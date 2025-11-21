Dean Burmester Shoots 64 To Join Caleb Surratt In Saudi International Lead
Dean Burmester shot 64 to join Caleb Surratt in a share of the PIF Saudi International lead heading into Saturday's final round
A fine third-round 64 catapulted Dean Burmester into a share of the lead at the PIF Saudi International alongside Caleb Surratt - who has been at the top of the leaderboard since round one.
The final International Series event of the season is packed with LIV Golf talent - as over a third of the 120-man field that teed it up at Riyadh Golf Club came from the team tour.
And it's a LIV Golf leaderboard at the PIF Saudi International with the top six all LIV stars - including Burmester and Surratt who lead on 17 under, one shot ahead of Jose Ballester.
Adrian Meronk, who shared the first-round lead with Surratt, is in a tie for fourth on 13 under, alongside Richard Bland after he also shot 64 and Anthony Kim, who looks set for his best finish since his return to golf.
Along with the battle for the Saudi title, there's also the two 'golden tickets' on the line - with the top two in the International Series Rankings at the end of the tournament gaining 2026 LIV Golf cards.
Scott Vincent looks to have one all sewn up, as he entered the event leading the way and is the leading contender, sitting in seventh place on 12 under.
After second-placed Yosuke Asaji joined a number of big LIV Golf names to miss the cut in Riyadh, the door is open for Miguel Tabuena to make a run at the other card.
The man from the Philippines is doing just that as he's just a shot behind on 11 under, which puts him in a tie for 12th, but he'll need to climb the leaderboard a few places in the final round to claim access to LIV Golf's riches.
Surratt missed out on the Saudi International title last year when losing in a playoff, but he's led from the opening round as he looks for redemption in Riyadh.
The American hasn't been able to match his opening round of 62, following up with a 66 to take the outright lead after round two and now finishing strong to sign for a 68 to tie Burmester heading into the final round.
Surratt was two over after his first four holes, but then made five birdies in seven holes around the turn to ensure he'll play in Sunday's final group fighting it out for the title.
Burmester equalled the round of the day with a flawless 64 - the South African also finished strong as he birdied three of the last four holes to set the pace earlier on.
Young Spaniard Ballester shot 68 to sit in third, while veteran Englishman Bland carded eight birdies and just one late bogey in his round of 64.
Bland is joined by Kim, who was not quite at the level he was on Thursday when he shot 64 - his best round since returning to golf - but he's still in contention after battling back from two front-nine bogeys to shoot 69 and sit fourth.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
