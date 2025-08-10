Nexo Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The penultimate event in the DP World Tour's Closing Swing has been taking place in Scotland - here's what the pros who made the weekend are playing for

The Nexo Championship has proved to be one of the toughest tests on the DP World Tour so far in 2025, with relatively high scoring a common feature as the wind has blown with real gusto at Trump International Golf Links on Scotland's north-east coast.

Whoever stands tallest after today's final round will certainly deserve the top check from an overall prize purse of $2.75 million, with the winner set to earn more than $450,000 for his achievement.

As with events such as the BMW International Open, the KLM Open and the Soudal Open, anyone who makes the cut will likely bank in excess of $5,000.

Meanwhile, those who finish in the top-10 is in line to scoop over $55,000 and anyone who finishes in the top-five through four rounds will take home over six figures.

But, not only will the victor claim the biggest financial rewards, this week's champion will also catapult himself upwards in both the Closing Swing and Race To Dubai rankings.

As well as being a much-anticipated returning event to the schedule, the Nexo Championship is also the penultimate event in the DP World Tour's Closing Swing. The players involved are jostling for position as they try and clinch the $200,000 bonus check for topping the series standings.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links.

Nexo Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Position

Prize Money

1st

$467,500

2nd

$302,500

3rd

$173,250

4th

$137,500

5th

$116,600

6th

$96,250

7th

$82,500

8th

$68,750

9th

$61,600

10th

$55,000

11th

$50,600

12th

$47,300

13th

$44,275

14th

$42,075

15th

$40,425

16th

$38,775

17th

$37,125

18th

$35,475

19th

$34,100

20th

$33,000

21st

$31,900

22nd

$31,075

23rd

$30,250

24th

$29,425

25th

$27,775

26th

$27,775

27th

$26,950

28th

$26,125

29th

$25,300

30th

$24,475

31st

$23,650

32nd

$22,825

33rd

$22,000

34th

$21,175

35th

$20,350

36th

$19,525

37th

$18,975

38th

$18,425

39th

$17,875

40th

$17,325

41st

$16,775

42nd

$16,225

43rd

$15,675

44th

$15,125

45th

$14,575

46th

$14,025

47th

$13,475

48th

$12,925

49th

$12,375

50th

$11,825

51st

$11,275

52nd

$10,725

53rd

$10,175

54th

$9,625

55th

$9,350

56th

$9,075

57th

$8,800

58th

$8,525

59th

$8,250

60th

$7,975

61st

$7,700

62nd

$7,425

63rd

$7,150

64th

$6,875

65th

$6,600

66th

$6,325

67th

$6,050

68th

$5,775

69th

$5,500

70th

$5,225

WHERE IS THE NEXO CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?

The Nexo Championship is being played on the Old Course at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland. While US President Donald Trump recently opened another 18-hole championship course on the same site, that is the new course whereas the layout being used for the DP World Tour event has been in action since 2012.

Titled 'the greatest 36 holes in golf' by the owners, Trump International Golf Links is located on the country's north-east coast, further up from the golden stretch of courses which includes St Andrews, Muirfield and Carnoustie.

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
Staff Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.

