Stewart Cink
Louis Oosthuizen
Darren Clarke
Phil Mickelson
Rory McIlroy
Zach Johnson
Henrik Stenson
Jordan Spieth
Francesco Molinari
Shane Lowry
Collin Morikawa
Jon Rahm
Dylan Frittelli
Brooks Koepka
Mackenzie Hughes
Dustin Johnson
Robert MacIntyre
Daniel Berger
Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Smith
Justin Thomas
Patrick Cantlay
Viktor Hovland
Sam Burns
Xander Schauffele
Hideki Matsuyama
Will Zalatoris
Matt Fitzpatrick
Billy Horschel
Joaquin Niemann
Abraham Ancer
Tony Finau
Sungjae Im
Tyrrell Hatton
Paul Casey
Bryson DeChambeau
Harris English
Max Homa
Cameron Young
Jason Kokrak
Kevin Kisner
Corey Conners
Kevin Na
Talor Gooch
Thomas Pieters
Tom Hoge
Patrick Reed
Harold Varner III
Seamus Power
Tommy Fleetwood
Adam Scott
KH Lee
Lucas Herbert
Russell Henley
Keegan Bradley
Cameron Tringale
Webb Simpson
Mito Pereira
Marc Leishman
Min Woo Lee
Nicolai Hojgaard
Richard Bland
Alexander Bjork
Bernd Wiesberger
Guido Migliozzi
Dean Burmester
Jason Scrivener
Ian Poulter
Laurie Canter
Thomas Detry
Danny Willett
Justin Harding
Garrick Higgo
Justin Rose
John Parry
Sam Bairstow
Marcus Armitage
Matthew Jordan
Barclay Brown
Richard Mansell
Oliver Farr
Marco Penge
David Carey
Robert Dinwiddie
Lars van Meijel
Alex Wrigley
Matthew Ford
Jamie Rutherford
Ronan Mullarney
Jack Floydd
