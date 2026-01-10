Long Term Sponsor To End 17 Year Run Of Supporting PGA Tour Event

The 2026 edition of the Farmers Insurance Open will be the last with its current title sponsor.

Per Golf Digest’s Tod Leonard, the company, which will be the title sponsor for the 17th successive time this year, is bringing that run to an end.

Both the PGA Tour and the Century Club of San Diego, which organizes the event, have confirmed the news with statements to Golf Digest.

Meanwhile, it’s not just the Torrey Pines event that Farmers Insurance is pulling out of after 2026. Golf Digest also reports that the company is ending its alliances with other major golf tournaments, including the TGL, where it is a founding partner for its second season.

A statement given to Golf Digest by the PGA Tour read: “Farmers Insurance has been a tremendous sponsor of the PGA Tour, and we cannot thank them enough for their support of the Farmers Insurance Open over the last 17 years.”

In another statement, Farmers Insurance explained: “The tournament has generated millions of dollars for charity and delighted golf fans in San Diego and beyond. As our sponsorship comes to an end, we celebrate everything we’ve accomplished and wish the PGA Tour and the Century Club of San Diego continued success.”

Farmers Insurance stepped in as title sponsor of the event in 2010, initially on a one-year deal, after General Motors, which backed the Buick Invitational, ended its sponsorship a year early.

Ben Crane won the first edition under its new name, with eye-catching names including Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose winning the event in the ensuing years.

The 2025 edition saw Harris English claim his first PGA Tour title in almost four years.

The 2026 Farmers Insurance Open takes place between January 29th and February 1st, where once again some big names will be in the field, with current commitments from the likes of English, Rose, Ludvig Aberg, Patrick Cantlay, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama and 2023 champion Max Homa.

The end of Farmers Insurance’s deal with the event will not be the first to hit the PGA Tour in recent years. After 42 years, Honda bowed out as a PGA Tour sponsor in 2023, with Cognizant taking over as title sponsor of the PGA National event.

Another long-standing arrangement ended in 2025, when, after 13 years as the Wells Fargo Championship, commercial bank Truist took over as title sponsor of the Signature Event on a seven-year deal.

While Farmers Insurance is ending its 17-year relationship with the event after this year, one major boost to the PGA Tour came with the announcement in December that its new Signature Event for 2026, to be held at Trump National Doral, will be sponsored by Cadillac, with the luxury vehicle manufacturer back on board with the circuit after an absence of a decade.