'I Deeply Regret This Mishap' - Tour Pro Responds After Being Handed 10 Event Suspension Following Rules Breach
After it was revealed that Cedric Gugler was handed a 10-tournament suspension, the Swiss player has given his version of events via his social media channels
On Friday, news broke that HotelPlanner Tour player, Cedric Gugler, had been handed a 10-tournament suspension after what was described as a "reckless infringement of the rules of golf" by the European Tour Group.
Starting from 2026, the Swiss player will be unable to play in the first 10 events on the HotelPlanner Tour, with Gugler set to miss five months of the season on the second-tier circuit.
Now though, in a lengthy post to his Instagram, Gugler has given his side of the story, with a statement reading below.
Statement From Cedric Gugler Via Instagram
"Dear Friends. As some of you may have heard, I have been suspended by the European Tour for the first ten Hotel Planner Tour tournaments of the upcoming season.
"As an athlete who has played golf since the age of six, and for whom fairness, respect, and sportsmanship have always been top priorities, this is of course a very difficult moment.
"I have been accused of not marking or replacing my ball correctly on the green during the first round of the Kaškáda Golf Challenge. This is what my playing partners reported to the tournament officials after the round.
"My mistake was that, during the initial hearing in the tournament office on the same evening, I somewhat carelessly admitted that it might have been possible – out of simple inattentiveness – that the ball was not placed back exactly on the same spot.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"However, it was never my intention to gain any sort of advantage. Unfortunately, this imprecise statement triggered a long and burdensome process, which has now resulted in this decision.
"I deeply regret this mishap. I accept the decision, and I will use it as motivation to be even more careful in the future – especially when marking and replacing my ball on the greens.
"Thank you all for your support during this difficult time. Yours, Cedri."
The event in question occurred in June of this year at the Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge in the Czech Republic, where Gugler was disqualified after repeated infringements on the greens.
"He was disqualified from the tournament after playing his ball from the wrong place on putting surfaces on multiple occasions," read a statement from the circuit.
Ranked 875th in the world, the 25-year-old registered a best finish of T30th at the Challenge de Espana, with Gugler missing 11 cuts throughout the year on the HotelPlanner Tour.
He did make it to the final stage of DP World Tour Q-School in mid-November, but rounds of 64, 75, 73 and 72 meant he failed to make it to the final two days of action in Spain.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.