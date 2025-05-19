Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba Prize Money Payout 2025
The LPGA Tour heads to Mexico for a new tournament, where an attractive prize money payout is available
Mexico’s El Camaleon Golf Club has hosted its fair share of big tournaments through the years. It was the regular host of the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship before LIV Golf held events there in 2023 and 2024. Now, it makes its debut on the LPGA Tour with the inaugural event the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.
It is the second of two new events on the LPGA Tour this season, following the Black Desert Championship at the start of the month, and the circuit's one visit to Mexico this season will see players compete for prize money of $2.5m, the same sum that was on the table at the Blue Bay LPGA.
The winner will receive $375,000, while the runner-up is set for a payday of $235,814, with everyone in the top-five earning a six-figure payout.
As usual, world ranking points are also on offer, while 500 Race to the CME Globe points will be awarded to the winner.
Below is the prize money payout for the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba.
Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$375,000
2nd
$235,814
3rd
$171,066
4th
$132,333
5th
$106,513
6th
$87,147
7th
$72,945
8th
$63,909
9th
$57,453
10th
$52,288
11th
$48,414
12th
$45,186
13th
$42,346
14th
$39,765
15th
$37,440
16th
$35,374
17th
$33,568
18th
$32,018
19th
$30,728
20th
$29,694
21st
$28,662
22nd
$27,628
23rd
$26,597
24th
$25,563
25th
$24,660
26th
$23,757
27th
$22,851
28th
$21,948
29th
$21,045
30th
$20,270
31st
$19,495
32nd
$18,720
33rd
$17,945
34th
$17,170
35th
$16,526
36th
$15,880
37th
$15,236
38th
$14,589
39th
$13,942
40th
$13,427
41st
$12,911
42nd
$12,395
43rd
$11,877
44th
$11,361
45th
$10,974
46th
$10,586
47th
$10,199
48th
$9,812
49th
$9,424
50th
$9,037
51st
$8,780
52nd
$8,521
53rd
$8,262
54th
$8,005
55th
$7,746
56th
$7,487
57th
$7,230
58th
$6,971
59th
$6,715
60th
$6,456
61st
$6,327
62nd
$6,196
63rd
$6,068
64th
$5,940
65th
$5,809
Who Are The Star Names In The Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?
One of the highest profile players in the field is Charley Hull, who is looking for her third LPGA Tour title this week.
However, she is far from the only big name heading to Mexico for this week’s tournament. Another to look out for is Hye-Jin Choi, who racked up a staggering 12 wins on the LPGA of Korea Tour between 2017 and 2023 and also impressed at the Chevron Championship with a finish of T9.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
As well as Hull, there are also several players who competed for Team Europe in last year’s Solheim Cup, including Linn Grant, Albane Valenzuela, Leona Maguire and Carlota Ciganda.
Rio Takeda, who won the Blue Bay LPGA, also plays, while Major winners in the field include In Gee Chun, Sung Hyun Park and Jeongeun Lee6. Local hopefuls in the field include Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi.
Who Is In The Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba?
Big names heading to Mexico include two-time LGPA Tour winner Charley Hull, rising star Hye-Jin Choi, Linn Grant, Leona Maguire and Carlota Ciganda. Gaby Lopez and Maria Fassi are also playing in their homeland.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Mexico Riviera Maya Open At Mayakoba?
Players will be competing for a payout of $2.5m, the same sum that was available at the Blue Bay LPGA. The winner will bank $375,000, while the runner-up is set for a payday of $235,814.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
LIV Golfer Among Notable Withdrawals From US Open Qualifying
Sam Horsfield was among several names to withdraw from US Open Final Qualifying on Monday at Walton Heath, with the Englishman carding a three-over 74 first round
-
Angel Cabrera Clinches First Senior Major And Second Win In Four Starts After Monday Finish
The Argentinian carded a closing eight-under 64 at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Birmingham, Alabaham to defeat Jerry Kelly by one stroke
-
Charles Schwab Challenge Prize Money Payout 2025
The PGA Tour heads to Texas for the Charles Schwab Challenge, where some big names compete for a sizeable purse
-
Soudal Open Prize Money Payout 2025
LIV Golfer Thomas Pieters is in his homeland for the event at Belgium's Rinkven International Golf Club, where a record purse is on offer
-
How Much Did Scottie Scheffler Win At The PGA Championship?
Scottie Scheffler claimed a dominant victory at Quail Hollow and, in the process, secured a record purse at the 2025 PGA Championship
-
LET Winner Among Nine Players Penalized For Slow Play During US Women's Open Qualifier
Aline Krauter was among nine players hit with a one-stroke penalty for slow play at a US Women's Open qualifier at Grey Oaks Country Club on Wednesday
-
Jeeno Thitikul Cruises To Fifth LPGA Tour Win At Mizuho Americas Open
The Thai star carded a bogey-free final round of 69 at Liberty National to ease to the title by four
-
Saudi PIF Pumps More Cash Into Women's Golf As Title Sponsor Of Revamped LET Series
The Saudi Public Investment Fund has strengthened its standing in women's golf by sponsoring the LET's newly formed Global Series of events
-
Former World No.1 Yani Tseng Books US Women's Open Return After Switching To Left-Handed Putting
The five-time Major winner emerged the winner of a playoff at the Arizona Country Club qualifier
-
International Series Japan Prize Money Payout 2025
The third of the Asian Tour’s elevated events comes from the Far East as several LIV Golf players compete