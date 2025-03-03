Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout 2025
The LPGA Tour heads to China, where Bailey Tardy defends her title as players compete for the largest purse of the season so far
Last week’s HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore, where Lydia Ko claimed her 23rd LPGA Tour title, had the largest payout of the season so far at $2.4m, but there’s even more at stake this week.
The circuit makes the first of two stops in China this season with the Blue Bay LPGA, which comes from the Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course. There, the field of 108 will compete for a payout of $2.5m, an increase of $300,000 on the 2024 tournament.
On that occasion, Bailey Tardy beat Sarah Schmelzel by four shots for her maiden LPGA Tour victory, an achievement that banked her the winner’s share of $330,000, but the player who lifts the trophy this week will win $375,000.
There are also 500 Race to the CME Globe points available to the victory.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 Blue Bay LPGA.
Blue Bay LPGA Prize Money Payout
Position
Prize Money
1st
$375,000
2nd
$235,814
3rd
$171,066
4th
$132,333
5th
$106,513
6th
$87,147
7th
$72,945
8th
$63,909
9th
$57,453
10th
$52,288
11th
$48,414
12th
$45,186
13th
$42,346
14th
$39,765
15th
$37,440
16th
$35,374
17th
$33,568
18th
$32,018
19th
$30,728
20th
$29,694
21st
$28,662
22nd
$27,628
23rd
$26,597
24th
$25,563
25th
$24,660
26th
$23,757
27th
$22,851
28th
$21,948
29th
$21,045
30th
$20,270
31st
$19,495
32nd
$18,720
33rd
$17,945
34th
$17,170
35th
$16,526
36th
$15,880
37th
$15,236
38th
$14,589
39th
$13,942
40th
$13,427
41st
$12,911
42nd
$12,395
43rd
$11,877
44th
$11,361
45th
$10,974
46th
$10,586
47th
$10,199
48th
$9,812
49th
$9,424
50th
$9,037
51st
$8,780
52nd
$8,521
53rd
$8,262
54th
$8,005
55th
$7,746
56th
$7,487
57th
$7,230
58th
$6,971
59th
$6,715
60th
$6,456
61st
$6,327
62nd
$6,196
63rd
$6,068
64th
$5,940
65th
$5,809
Who Are The Star Names In The Blue Bay LPGA?
The defending champion is Bailey Tardy, who won last year’s event by four shots. As well as Tardy, the player she beat, Sarah Schmelzel, is also in this week's field.
The highest-ranked player is World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul, who has one win so far this year at the PIF Saudi Ladies International.
Other world-class players teeing it up include Ruoning Yin, who is playing in her homeland, 2024 Amundi Evian Championship winner Ayaka Furue, six-time LPGA Tour winner Celine Boutier and Mao Saigo, who has the same number of titles on the LPGA of Japan Tour.
Esther Henseleit, Leona Maguire and two-time Major winner Minjee Lee, who won the title in 2016, are among the other high-profile players in the field.
Where Is The Blue Bay LPGA?
The tournament is being held at China’s Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course, the same venue as the 2024 edition. The course opened in 2012 and also hosted the tournament between 2014 to 2018, before a six-year hiatus.
What Is The Prize Money Payout For The Blue Bay LPGA?
The 2024 tournament saw players competing for a total purse of $2.2m, but that is increased to $2.5m this year. The winner will earn $375,000 while the runner-up is set for a $235,814 payday.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
