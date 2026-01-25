The American Express Full Prize Money Payout 2026
This year's American Express purse has been raised by $400,000 compared to the 2025 tournament, with a sprint to the finish line in store at the Stadium Course
The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing has kicked off in exciting style at The American Express with three days of pulsating action so far across three of California's stand-out courses.
As ever, the scoring has been particularly low on the Pete Dye Stadium Course, the Nicklaus Tournament Course and La Quinta Country Club with any number of players still in the running for victory ahead of round four.
However, the three players in the final group are likely to receive the most support, with Si Woo Kim leading on 22-under and Scottie Scheffler and Blades Brown only one stroke behind.
Whichever player follows in the footsteps of Sepp Straka will bank themselves more than $1.6 million after the overall prize purse was increased by $400,000 from 2025's event.
The American Express' $9.2 million total payout in 2026 is marginally higher than last week's Sony Open in Hawaii ($9.1m) but will remain the second-lowest payout in a full-field tournament until the Valspar Championship in March.
Nevertheless, even the runner-up - should they finish without company - will secure just over $1 million initially. Several factors mean that the amount of money PGA Tour golfers actually see drops significantly once all is said and done, but it will still be a very nice payday indeed.
Everyone who finishes inside the top-20 is likely to earn in excess of six figures while even those who make the cut but finish among the lowest places come Sunday afternoon are still on track to pick up a check for in the region of $20,000.
Away from the financial rewards, there is also a bundle of 500 FedEx Cup points on offer for the winner - a total which can go a long way towards securing a spot at the Tour Championship in August.
Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 American Express, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut.
THE AMERICAN EXPRESS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,656,000
2nd
$1,002,800
3rd
$634,800
4th
$450,800
5th
$377,200
6th
$333,500
7th
$310,500
8th
$287,500
9th
$269,100
10th
$250,700
11th
$232,300
12th
$213,900
13th
$195,500
14th
$177,100
15th
$167,900
16th
$158,700
17th
$149,500
18th
$140,300
19th
$131,100
20th
$121,900
21st
$112,700
22nd
$103,500
23rd
$96,140
24th
$88,780
25th
$81,420
26th
$74,060
27th
$71,300
28th
$68,540
29th
$65,780
30th
$63,020
31st
$60,260
32nd
$57,500
33rd
$54,740
34th
$52,440
35th
$50,140
36th
$47,840
37th
$45,540
38th
$43,700
39th
$41,860
40th
$40,020
41st
$38,180
42nd
$36,340
43rd
$34,500
44th
$32,660
45th
$30,820
46th
$28,980
47th
$27,140
48th
$25,668
49th
$24,380
50th
$23,644
51st
$23,092
52nd
$22,540
53rd
$22,172
54th
$21,804
55th
$21,620
56th
$21,436
57th
$21,252
58th
$21,068
59th
$20,884
60th
$20,700
61st
$20,516
62nd
$20,332
63rd
$20,148
64th
$19,964
65th
$19,780
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
