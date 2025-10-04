Strong Winds Force Play To Be Abandoned On Saturday At Alfred Dunhill Links Championship
Saturday's play at the DP World Tour event was abandoned after strong winds battered its three courses, with the action expected to resume on Sunday
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is one of the DP World Tour’s biggest events, while it takes place on three of Scotland’s best courses, Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and the Old Course.
However, not for the first time in recent years, it has been affected by adverse weather, with the second round not able to be completed on Friday after strong winds and heavy rain affected all three courses due to Storm Amy.
Play was able to resume on Saturday, but with 60mph winds again battering Scotland, it wasn’t long until it was suspended as the frustrations continued.
While that left some hope that we would see more action later in the day, the decision has been taken to abandon play for the remainder of Saturday, with the 167 members of the field preparing to try again on Sunday.
As things stand, two players share the lead, Team Europe Ryder Cup hero Robert McIntyre and South African Richard Sterne. The pair is on 12-under, with LIV Golfer Louis Oosthuizen in third, one shot back of the lead.
All three were able to complete their second round on Friday, while only MacIntyre of them had yet to begin his third round, with the other two having completed one hole before Saturday's play was suspended.
However, per The Scotsman's Martin Dempster, the third round will start afresh on Sunday. He wrote on X: "The minimal amount of play in 3rd round today has been scrapped in @dunhilllinks. It will now start afresh on Sunday as a two-tee start between 9am and 11.23am at all three courses.
Sterne is looking for his ninth DP World Tour win, although the most recent came over 12 years ago at the 2013 Joburg Open.
As for MacIntyre, he has three wins on the DP World Tour, with his most recent coming at the 2024 edition of the PGA Tour co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open, when he beat Adam Scott by one.
Oosthuizen has 11 wins on the circuit, with the last of those coming at the 2023 AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open.
In total, 168 players began the tournament, and all but one, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who withdrew after the first round, are still competing. That’s because, unlike most DP World Tour events, the cut was due after 54 holes rather than 36.
However, as a result of the abandonment of Saturday's play, the tournament will now take place over 54 holes rather than the scheduled 72.
Two years ago, the weather also affected the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, forcing the tournament to be reduced to 54 holes after rain ensured no play was possible on either Saturday or Sunday.
In a Monday finish, Matt Fitzpatrick completed a unique double, closing out a three-shot victory in the individual event while winning the team event alongside his mother, Susan.
