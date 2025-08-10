Nexo Championship Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The Nexo Championship has proved to be one of the toughest tests on the DP World Tour so far in 2025, with relatively high scoring a common feature as the wind has blown with real gusto at Trump International Golf Links on Scotland's north-east coast.

Whoever stands tallest after today's final round will certainly deserve the top check from an overall prize purse of $2.75 million, with the winner set to earn more than $450,000 for his achievement.

As with events such as the BMW International Open, the KLM Open and the Soudal Open, anyone who makes the cut will likely bank in excess of $5,000.

Meanwhile, those who finish in the top-10 is in line to scoop over $55,000 and anyone who finishes in the top-five through four rounds will take home over six figures.

But, not only will the victor claim the biggest financial rewards, this week's champion will also catapult himself upwards in both the Closing Swing and Race To Dubai rankings.

USA's Ryan Gerard led the Closing Swing rankings ahead of the Nexo Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as being a much-anticipated returning event to the schedule, the Nexo Championship is also the penultimate event in the DP World Tour's Closing Swing. The players involved are jostling for position as they try and clinch the $200,000 bonus check for topping the series standings.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2025 Nexo Championship at Trump International Golf Links.

Nexo Championship Prize Money Breakdown 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $467,500 2nd $302,500 3rd $173,250 4th $137,500 5th $116,600 6th $96,250 7th $82,500 8th $68,750 9th $61,600 10th $55,000 11th $50,600 12th $47,300 13th $44,275 14th $42,075 15th $40,425 16th $38,775 17th $37,125 18th $35,475 19th $34,100 20th $33,000 21st $31,900 22nd $31,075 23rd $30,250 24th $29,425 25th $27,775 26th $27,775 27th $26,950 28th $26,125 29th $25,300 30th $24,475 31st $23,650 32nd $22,825 33rd $22,000 34th $21,175 35th $20,350 36th $19,525 37th $18,975 38th $18,425 39th $17,875 40th $17,325 41st $16,775 42nd $16,225 43rd $15,675 44th $15,125 45th $14,575 46th $14,025 47th $13,475 48th $12,925 49th $12,375 50th $11,825 51st $11,275 52nd $10,725 53rd $10,175 54th $9,625 55th $9,350 56th $9,075 57th $8,800 58th $8,525 59th $8,250 60th $7,975 61st $7,700 62nd $7,425 63rd $7,150 64th $6,875 65th $6,600 66th $6,325 67th $6,050 68th $5,775 69th $5,500 70th $5,225

WHERE IS THE NEXO CHAMPIONSHIP BEING PLAYED?

The Nexo Championship is being played on the Old Course at Trump International Golf Links in Scotland. While US President Donald Trump recently opened another 18-hole championship course on the same site, that is the new course whereas the layout being used for the DP World Tour event has been in action since 2012.

Titled 'the greatest 36 holes in golf' by the owners, Trump International Golf Links is located on the country's north-east coast, further up from the golden stretch of courses which includes St Andrews, Muirfield and Carnoustie.