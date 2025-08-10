Nexo Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The penultimate event in the DP World Tour's Closing Swing has been taking place in Scotland - here's what the pros who made the weekend are playing for
The Nexo Championship has proved to be one of the toughest tests on the DP World Tour so far in 2025, with relatively high scoring a common feature as the wind has blown with real gusto at Trump International Golf Links on Scotland's north-east coast.
Whoever stands tallest after today's final round will certainly deserve the top check from an overall prize purse of $2.75 million, with the winner set to earn more than $450,000 for his achievement.
As with events such as the BMW International Open, the KLM Open and the Soudal Open, anyone who makes the cut will likely bank in excess of $5,000.
Meanwhile, those who finish in the top-10 is in line to scoop over $55,000 and anyone who finishes in the top-five through four rounds will take home over six figures.
But, not only will the victor claim the biggest financial rewards, this week's champion will also catapult himself upwards in both the Closing Swing and Race To Dubai rankings.
As well as being a much-anticipated returning event to the schedule, the Nexo Championship is also the penultimate event in the DP World Tour's Closing Swing. The players involved are jostling for position as they try and clinch the $200,000 bonus check for topping the series standings.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links.
Nexo Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$467,500
2nd
$302,500
3rd
$173,250
4th
$137,500
5th
$116,600
6th
$96,250
7th
$82,500
8th
$68,750
9th
$61,600
10th
$55,000
11th
$50,600
12th
$47,300
13th
$44,275
14th
$42,075
15th
$40,425
16th
$38,775
17th
$37,125
18th
$35,475
19th
$34,100
20th
$33,000
21st
$31,900
22nd
$31,075
23rd
$30,250
24th
$29,425
25th
$27,775
26th
$27,775
27th
$26,950
28th
$26,125
29th
$25,300
30th
$24,475
31st
$23,650
32nd
$22,825
33rd
$22,000
34th
$21,175
35th
$20,350
36th
$19,525
37th
$18,975
38th
$18,425
39th
$17,875
40th
$17,325
41st
$16,775
42nd
$16,225
43rd
$15,675
44th
$15,125
45th
$14,575
46th
$14,025
47th
$13,475
48th
$12,925
49th
$12,375
50th
$11,825
51st
$11,275
52nd
$10,725
53rd
$10,175
54th
$9,625
55th
$9,350
56th
$9,075
57th
$8,800
58th
$8,525
59th
$8,250
60th
$7,975
61st
$7,700
62nd
$7,425
63rd
$7,150
64th
$6,875
65th
$6,600
66th
$6,325
67th
$6,050
68th
$5,775
69th
$5,500
70th
$5,225
WHERE IS THE NEXO CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?
The Nexo Championship is being played on the Old Course at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland. While US President Donald Trump recently opened another 18-hole championship course on the same site, that is the new course whereas the layout being used for the DP World Tour event has been in action since 2012.
Titled 'the greatest 36 holes in golf' by the owners, Trump International Golf Links is located on the country's north-east coast, further up from the golden stretch of courses which includes St Andrews, Muirfield and Carnoustie.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
