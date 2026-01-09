Brandel Chamblee Says 'Laughable' LIV Golf Has 'No Business Getting World Ranking Points - Zero' In Latest Outburst

LIV Golf has "got no business getting world ranking points" according to one of its fiercest critics Brandel Chamblee - who says it's "laughable" that the team golf tour is bidding for OWGR recognition.

New LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil has made a number of changes to the format for a second bid at gaining Official World Ranking points - most notably moving to 72 holes from the start of the 2026 season.

Tweaks to promotion and relegation have also been introduced and OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman has said there is a constant working dialogue going on with LIV as their bid is reviewed.

Chamblee has been a staunch critic of both LIV Golf and the Saudi PIF funding arm from the very start, and he's not softened his stance one bit.

Speaking on 'The Favorite Chamblee podcast' with his wife Bailey, Golf Channel analyst Brandel again had some harsh words for LIV Golf's bid for OWGR points.

"They're not even close to warranting world ranking points," said Chamblee. "Because the very nature of that tour is not about earned status, it's about invitation.

"Things that are based on invitation and not earned stauts are exhibitions not competitions. LIV is not a competition, LIV is an exhibition, it's got no business getting world ranking points, zero, zero.

"Them expanding to 72 holes is like trying to stuff one hole in a boat that's got a thousand holes in it that's sinking, it matters not.

"They'd have to undermine and completely change the whole structure of LIV which would involve a qualifying process to gain status."

OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman and his board will decide whether LIV Golf will get ranking points (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chamblee's argument is that players being handed contracts to play on LIV fundamentally goes against the spirit of competition that the OWGR rewards.

"They (LIV players) didn't earn their way onto that tour, none of them, there's no reasonable relegation, there's no reasonable elevation on that tour.

"They're simultaneously playing team events while they play indivisual events. Their whole format of all teeing off at the same time so there's no rising sustained pressure throughout the day so the leaders don't finish last.

"It's laugahable their format, it was put together by people who had no idea about what sport or competition is about. It's as fraudulent as the arm that funds it.

"But no it doesn't deserve ranking points, it's laughable, it's an exhibition."

While the shotgun start remains, LIV Golf has widened the scope for promotion and toughened up the rules on relegation - which now includes team captains such as Henrik Stenson losing their places if they finish in the drop zone.

An increased three places are up for grabs at this week's LIV Golf Promotions event in Florida from a starting field of 87 and both Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji qualified for LIV in 2026 thanks to finishing in the top two of the International Series standings on the Asian Tour.

With the LIV events expanding to fields of 57 this season it's clear that that pathways into and the exits out of LIV Golf are becoming greater and more robust, despite Chamblee's remarks.

Chamblee also had more harsh words on the Saudi state investing in LIV, and why he'd get tough on players wanting to return to play on the PGA Tour.

He has already said he disagrees with Rory McIlroy saying he'd welcome the likes of Brooks Koepka back - adding that any returning players would have to either go through PGA Tour qualifying or pay a huge fine.

See the full podcast below and let us know your thoughts on the topic - is Chamblee right or does LIV Golf deserve world ranking points? Let us know by joining the conversation below...