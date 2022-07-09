'I’m Disappointed' - Greg Norman Reacts To 150th Open Snub

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following a release from the R&A, which stated: "We can confirm that we contacted Greg Norman to advise him that we decided not to invite him to attend on this occasion," Greg Norman has now responded in a report by Australian Golf Digest (opens in new tab).

Speaking on Saturday evening, the two-time Claret Jug winner explained that: “I’m disappointed. I would have thought the R&A would have stayed above it all given their position in world golf. (It’s) petty, as all I have done is promote and grow the game of golf globally, on and off the golf course, for more than four decades.”

Back at the tail-end of April, Norman had revealed his intentions to feature at St Andrews. However, the R&A stated not once, but twice, that it's not changing its stance on "any additional exemptions."

Previously, the LIV Golf CEO believed that he could "still get in" to the tournament despite the exemption age cut-off for past champions being set at 60. On the 24th April, The R&A shut down that chance, with a statement saying: “The entry terms and conditions for The Open stipulate that a champion must be aged 60 or under or have won the championship in the previous 10 years to be exempt from qualifying. That remains the case for The 150th Open and we have no plans for any additional exemptions.”

Phil Mickelson has informed the R&A that he does not wish to attend either the celebration of champions four-hole challenge on Monday or the following evening’s champions’ dinner. The six-time Major winner is still in the field for the 150th Open Championship though, which gets underway on Thursday.