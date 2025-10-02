Is This Remarkable Winning Trend Giving The LPGA Tour A Problem?
Has having a different winner in every single LPGA Tour event this season been bad for the women's game? Do we need a big star to elevate the sport?
A remarkable winning streak that shows just how wide open and exciting the LPGA Tour is or a big problem not having a standout star? That's the question at the pinnacle of women's pro golf.
As this season has been extraordinary due to the fact that from the 24 tournaments completed on the LPGA Tour schedule there have been 24 different winners.
It's actually 25 different players who have taken home a trophy as Somi Lee and Jin Hee Im won the Dow Championship pairs event.
Dating back to the start of the season in January at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament - each LPGA Tour event has seen a new winner, but is that good for the game?
Is strength in depth a plus?
The LPGA Tour heads to Hawaii for the LOTTE Championship this week with, as you'd expect, a wide-open field given we've had a different winner each tournament.
If there's another new winner for 2025 it will match the LPGA Tour record with 26 different players claiming a title in one season - which has only previously happened three times, in 1995, 2018 and 2022.
And there's still seven tournaments left to set a new record of 27 different winners, as rookies in particular have made a big impact when hitting the ground running.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
There's been 11 first-time winners on the LPGA Tour this year, including seven rookies picking up tournament victories in their debut seasons.
It's just the second time since 1980 that seven rookies have tasted victory, so with new players making a big splash and so many able to clinch tournament wins, doesn't that bode well for the future?
That's great for the competition and regular LPGA supporters, but for the wider golf and sports fans, a big star is often needed to cut through.
Where's Nelly? Is lack of superstar a problem?
Nelly Korda made a huge splash last year with a remarkable winning run catapulting her into sporting folklore and a popularity that transcended just the world of women's golf.
Korda became just the third woman ever to win five consecutive starts, which inlcuded her second Major, before going on to win six in seven.
She eventually ended 2024 with seven wins and built the kind of stardom that can often change an entire sport - but incredibly she's not managed one single victory this year.
And like it or not, that's a blow for the game as it's stars like Korda that can really carry the women's game to a new level - yes she needs competition but as last year showed she can also bring more eyeballs on the sport than almost anyone else.
The new challengers are important, nobody wants a boring walkover week after week, but Korda caught the imagination - she wasn't quite at the level of Caitlin Clark but she was up there.
And Clark showed just how one superstar could elevate an entire sport, bring in more attention and more viewers that would ultimately turn into increased coverage, sponsorship and revenue.
Having all these new winners is great for true fans, but it may not garner the attention a record-setting Korda did last year - it may not be Korda that becomes the game's standout star, but it's clear the game really could do with one.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.