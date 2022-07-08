Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ahead of the highly anticipated 150th Open at St Andrews, the R&A has announced a record prize purse for the game's oldest championship.

Players will battle it out for the Claret Jug and a record $14 million over the iconic Old Course, which will host The Open for the 30th time. The prize fund is up by 22 per cent from the $12.5m on offer last year, with the Champion Golfer of the Year for 2022 set to walk away with the largest amount in the tournament's history.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said: "There have been significant changes in prize money over the last year. We have therefore increased the prize fund by 22% which means that the prize money has increased by more than 60% since 2016.

Video: Perks of winning The Open

"We have made this substantial investment while balancing our wider commitments to developing golf at all levels around the world and to continuing to elevate the AIG Women’s Open."



The announcement comes after the launch of the controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series. Backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the 48 invitees compete for a share of $25m, the largest purses in golf's history.

By comparison, $15m was up for grabs at this year's Masters and PGA Championship, while the USGA put up $17.5m for its 2022 men's Major, the largest sum in the history of golf's four marquee events.

Open Championship Prize Money and Purse Breakdown 2022

1 $2,500,000

2 $1,455,000

3 $933,000

4 $725,000

5 $583,000

6 $505,000

7 $434,000

8 $366,000

9 $321,000

10 $290,000

11 $264,000

12 $234,000

13 $220,000

14 $206,000

15 $191,500

16 $176,000

17 $167,500

18 $159,750

19 $153,000

20 $145,750

21 $139,000

22 $132,000

23 $125,000

24 $118,000

25 $114,000

26 $109,000

27 $105,000

28 $101,500

29 $97,000

30 $92,000

31 $89,000

32 $84,500

33 $81,500

34 $79,250

35 $76,500

36 $73,500

37 $70,000

38 $66,500

39 $64,000

40 $62,000

41 $59,500

42 $56,500

43 $54,000

44 $51,000

45 $48,000

46 $45,500

47 $43,700

48 $42,000

49 $40,000

50 $39,100

51 $38,200

52 $37,600

53 $37,000

54 $36,500

55 $35,900

56 $35,400

57 $35,000

58 $34,750

59 $34,500

60 $34,250

61 $34,000

62 $33,900

63 $33,750

64 $33,600

65 $33,400

66 $33,100

67 $32,900

68 $32,600

69 $32,400

70 $32,200

The Open is unique in the sense that golfers who miss the cut also earn money. The leading 10 professional golfers and ties who miss the cut earn $10,500, the new 20 professional golfers and ties win $8,500, with the remainder of professional golfers and ties taking home $7,000.