Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout 2025

The LPGA Tour heads to China, where Bailey Tardy defends her title as players compete for the largest purse of the season so far

Bailey Tardy with the Blue Bay LPGA trophy
Bailey Tardy won the 2024 tournament
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
Last week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, where Lydia Ko claimed her 23rd LPGA Tour title, had the largest payout of the season so far at $2.4m, but there’s even more at stake this week.

The circuit makes the first of two stops in China this season with the Blue Bay LPGA, which comes from the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course. There, the field of 108 will compete for a payout of $2.5m, an increase of $300,000 on the 2024 tournament.

On that occasion, Bailey Tardy beat Sarah Schmelzel by four shots for her maiden LPGA Tour victory, an achievement that banked her the winner’s share of $330,000, but the player who lifts the trophy this week will win $375,000.

There are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the victory.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA.

Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout

Position

Prize Money

1st

$375,000

2nd

$235,814

3rd

$171,066

4th

$132,333

5th

$106,513

6th

$87,147

7th

$72,945

8th

$63,909

9th

$57,453

10th

$52,288

11th

$48,414

12th

$45,186

13th

$42,346

14th

$39,765

15th

$37,440

16th

$35,374

17th

$33,568

18th

$32,018

19th

$30,728

20th

$29,694

21st

$28,662

22nd

$27,628

23rd

$26,597

24th

$25,563

25th

$24,660

26th

$23,757

27th

$22,851

28th

$21,948

29th

$21,045

30th

$20,270

31st

$19,495

32nd

$18,720

33rd

$17,945

34th

$17,170

35th

$16,526

36th

$15,880

37th

$15,236

38th

$14,589

39th

$13,942

40th

$13,427

41st

$12,911

42nd

$12,395

43rd

$11,877

44th

$11,361

45th

$10,974

46th

$10,586

47th

$10,199

48th

$9,812

49th

$9,424

50th

$9,037

51st

$8,780

52nd

$8,521

53rd

$8,262

54th

$8,005

55th

$7,746

56th

$7,487

57th

$7,230

58th

$6,971

59th

$6,715

60th

$6,456

61st

$6,327

62nd

$6,196

63rd

$6,068

64th

$5,940

65th

$5,809

Who Are The Star Names In The Blue Bay LPGA?

Jeeno Thitikul takes a shot at the HSBC Women's World Championship

Jeeno Thitikul is the highest-ranked player in the Blue Bay LPGA field

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Bailey Tardy, who won last year’s event by four shots. As well as Tardy, the player she beat, Sarah Schmelzel, is also in this week's field.

The highest-ranked player is World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul, who has one win so far this year at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Other world-class players teeing it up include Ruoning Yin, who is playing in her homeland, 2024 Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue, six-time LPGA Tour winner Celine Boutier and Mao Saigo, who has the same number of titles on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Esther Henseleit, Leona Maguire and two-time Major winner Minjee Lee, who won the title in 2016, are among the other high-profile players in the field.

Where Is The Blue Bay LPGA?

The tournament is being held at China’s Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, the same venue as the 2024 edition. The course opened in 2012 and also hosted the tournament between 2014 to 2018, before a six-year hiatus.

What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Blue Bay LPGA?

The 2024 tournament saw players competing for a total purse of $2.2m, but that is increased to $2.5m this year. The winner will earn $375,000 while the runner-up is set for a $235,814 payday.

