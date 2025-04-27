Hye-Jin Choi Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Hye-Jin Choi had a glittering amateur career, and she’s taken that into her professional journey, with a host of wins – here are 10 things to know about her
Hye-Jin Choi had a brilliant amateur career before turning pro, where she found even more success, claiming an impressive number of titles on one circuit in particular. Here are 10 things to know about the LPGA Tour golfer.
Hye-Jin Choi Facts
1. Hye-Jin Choi was born on August 23rd 1999 in Gimhae, South Korea.
2. One of her early amateur achievements was the silver medal at the 2014 Asian Games.
3. A year later, she won the individual and team titles at the World Junior Girls Championship.
4. Other amateur successes included victory at the 2016 Canadian Women’s Amateur, and being part of the Korean team that secured victory at the 2016 Espirito Santo Trophy.
5. She was low amateur at the 2016 US Women’s Open, finishing T38.
6. She came close to a maiden Major title in the 2017 edition at the age of 17, eventually finishing second behind Park Sung-hyun as she claimed low amateur honors again.
7. Choi has found huge success on the LPGA of Korea Tour. Her first win on it came in 2017 as an amateur, when she claimed the Sparkling Water Yongpyong Resort Open title.
8. She turned professional later that year and, in 2019, won five more times on the LPGA of Korea Tour to finish top of its money list.
9. By the end of 2023, she had 12 wins on the tour.
10. In 2022, Choi earned her LPGA Tour card through Q-School.
Born
August 23rd 1999 -Gimhae, South Korea
Height
5'6" (1.67m)
Current Tour
LPGA of Korea Tour
LPGA Tour
Professional Wins
13
Tour
Event
N/A
2017 LF Point Final Championship
LPGA of Korea Tour
2017 ChoJung Sparkling Water Yongpyong Resort Open
LPGA of Korea Tour
2017 Bogner-MBN Ladies Open
LPGA of Korea Tour
2018 Hyosung Championship
LPGA of Korea Tour
2018 BC Card-Hankyung Ladies Cup
LPGA of Korea Tour
2019 CreaS F&C KLPGA Championship
LPGA of Korea Tour
2019 NH Investment & Securities Ladies Championship
LPGA of Korea Tour
2019 S-Oil Championship
LPGA of Korea Tour
2019 McCol-Yongpyong Resort Open
LPGA of Korea Tour
2019 SK Networks Seokyung Ladies Classic
LPGA of Korea Tour
2020 S-Oil Championship
LPGA of Korea Tour
2020 SK Telecom–ADT CAPS Championship
LPGA of Korea Tour
2023 Lotte Open
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
