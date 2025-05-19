Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba Prize Money Payout 2025

Mexico’s El Camaleon Golf Club has hosted its fair share of big tournaments through the years. It was the regular host of the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship before LIV Golf held events there in 2023 and 2024. Now, it makes its debut on the LPGA Tour with the inaugural event the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

It is the second of two new events on the LPGA Tour this season, following the Black Desert Championship at the start of the month, and the circuit's one visit to Mexico this season will see players compete for prize money of $2.5m, the same sum that was on the table at the Blue Bay LPGA.

The winner will receive $375,000, while the runner-up is set for a payday of $235,814, with everyone in the top-five earning a six-figure payout.

As usual, world ranking points are also on offer, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $375,000 2nd $235,814 3rd $171,066 4th $132,333 5th $106,513 6th $87,147 7th $72,945 8th $63,909 9th $57,453 10th $52,288 11th $48,414 12th $45,186 13th $42,346 14th $39,765 15th $37,440 16th $35,374 17th $33,568 18th $32,018 19th $30,728 20th $29,694 21st $28,662 22nd $27,628 23rd $26,597 24th $25,563 25th $24,660 26th $23,757 27th $22,851 28th $21,948 29th $21,045 30th $20,270 31st $19,495 32nd $18,720 33rd $17,945 34th $17,170 35th $16,526 36th $15,880 37th $15,236 38th $14,589 39th $13,942 40th $13,427 41st $12,911 42nd $12,395 43rd $11,877 44th $11,361 45th $10,974 46th $10,586 47th $10,199 48th $9,812 49th $9,424 50th $9,037 51st $8,780 52nd $8,521 53rd $8,262 54th $8,005 55th $7,746 56th $7,487 57th $7,230 58th $6,971 59th $6,715 60th $6,456 61st $6,327 62nd $6,196 63rd $6,068 64th $5,940 65th $5,809

Who Are The Star Names In The Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

Gaby Lopez is one of the Mexicans playing in her homeland (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the highest profile players in the field is Charley Hull, who is looking for her third LPGA Tour title this week.

However, she is far from the only big name heading to Mexico for this week’s tournament. Another to look out for is Hye-Jin Choi, who racked up a staggering 12 wins on the LPGA of Korea Tour between 2017 and 2023 and also impressed at the Chevron Championship with a finish of T9.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as Hull, there are also several players who competed for Team Europe in last year’s Solheim Cup, including Linn Grant, Albane Valenzuela, Leona Maguire and Carlota Ciganda.

Rio Takeda, who won the Blue Bay LPGA, also plays, while Major winners in the field include In Gee Chun, Sung Hyun Park and Jeongeun Lee6. Local hopefuls in the field include Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi.

Who Is In The Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba? Big names heading to Mexico include two-time LGPA Tour winner Charley Hull, rising star Hye-Jin Choi, Linn Grant, Leona Maguire and Carlota Ciganda. Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi are also playing in their homeland.