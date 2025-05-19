Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour heads to Mexico for a new tournament, where an attractive prize money payout is available

Charley Hull takes a shot at the Chevron Championship
Charley Hull is one of the most notable names in the field
Mexico’s El Camaleon Golf Club has hosted its fair share of big tournaments through the years. It was the regular host of the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship before LIV Golf held events there in 2023 and 2024. Now, it makes its debut on the LPGA Tour with the inaugural event the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

It is the second of two new events on the LPGA Tour this season, following the Black Desert Championship at the start of the month, and the circuit's one visit to Mexico this season will see players compete for prize money of $2.5m, the same sum that was on the table at the Blue Bay LPGA.

The winner will receive $375,000, while the runner-up is set for a payday of $235,814, with everyone in the top-five earning a six-figure payout.

As usual, world ranking points are also on offer, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.

Below is the prize money payout for the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.

Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$375,000

2nd

$235,814

3rd

$171,066

4th

$132,333

5th

$106,513

6th

$87,147

7th

$72,945

8th

$63,909

9th

$57,453

10th

$52,288

11th

$48,414

12th

$45,186

13th

$42,346

14th

$39,765

15th

$37,440

16th

$35,374

17th

$33,568

18th

$32,018

19th

$30,728

20th

$29,694

21st

$28,662

22nd

$27,628

23rd

$26,597

24th

$25,563

25th

$24,660

26th

$23,757

27th

$22,851

28th

$21,948

29th

$21,045

30th

$20,270

31st

$19,495

32nd

$18,720

33rd

$17,945

34th

$17,170

35th

$16,526

36th

$15,880

37th

$15,236

38th

$14,589

39th

$13,942

40th

$13,427

41st

$12,911

42nd

$12,395

43rd

$11,877

44th

$11,361

45th

$10,974

46th

$10,586

47th

$10,199

48th

$9,812

49th

$9,424

50th

$9,037

51st

$8,780

52nd

$8,521

53rd

$8,262

54th

$8,005

55th

$7,746

56th

$7,487

57th

$7,230

58th

$6,971

59th

$6,715

60th

$6,456

61st

$6,327

62nd

$6,196

63rd

$6,068

64th

$5,940

65th

$5,809

Who Are The Star Names In The Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

Gaby Lopez takes a shot at the Blue Bay LPGA

Gaby Lopez is one of the Mexicans playing in her homeland

One of the highest profile players in the field is Charley Hull, who is looking for her third LPGA Tour title this week.

However, she is far from the only big name heading to Mexico for this week’s tournament. Another to look out for is Hye-Jin Choi, who racked up a staggering 12 wins on the LPGA of Korea Tour between 2017 and 2023 and also impressed at the Chevron Championship with a finish of T9.

As well as Hull, there are also several players who competed for Team Europe in last year’s Solheim Cup, including Linn Grant, Albane Valenzuela, Leona Maguire and Carlota Ciganda.

Rio Takeda, who won the Blue Bay LPGA, also plays, while Major winners in the field include In Gee Chun, Sung Hyun Park and Jeongeun Lee6. Local hopefuls in the field include Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi.

Who Is In The Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba?

Big names heading to Mexico include two-time LGPA Tour winner Charley Hull, rising star Hye-Jin Choi, Linn Grant, Leona Maguire and Carlota Ciganda. Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi are also playing in their homeland.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba?

Players will be competing for a payout of $2.5m, the same sum that was available at the Blue Bay LPGA. The winner will bank $375,000, while the runner-up is set for a payday of $235,814.

