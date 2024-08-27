Solheim Cup 2024 Team Europe Full Line-Up, Key Players, And How They Qualified

Team Europe has confirmed its 12-player roster ahead of the 2024 Solheim Cup at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

The much-anticipated team event will begin on Friday, September 13 and end on Sunday, September 15, with the Europeans hoping to maintain their fantastic run of holding onto the trophy in all three runnings since 2019.

Team USA has only claimed victory in two of the past seven Solheim Cups, with two away wins for Europe going a long way to keeping up this recent period of relative domination.

USA leads the historic series 10-8, with last year's competition resulting in a tie for the first time ever. In September 2023, an incredibly dramatic final day at Finca Cortesin in Spain ended in a 14-14 scoreline and holders Europe retaining the trophy.

In a bid to ensure at least 14 points again on the other side of the pond, captain Suzann Pettersen will lead a very similar batch of golfers into battle once more.

Suzann Pettersen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two European golfers automatically qualified via the Solheim Cup points list while six more booked their place on the team as a result of their world-ranking positions. The final four were chosen by Pettersen as wildcards.

Here is Team Europe's full 12-player roster for the 2024 Solheim Cup.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player How They Qualified Charley Hull LET Solheim Cup Points List Esther Henseleit LET Solheim Cup Points List Celine Boutier World Ranking Maja Stark World Ranking Linn Grant World Ranking Leona Maguire World Ranking Carlota Ciganda World Ranking Madelene Sagstrom World Ranking Georgia Hall Captain's Pick Anna Nordqvist Captain's Pick Emily Kristine Pedersen Captain's Pick Albane Valenzuela Captain's Pick

Charley Hull (Points List)

Charley Hull (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charley Hull is arguably Europe's star player. Currently World No.11, the Englishwoman will make her seventh Solheim Cup appearance in 2024, having debuted in 2013, with a record of 12-7-3 so far.

Hull topped the LET's Solheim Cup points list by 23.68 points from 18 events, almost 44 points clear of the player in third.

The 28-year-old only claimed one point at Finca Cortesin last year, so she will be desperate to play much more of an integral part in Europe's success this time around.

Esther Henseleit (Points List)

Esther Henseleit (Image credit: Getty Images)

The German has enjoyed a fantastic 2024 courtesy of four top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour, a further top-10 on the Ladies European Tour, and - most importantly - an Olympic silver medal in Paris.

The 25-year-old only narrowly trailed Hull in the Solheim Cup points list and played four events fewer, proving her quality with three separate runner-up results - one of which was at Le Golf National.

Esther Henseleit's consistency has been particularly impressive this season, and that could come in handy for Pettersen's team as the World No.30 makes her Solheim Cup debut at Robert Trent Jones.

Celine Boutier (World Ranking)

Celine Boutier (Image credit: Getty Images)

Celine Boutier has not yet lost a Solheim Cup while part of Team Europe and has an overall match record of 5-4-1, having made her debut in 2019. Team wins then, and in 2021, preceded the awesome tie in 2023.

However, while Boutier's overall record is good, her personal tally last year was bad, with the Frenchwoman losing all three matches she was a part of. A slightly surprising result given the current World No.9 had not long before lifted her maiden Major at the Evian Championship.

Boutier will hope to find some better form this time around as the highest-ranked European involved.

Maja Stark (World Ranking)

Maja Stark (Image credit: Getty Images)

Maja Stark grabbed her debut chance at last year's Solheim Cup by storm, picking up 2.5 points from three matches. The Swede continued her excellent play in 2024, ending the LET's Solheim Cup points standings in fourth despite only teeing it up in 11 events.

The World No.26 didn't enjoy the best two weeks playing links golf leading into the Solheim Cup, but Robert Trent Jones is not a links course, so the 24-year-old is likely to feel more comfortable there.

Linn Grant (world ranking)

Linn Grant (Image credit: Getty Images)

Linn Grant played in all five matches on her debut last year, winning three and losing two. Since then, she has secured a victory on the LET at the Scandinavian Mixed and four top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour.

Just one place below her compatriot Stark in the Rolex Rankings, 25-year-old Grant finished third in the Solheim Cup points list and above her fellow Swede.

Leona Maguire (world ranking)

Leona Maguire (Image credit: Getty Images)

Set for her third Solheim Cup start, Leona Maguire's overall record stands at an incredible 7-2-1. The Irish star went 3-2 at Finca Cortesin after staying unbeaten on her debut in America two years prior. More inspired displays on US soil this time will greatly aid her quest to maintain that unbeaten streak.

Maguire is World No.33 and has already proved her match play credentials this year by reaching the final of the T-Mobile Match Play, where she lost in the final to American World No.1, Nelly Korda.

Carlota Ciganda (world ranking)

Carlota Ciganda (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlota Ciganda is already a Solheim Cup legend, having played in six previous iterations and starring as Team Europe's hero in her home country last time out.

The current World No.34 took down Korda on Singles Sunday with clutch birdies at the 16th and 17th in 2023, adding to her overall record of 11-8-4.

This time, the 34-year-old Spaniard qualified for the team as a result of her world ranking - helped by two top-10 finishes on both the LPGA Tour and LET.

Madelene Sagstrom (world ranking)

Madelene Sagstrom (Image credit: Getty Images)

The last woman to make Team Europe off her own back was Madelene Sagstrom, the World No.39.

Sagstrom was a captain's pick in 2023 and battled away to claim a win, a loss, and a half point from her three matches, taking her overall record to 3-5-1.

2024 will be the 31-year-old's fourth appearance, and third away from home, where she will be hoping to use her experience and three top-10s this year as fuel to help Team Europe claim victory.

A post shared by Golf Monthly (@golfmonthly) A photo posted by on

Georgia Hall (wildcard)

Georgia Hall takes a shot at the 2023 Solheim Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Georgia Hall only missed out on automatic qualification for the 2024 Solheim Cup by two Rolex Ranking spots, so it made sense for Team Europe's captain, Pettersen to name the Englishwoman as one of her four wildcard picks.

Ready to make her fifth appearance, the World No.41 has an overall record of 9-7-1 after going 1-2-1 in Spain last year.

Speaking after her selection, Hall said: "I love being part of Team Europe. This will be my fifth Solheim Cup and it’s always great to be able to represent Europe. Winning the last three and being part of that, you always want to do it again."

Anna Nordqvist (wildcard)

Anna Nordqvist (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ever-present in Team Europe since 2009, Anna Nordqvist is set to make her ninth appearance at a Solheim Cup and second in a row as a vice captain, also.

She qualified through the Rolex Rankings last year but required a wildcard pick this time around, having managed five top-15 results across both main tours in 2024.

Nordqvist, who only managed one win from four matches in Spain, said: "There is no bigger honour than to represent Europe in the Solheim Cup, so I am very excited to have been picked to play in my ninth Solheim Cup. This is beyond my wildest childhood dreams."

Emily Kristine Pedersen (wildcard)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Still only 28, Emily Kristine Pedersen is set to compete in her fourth Solheim Cup after receiving a captain's pick for the second successive event. She featured in all five sessions last year, going 2-2-1, and has an overall record of 5-6-1.

Pedersen made her debut at Des Moines Golf and Country Club in 2017, where Europe lost, so she will be hoping to gain some revenge seven years later after a season of two top-10s on both the LPGA Tour and LET.

She said: "I’m very excited to be picked again. I love Solheim, I love team golf and I’m proud to be playing for Europe again. I’ve always looked up to Suzann and I’m excited to be able to play in the Solheim Cup on American soil once again.”

Albane Valenzuela (wildcard)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Albane Valenzuela is Europe's other debutant, alongside Henseleit, although the Swiss player did feature in the Junior Solheim Cup back in 2015.

The World No.62 finished T4th at the 2023 Chevron Championship and has two top-10 results on the LPGA Tour this season. Valenzuela also ended T20th at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Explaining why Valenzuela featured in Team Europe's squad, captain Pettersen said: “It’s fantastic to bring Albane into the team. She has played some solid golf over the last two years and especially this year has proven she’s worthy of a spot on this team. She is a great ball striker and brings a lot of good energy to the team room.”

Team Europe Solheim Cup Captain And Vice Captains