The American Express Full Prize Money Payout 2026

This year's American Express purse has been raised by $400,000 compared to the 2025 tournament, with a sprint to the finish line in store at the Stadium Course

Sepp Straka kisses The American Express trophy after winning in 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The PGA Tour's West Coast Swing has kicked off in exciting style at The American Express with three days of pulsating action so far across three of California's stand-out courses.

However, the three players in the final group are likely to receive the most support, with Si Woo Kim leading on 22-under and Scottie Scheffler and Blades Brown only one stroke behind.

Whichever player follows in the footsteps of Sepp Straka will bank themselves more than $1.6 million after the overall prize purse was increased by $400,000 from 2025's event.

The American Express' $9.2 million total payout in 2026 is marginally higher than last week's Sony Open in Hawaii ($9.1m) but will remain the second-lowest payout in a full-field tournament until the Valspar Championship in March.

Si Woo Kim holds his putter at The American Express round three in 2026

Si Woo Kim led through three rounds

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nevertheless, even the runner-up - should they finish without company - will secure just over $1 million initially. Several factors mean that the amount of money PGA Tour golfers actually see drops significantly once all is said and done, but it will still be a very nice payday indeed.

Everyone who finishes inside the top-20 is likely to earn in excess of six figures while even those who make the cut but finish among the lowest places come Sunday afternoon are still on track to pick up a check for in the region of $20,000.

Away from the financial rewards, there is also a bundle of 500 FedEx Cup points on offer for the winner - a total which can go a long way towards securing a spot at the Tour Championship in August.

Below is the full prize money breakdown for the 2026 American Express, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account and based on 65 players making the cut.

THE AMERICAN EXPRESS PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,656,000

2nd

$1,002,800

3rd

$634,800

4th

$450,800

5th

$377,200

6th

$333,500

7th

$310,500

8th

$287,500

9th

$269,100

10th

$250,700

11th

$232,300

12th

$213,900

13th

$195,500

14th

$177,100

15th

$167,900

16th

$158,700

17th

$149,500

18th

$140,300

19th

$131,100

20th

$121,900

21st

$112,700

22nd

$103,500

23rd

$96,140

24th

$88,780

25th

$81,420

26th

$74,060

27th

$71,300

28th

$68,540

29th

$65,780

30th

$63,020

31st

$60,260

32nd

$57,500

33rd

$54,740

34th

$52,440

35th

$50,140

36th

$47,840

37th

$45,540

38th

$43,700

39th

$41,860

40th

$40,020

41st

$38,180

42nd

$36,340

43rd

$34,500

44th

$32,660

45th

$30,820

46th

$28,980

47th

$27,140

48th

$25,668

49th

$24,380

50th

$23,644

51st

$23,092

52nd

$22,540

53rd

$22,172

54th

$21,804

55th

$21,620

56th

$21,436

57th

$21,252

58th

$21,068

59th

$20,884

60th

$20,700

61st

$20,516

62nd

$20,332

63rd

$20,148

64th

$19,964

65th

$19,780

