Nelly Korda Withdraws From USA's International Crown Squad

Nelly Korda has withdrawn from the upcoming Hanwa Lifeplus International Crown after telling reporters that her body is "definitely worn down."

The World No.2 was set to headline the USA's four-woman team at this month's International Crown but has been replaced by Yealimi Noh. The Americans will now be represented by Noh, Angel Yin, Lauren Coughlin and Lilia Vu.

“I would say by this time of the year my body is definitely worn down,” Korda was quoted to have told reporters at the Lotte Championship this weekend.

“I do have some injuries I've had in the past that kind of linger that are never really fully resolved, that you still do PT on every single day, you do therapy.

"So making sure you're 100 percent with your body or as 100 percent as you can be is always the end goal going into kind of the first day of the event.”

Korda is surprisingly winless in 2025 after seven victories last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

Korda was bitten by a dog last year and took more time off in October. She has suffered with further injuries this season including neck spasms. The official reason for her International Crown W/D was simply due to 'an injury'.

The two-time Major champion won seven titles last year but is winless so far in 2025 from 16 tournaments. She finished T4th at the Lotte Championship after a final round 69, which was her sixth top-five of the season.

Patty Tavatanakit has also withdrawn from the International Crown, with the Thai star replaced by Pajaree Anannarukarn.

The International Crown pits eight teams made up of the best women golfers in the world competing for the title in a match play format.

The field was due to feature all of the world's top 16 players when originally announced but still includes each of this year's five Major champions.

The event began in 2014 and its fifth edition takes place this year in South Korea, which hosts for the second time, with the action taking place at New Korea Country Club from October 23-25.

Thailand are the defending champions after defeating Australia in the final last time out at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California.