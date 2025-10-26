Unbeaten Minjee Lee Named MVP As Australia Defeat USA To Claim First International Crown Title

Team Australia won its first-ever International Crown title after defeating Team USA in Sunday's final at New Korea Country Club.

Minjee Lee was named MVP after going undefeated through her five matches in the tournament, including her closing singles contest against Angel Yin.

The only player in the field to have appeared in all six editions of the $2 million International Crown, Lee saw off Yin 2&1 to set off Australia's run to the line.

In the second of the two singles matches, Hannah Green eventually held off Yealimi Noh - Nelly Korda's replacement - by an identical scoreline to clinch the crucial point her side needed.

Green said: “My putt on the last hole, I was very nervous. I knew exactly what it was for. I said to the girls, I was just happy I got on the board. I'm glad I could contribute in some way this week.”

Steph Kyriacou and Grace Kim halved their foursomes match against Lilia Vu and Lauren Coughlin, ensuring the Australians sealed their maiden victory with aplomb.

Speaking afterwards, Lee - who boasted a 4-0-1 record - said: “I'm really excited that we were able to win all together. I think it's even sweeter because I could do it with all of these girls.

"Obviously, we all played with a lot of grit and a lot of perseverance and resilience this week just to get into the final match.

"I think we all did really well. I'm really happy we're all sitting here in the champions press conference.”

Australia's route to the final was far from smooth, however, with a tense semi-final against the World team having taken place only hours before.

After Charley Hull beat Green 2&1 in the opening singles match, Australia needed to win both of the remaining matches to make the final. They took a giant step towards doing so when Lee eked out a 1up success against Brooke Henderson on the 18th green.

It was then down to Kim and Kyriacou to emerge through their foursomes clash with Wei-ling Hsu and Lydia Ko, which they eventually managed after 20 holes.

In the other semi-final, USA's Yin defeated Japan's Rio Takeda 2&1 before Noh comfortably triumphed 4&2 over Miyu Yamashita to book America's place in the final two.

But, in the end, there was disappointment for both the USA and Japan, with the latter going down 2-1 to the World team in the third-place playoff.

Hull once again reigned supreme in her singles match against Ayaka Furue (4&3) while Ko beat Takeda 3&2, leaving Mao Saigo and Yamashita's 4&3 win over Henderson and Hsu as a mere consolation.

The LPGA Tour continues its Asian Swing with a return to full field strokeplay next week, as the Maybank Championship takes place at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club.