When And Where Are The Women’s Golf Majors In 2024

Every professional golfer aspires to winning a Major title, it’s the ultimate accolade and marks a significant milestone in a player’s career. The world's best female players have five opportunities in 2024 to claim a coveted title and put their name in the history books. Here are the details of when and where the women’s Majors take place

18-21 April - The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, Texas

The first women’s Major of the year is held at The Club at Carlton Woods. Lilia Vu won in dramatic style last year, rolling in a 10ft birdie putt on the first playoff hole against Angel Yin.

It is the second time the event will be played at Carlton Woods, which moved from Mission Hills Country Club. This Major was renowned for the winner’s celebratory leap into Poppie’s Pond and Vu made sure to continue the longtime-tradition at Carlton Woods by jumping off the dock into the lake just off the 18th green.

27 May-2 June - US Women’s Open, Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania

The 2024 US Women’s Open will be held for a second time at Lancaster Country Club. In 2015, In Gee Chun edged fellow Korean Amy Yang by one stroke to win her first of two Major championships.

In 2023, in just her second season on the LPGA Tour, American Allisen Corpuz secured victory by three strokes clear of Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin. It was Corpuz's first career tour title that came with a record $2 million prize payout.

20-23 June - KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Sahalee Country Club, Washington

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has changed venue every year since 2015, but in 2024 it returns to Sahalee Country Club. The course in Washington first hosted the tournament in 2016 when Brooke Henderson defeated then World No 1 Lydia Ko with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win her first Major championship.

Ruoning Yin became only the second Major winner from China in 2023 and received a payout of $1.5 million from the record-breaking $10 million purse.

11-14 July - Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, France

Named after the tournament’s host course, the Evian Resort in Evian-Les-Bains, France, this relatively new women’s Major is organised and run by the Ladies European Tour.

It is arguably one of the most dramatic of the Major venues. The average elevation of the course is approximately 480 metres (1,575 ft) above sea level with spectacular views overlooking nearby Lake Geneva. In 2023, Celine Boutier made history by becoming the first Frenchwomen to win her homeland’s Major, cruising to a six-shot victory.

21-25 August - AIG Women’s Open, St Andrews, Scotland

The AIG Women’s Open returns to St Andrews and it will be the third time the iconic Old Course will have staged the prestigious Championship. Mexican Lorena Ochoa was the first player to win at St Andrews in 2007 and American Stacy Lewis claimed the title in 2013.

At the 2023 championship at Walton Heath, Lilia Vu won her second Major title of the year by a comfortable margin, six shots clear of home favourite Charley Hull.