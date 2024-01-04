When And Where Are The Women’s Golf Majors In 2024
A Major title is the ultimate accolade in a golfer's career. Here are the details of this year's women's championships when the world's best female players will be gunning for glory
Every professional golfer aspires to winning a Major title, it’s the ultimate accolade and marks a significant milestone in a player’s career. The world's best female players have five opportunities in 2024 to claim a coveted title and put their name in the history books. Here are the details of when and where the women’s Majors take place
18-21 April - The Chevron Championship, The Club at Carlton Woods, Texas
The first women’s Major of the year is held at The Club at Carlton Woods. Lilia Vu won in dramatic style last year, rolling in a 10ft birdie putt on the first playoff hole against Angel Yin.
It is the second time the event will be played at Carlton Woods, which moved from Mission Hills Country Club. This Major was renowned for the winner’s celebratory leap into Poppie’s Pond and Vu made sure to continue the longtime-tradition at Carlton Woods by jumping off the dock into the lake just off the 18th green.
27 May-2 June - US Women’s Open, Lancaster Country Club, Pennsylvania
The 2024 US Women’s Open will be held for a second time at Lancaster Country Club. In 2015, In Gee Chun edged fellow Korean Amy Yang by one stroke to win her first of two Major championships.
In 2023, in just her second season on the LPGA Tour, American Allisen Corpuz secured victory by three strokes clear of Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin. It was Corpuz's first career tour title that came with a record $2 million prize payout.
20-23 June - KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Sahalee Country Club, Washington
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship has changed venue every year since 2015, but in 2024 it returns to Sahalee Country Club. The course in Washington first hosted the tournament in 2016 when Brooke Henderson defeated then World No 1 Lydia Ko with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win her first Major championship.
Ruoning Yin became only the second Major winner from China in 2023 and received a payout of $1.5 million from the record-breaking $10 million purse.
11-14 July - Amundi Evian Championship - Evian Resort Golf Club, France
Named after the tournament’s host course, the Evian Resort in Evian-Les-Bains, France, this relatively new women’s Major is organised and run by the Ladies European Tour.
It is arguably one of the most dramatic of the Major venues. The average elevation of the course is approximately 480 metres (1,575 ft) above sea level with spectacular views overlooking nearby Lake Geneva. In 2023, Celine Boutier made history by becoming the first Frenchwomen to win her homeland’s Major, cruising to a six-shot victory.
21-25 August - AIG Women’s Open, St Andrews, Scotland
The AIG Women’s Open returns to St Andrews and it will be the third time the iconic Old Course will have staged the prestigious Championship. Mexican Lorena Ochoa was the first player to win at St Andrews in 2007 and American Stacy Lewis claimed the title in 2013.
At the 2023 championship at Walton Heath, Lilia Vu won her second Major title of the year by a comfortable margin, six shots clear of home favourite Charley Hull.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Tips on how to play better, latest equipment reviews, interviews with the biggest names and more.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
-
'There's Great Players In Other Parts Of The World, And I Think We Miss That' - Morikawa Hoping Golf's Merger Goes Through
The American is tired of waiting for an agreement between Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and the PGA Tour
By Ben Fleming Published
-
Barstool Sports’ Jersey Jerry Finally Makes Hole-In-One After 36 Hours And 2,627 Attempts
The Golf world rallied around the international personality who finally made a hole-in-one on the iconic seventh hole at Pebble Beach after a mammoth slog
By Ben Fleming Published
-
‘I Made The Expensive And Soul-Destroying Mistake Of Joining A Golf Course’ - We Asked 4 Female Golfers How They Got Into The Sport
Four women reflect on a get into golf program and the first full year of their golfing journey
By Emma Booth Published
-
Who Drove The Ball Further - Laura Davies Or Annika Sorenstam?
Laura Davies and Annika Sorenstam are undeniably two of the world's greatest female golfers, but who drove the ball further?
By Alison Root Published
-
'St Andrews Will Be The Best Week Of The Year' – A Preview Of The Women's 2024 Season
Former LET player and now leading pundit Sophie Walker looks ahead to the 2024 season which promises to throw up plenty of drama
By Sophie Walker Published
-
'I Thought It Would Be Fantastic To Win One Major' – Annika Sorenstam On Her Incredible Career, Her Love Of Links Golf And Her Dislike Of Putting
Hall of Famer Annika Sorenstam looks back on the lessons learned from a fantastic career which gave her 10 Majors
By Mark Townsend Published
-
8 Realistic New Year Resolutions To Improve Your Game
We are now casting our minds to 2024, but how realistic are your resolutions when it comes to golf?
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
'I've Found Out The Key Fashion Trends For Women In 2024'
Whether you are a dedicated follower of fashion or just want to brighten up your golf wardrobe, the 2024 collections won’t disappoint
By Alison Root Published
-
Biggest Women's Golf Stories 2023
From record-breakers to rule-breakers and the shining stars of the year, these are the stories that 2023 holds
By Alison Root Published
-
'I'm No Prude, But The Rising Trend Of Female Golf Influencers Baring Their Bodies Is Becoming Too Much'
Alison Root supports women expressing themselves through their choice of golf fashion, but questions if too many body-baring influencers is in the best interest of the women's game
By Alison Root Published