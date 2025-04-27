Hye-Jin Choi Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro

Hye-Jin Choi had a brilliant amateur career before turning pro, where she found even more success, claiming an impressive number of titles on one circuit in particular. Here are 10 things to know about the LPGA Tour golfer.

Hye-Jin Choi Facts

1. Hye-Jin Choi was born on August 23rd 1999 in Gimhae, South Korea.

2. One of her early amateur achievements was the silver medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

3. A year later, she won the individual and team titles at the World Junior Girls Championship.

4. Other amateur successes included victory at the 2016 Canadian Women’s Amateur, and being part of the Korean team that secured victory at the 2016 Espirito Santo Trophy.

5. She was low amateur at the 2016 US Women’s Open, finishing T38.

6. She came close to a maiden Major title in the 2017 edition at the age of 17, eventually finishing second behind Park Sung-hyun as she claimed low amateur honors again.

Hye-Jin Choi finished runner-up at the 2017 US Women's Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

7. Choi has found huge success on the LPGA of Korea Tour. Her first win on it came in 2017 as an amateur, when she claimed the Sparkling Water Yongpyong Resort Open title.

8. She turned professional later that year and, in 2019, won five more times on the LPGA of Korea Tour to finish top of its money list.

9. By the end of 2023, she had 12 wins on the tour.

10. In 2022, Choi earned her LPGA Tour card through Q-School.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Hye-Jin Choi Bio Born August 23rd 1999 -Gimhae, South Korea Height 5'6" (1.67m) Current Tour LPGA of Korea Tour LPGA Tour Professional Wins 13