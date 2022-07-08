Open Championship Prize Money and Purse Breakdown 2022
The total prize fund has risen by 22% for the 150th Open up to $14m, with the winner taking home $2.5m
Ahead of the highly anticipated 150th Open at St Andrews, the R&A has announced a record prize purse for the game's oldest championship.
Players will battle it out for the Claret Jug and a record $14 million over the iconic Old Course, which will host The Open for the 30th time. The prize fund is up by 22 per cent from the $12.5m on offer last year, with the Champion Golfer of the Year for 2022 set to walk away with the largest amount in the tournament's history.
Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: "There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year. We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.
"We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open."
The announcement comes after the launch of the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series. Backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the 48 invitees compete for a share of $25m, the largest purses in golf's history.
By comparison, $15m was up for grabs at this year's Masters and PGA Championship, while the USGA put up $17.5m for its 2022 men's Major, the largest sum in the history of golf's four marquee events.
Open Championship Prize Money and Purse Breakdown 2022
- 1 $2,500,000
- 2 $1,455,000
- 3 $933,000
- 4 $725,000
- 5 $583,000
- 6 $505,000
- 7 $434,000
- 8 $366,000
- 9 $321,000
- 10 $290,000
- 11 $264,000
- 12 $234,000
- 13 $220,000
- 14 $206,000
- 15 $191,500
- 16 $176,000
- 17 $167,500
- 18 $159,750
- 19 $153,000
- 20 $145,750
- 21 $139,000
- 22 $132,000
- 23 $125,000
- 24 $118,000
- 25 $114,000
- 26 $109,000
- 27 $105,000
- 28 $101,500
- 29 $97,000
- 30 $92,000
- 31 $89,000
- 32 $84,500
- 33 $81,500
- 34 $79,250
- 35 $76,500
- 36 $73,500
- 37 $70,000
- 38 $66,500
- 39 $64,000
- 40 $62,000
- 41 $59,500
- 42 $56,500
- 43 $54,000
- 44 $51,000
- 45 $48,000
- 46 $45,500
- 47 $43,700
- 48 $42,000
- 49 $40,000
- 50 $39,100
- 51 $38,200
- 52 $37,600
- 53 $37,000
- 54 $36,500
- 55 $35,900
- 56 $35,400
- 57 $35,000
- 58 $34,750
- 59 $34,500
- 60 $34,250
- 61 $34,000
- 62 $33,900
- 63 $33,750
- 64 $33,600
- 65 $33,400
- 66 $33,100
- 67 $32,900
- 68 $32,600
- 69 $32,400
- 70 $32,200
The Open is unique in the sense that golfers who miss the cut also earn money. The leading 10 professional golfers and ties who miss the cut earn $10,500, the new 20 professional golfers and ties win $8,500, with the remainder of professional golfers and ties taking home $7,000.
