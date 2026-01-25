Hero Dubai Desert Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2026

The overall prize money purse at the DP World Tour's first Rolex Series event - the Hero Dubai Desert Classic - has remained the same for a fourth year in a row

A general view of Emirates Golf Club&#039;s 18th hole with a view of Dubai&#039;s skyscrapers in the background
The Dubai Desert Classic marks the opening Rolex Series event on the DP World Tour's 2026 schedule and follows on from the Dubai Invitational as the second successive tournament held in the UAE.

However, some big names and notable faces fell at the halfway stage and are no longer in the running for the historic title or any prize money.

And that is a great shame for those players because - for the fourth year in a row - the Dubai Desert Classic is putting up a $9 million prize purse to be shared out among those who play all four rounds.

Raised from $8 million in 2023, McIlroy has twice won the top prize of more than $1.5 million while Tyrrell Hatton scooped the biggest check on offer here 12 months ago. Neither are likely to repeat in 2026, however, with Patrick Reed four strokes clear heading into the final round.

Tyrrell Hatton crouches down next to the 2025 Dubai Desert Classic trophy

Unlike last year, though, the Dubai Desert Classic cannot boast the largest prize purse in pro golf this week because the PGA Tour's American Express has increased its own pot of cash from $8.8 million to $9.2 million.

Regardless, the player who finishes solo second in Dubai is set to land just under $1 million. Although, given the number of takeaways pros have to deal with, the amount of money all pro golfers will actually see after the checks drop is far less.

Due to the Dubai Desert Classic's status as Rolex Series event, there is also an increased number of Race To Dubai points on offer. So far this season, tournaments have offered 3,000-4,000 RTD points, but this week's tournament will give out 8,000.

Below is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2026 Dubai Desert Classic, with the maximum payout listed for each position based on no ties and a total of 70 players making the cut.

DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,530,000

2nd

$990,000

3rd

$567,000

4th

$450,000

5th

$381,600

6th

$315,000

7th

$270,000

8th

$225,000

9th

$201,600

10th

$180,000

11th

$165,600

12th

$154,800

13th

$144,900

14th

$137,700

15th

$132,300

16th

$126,900

17th

$121,500

18th

$116,100

19th

$111,600

20th

$108,000

21st

$104,400

22nd

$101,700

23rd

$99,000

24th

$96,300

25th

$93,600

26th

$90,900

27th

$88,200

28th

$85,500

29th

$82,800

30th

$80,100

31st

$77,400

32nd

$74,700

33rd

$72,000

34th

$69,300

35th

$66,600

36th

$63,900

37th

$62,100

38th

$60,300

39th

$58,500

40th

$56,700

41st

$54,900

42nd

$53,100

43rd

$51,300

44th

$49,500

45th

$47,700

46th

$45,900

47th

$44,100

48th

$42,300

49th

$40,500

50th

$38,700

51st

$36,900

52nd

$35,100

53rd

$33,300

54th

$31,500

55th

$30,600

56th

$29,700

57th

$28,800

58th

$27,900

59th

$27,000

60th

$26,100

61st

$25,200

62nd

$24,300

63rd

$23,400

64th

$22,500

65th

$21,600

66th

$20,700

67th

$19,800

68th

$18,900

69th

$18,000

70th

$17,100

