Dean Burmester Shoots 64 To Join Caleb Surratt In Saudi International Lead

A fine third-round 64 catapulted Dean Burmester into a share of the lead at the PIF Saudi International alongside Caleb Surratt - who has been at the top of the leaderboard since round one.

The final International Series event of the season is packed with LIV Golf talent - as over a third of the 120-man field that teed it up at Riyadh Golf Club came from the team tour.

And it's a LIV Golf leaderboard at the PIF Saudi International with the top six all LIV stars - including Burmester and Surratt who lead on 17 under, one shot ahead of Jose Ballester.

Adrian Meronk, who shared the first-round lead with Surratt, is in a tie for fourth on 13 under, alongside Richard Bland after he also shot 64 and Anthony Kim, who looks set for his best finish since his return to golf.

Along with the battle for the Saudi title, there's also the two 'golden tickets' on the line - with the top two in the International Series Rankings at the end of the tournament gaining 2026 LIV Golf cards.

Scott Vincent looks to have one all sewn up, as he entered the event leading the way and is the leading contender, sitting in seventh place on 12 under.

After second-placed Yosuke Asaji joined a number of big LIV Golf names to miss the cut in Riyadh, the door is open for Miguel Tabuena to make a run at the other card.

The man from the Philippines is doing just that as he's just a shot behind on 11 under, which puts him in a tie for 12th, but he'll need to climb the leaderboard a few places in the final round to claim access to LIV Golf's riches.

Surratt missed out on the Saudi International title last year when losing in a playoff, but he's led from the opening round as he looks for redemption in Riyadh.

The American hasn't been able to match his opening round of 62, following up with a 66 to take the outright lead after round two and now finishing strong to sign for a 68 to tie Burmester heading into the final round.

Surratt was two over after his first four holes, but then made five birdies in seven holes around the turn to ensure he'll play in Sunday's final group fighting it out for the title.

Burmester equalled the round of the day with a flawless 64 - the South African also finished strong as he birdied three of the last four holes to set the pace earlier on.

Young Spaniard Ballester shot 68 to sit in third, while veteran Englishman Bland carded eight birdies and just one late bogey in his round of 64.

Bland is joined by Kim, who was not quite at the level he was on Thursday when he shot 64 - his best round since returning to golf - but he's still in contention after battling back from two front-nine bogeys to shoot 69 and sit fourth.