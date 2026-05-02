PGA Tour Pro's Surprise Cadillac Championship Inclusion Sees Caddie Make Late Transatlantic Dash

Before the Cadillac Championship, it appeared Kristoffer Reitan was set for a wait before making his maiden appearance in a PGA Tour Signature Event.

However, the Norwegian, who earned his card via the DP World Tour’s Race to Dubai rankings in 2025, suddenly found himself in the 72-man field when Jake Knapp withdrew on Thursday.

Reitan had begun the week as second alternate, but once Patrick Cantlay withdrew with illness on Tuesday, which allowed Michael Thorbjornsen to take his place, Reitan needed just one more withdrawal for his Signature Event debut.

Sure enough, once Knapp pulled out with an injury, it left Reitan with the chance to finally compete in one of the elevated events – and for a top prize of $3.6m.

Per Golfweek’s Adam Schupak, one key member of Reitan’s team who was caught out by Reitan’s late inclusion was his caddie, Tim Poyser.

Jake Knapp's withdrawal handed Reitan his chance (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Reitan was second alternate, Poyser didn’t think he would make it into the field, so he instead opted to fly home to Edinburgh in Scotland.

To say it was a flying visit would be an understatement, because, after learning about Reitan’s inclusion, he had to make his way back over the Atlantic to Florida for the Trump National Doral event.

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Even then, Poyser missed the opening round, leaving Reitan’s swing coach, Denny Lucas, to do the honors.

The temporary arrangement proved successful, too, as Reitan carded a two-under 70 on Thursday.

Following that solid start, Reitan detailed the events leading up to confirmation of his appearance.

Kristoffer Reitan's caddie, Tim Poyser, had to return from Scotland for the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

He admitted he had another arrangement in place, namely a round nearby with Rasmus Hojgaard, Marco Penge and his Zurich Classic of New Orleans teammate Kris Ventura.

He said: “Yeah, I mean, I was actually on the range when I got the call. Wednesday I was planning to play in Palm Beach with Rasmus and Marco Penge and my teammate last week.

“So, yeah, quickly had to decline that after I was told that I was first alternate. But, yeah, this day today has been a long one and just having to be ready if called upon, or called upon is maybe the wrong way to put it.

“But, yeah, if I did get the call then I had to be ready. Just that uncertainty is a little bit weird to deal with, but yeah, just as I said, thrilled to be able to play.”

With Poyser back on his bag on Friday, it got even better for Reitan with a four-under 68 as he remained in the upper reaches of the leaderboard, albeit some way behind 36-hole leader Cameron Young.

While Knapp’s misfortune is Reitan’s gain in Florida this week, for the player next on the list of alternates, it marked the second consecutive Signature Event where he just missed out on an appearance.

Former LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka was the next in line at Trump National Doral.

However, without another late withdrawal, his wait for a maiden Signature Event appearance continues just two weeks after being on-site at Harbour Town for the RBC Heritage, only to miss out as first alternate.