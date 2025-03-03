Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout 2025

Last week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, where Lydia Ko claimed her 23rd LPGA Tour title, had the largest payout of the season so far at $2.4m, but there’s even more at stake this week.

The circuit makes the first of two stops in China this season with the Blue Bay LPGA, which comes from the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course. There, the field of 108 will compete for a payout of $2.5m, an increase of $300,000 on the 2024 tournament.

On that occasion, Bailey Tardy beat Sarah Schmelzel by four shots for her maiden LPGA Tour victory, an achievement that banked her the winner’s share of $330,000, but the player who lifts the trophy this week will win $375,000.

There are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the victory.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA.

Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $375,000 2nd $235,814 3rd $171,066 4th $132,333 5th $106,513 6th $87,147 7th $72,945 8th $63,909 9th $57,453 10th $52,288 11th $48,414 12th $45,186 13th $42,346 14th $39,765 15th $37,440 16th $35,374 17th $33,568 18th $32,018 19th $30,728 20th $29,694 21st $28,662 22nd $27,628 23rd $26,597 24th $25,563 25th $24,660 26th $23,757 27th $22,851 28th $21,948 29th $21,045 30th $20,270 31st $19,495 32nd $18,720 33rd $17,945 34th $17,170 35th $16,526 36th $15,880 37th $15,236 38th $14,589 39th $13,942 40th $13,427 41st $12,911 42nd $12,395 43rd $11,877 44th $11,361 45th $10,974 46th $10,586 47th $10,199 48th $9,812 49th $9,424 50th $9,037 51st $8,780 52nd $8,521 53rd $8,262 54th $8,005 55th $7,746 56th $7,487 57th $7,230 58th $6,971 59th $6,715 60th $6,456 61st $6,327 62nd $6,196 63rd $6,068 64th $5,940 65th $5,809

Who Are The Star Names In The Blue Bay LPGA?

Jeeno Thitikul is the highest-ranked player in the Blue Bay LPGA field (Image credit: Getty Images)

The defending champion is Bailey Tardy, who won last year’s event by four shots. As well as Tardy, the player she beat, Sarah Schmelzel, is also in this week's field.

The highest-ranked player is World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul, who has one win so far this year at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.

Other world-class players teeing it up include Ruoning Yin, who is playing in her homeland, 2024 Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue, six-time LPGA Tour winner Celine Boutier and Mao Saigo, who has the same number of titles on the LPGA of Japan Tour.

Esther Henseleit, Leona Maguire and two-time Major winner Minjee Lee, who won the title in 2016, are among the other high-profile players in the field.

Where Is The Blue Bay LPGA? The tournament is being held at China’s Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, the same venue as the 2024 edition. The course opened in 2012 and also hosted the tournament between 2014 to 2018, before a six-year hiatus.