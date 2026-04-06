Meet The 10 LIV Golfers In The 2026 Masters Field

This year's contingent of LIV Golfers in The Masters field includes two of the tournament favorites and a number of past Green Jacket winners.

Qualifying for Augusta National is arguably the trickiest of all four Majors for LIV's players, with no set route in via the league for the exclusive invitational that features the smallest field of the big four.

The LIV Golf League has OWGR points now and a new route for the Asian Tour's Hong Kong Open champion has helped, but the numbers haven't changed much since last year when 12 players from the team tour made their way down Magnolia Lane.

Fast forward 12 months and only 10 LIV Golfers have a Masters tee time on this occasion.

So, which LIV Golfers will be vying for the Green Jacket in 2026? And how did they qualify? Let's take a look...

Bryson DeChambeau

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How he qualified: US Open champion 2024, top-12 in 2025 Masters, top-4 in 2025 PGA Championship, OWGR top-50 end of 2025

Bryson DeChambeau is among the two or three tournament favorites for the Green Jacket this year after winning the LIV Golf League's Singapore and South Africa events in March.

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The two-time US Open winner has a very good recent Masters record with T6 and T5 finishes over the last two years, having played alongside Rory McIlroy in the final group 12 months ago.

Sergio Garcia

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How he qualified: Masters champion 2017

Garcia's one and only Major victory came here in 2017, when he pipped Justin Rose in a playoff on what was an epic final day.

The Spaniard is still playing to a high level in the LIV Golf League but his Masters record since winning has been very poor, with six missed cuts in seven starts.

Tyrrell Hatton

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How he qualified: Top-4 in 2025 US Open, OWGR top-50 end of 2025

The Englishman made it into field thanks to his best ever Major finish at the US Open last year, where a Masters invite would have been a worthwhile consolation after a disappointing bogey-bogey finish.

He hasn't fared too well at Augusta through the years, although his best two results - T9th and T14th - have arrived in his past two starts.

Dustin Johnson

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How he qualified: Masters champion 2020

Dustin Johnson set a new Masters scoring record in the delayed 2020 tournament, which was his second Major victory.

The former World No.1 is a shadow of his former world-beating self, having missed five of eight Major cuts in the last two years, with a best result of T23rd. He has also missed three of his last five Masters cuts, including the last two in a row.

Tom McKibbin

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How he qualified: 2025 Hong Kong Open champion

Tom McKibbin makes his Masters debut this year after benefitting from one of the new pathways.

The Northern Irishman, who plays for Jon Rahm's Legion XIII side in the LIV Golf League, stormed to a seven-stroke victory at the Hong Kong Open to win his second professional title.

While rookies often struggle at Augusta, the 23-year-old looks set to be a world class player for many years.

Carlos Ortiz

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How he qualified: Top-4 in 2025 US Open

Ortiz tied with Hatton in fourth at the US Open to book just his second Masters appearance and first since 2021.

It was the Mexican's best-ever Major result at Oakmont last year and is his only top-50 from 11 starts.

Jon Rahm

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How he qualified: Masters champion 2023, US Open champion 2021

Jon Rahm became the fourth Spaniard to win The Masters after Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Garcia in 2023.

The former World No.1 took down Brooks Koepka in the final group to win his second Major title by four strokes.

Rahm is among the tournament favorites again this year after winning LIV Golf Hong Kong recently, while he has finished inside the top-five in every LIV event so far in 2026.

Charl Schwartzel

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How he qualified: Masters champion 2011

The 2011 Masters is often remembered for Rory McIlroy's dramatic back-nine collapse, but don't forget Charl Schwartzel's epic victory.

The South African became the first Masters winner in history to finish with four consecutive birdies, which helped him beat Australians Jason Day and Adam Scott by two strokes.

He was third at Augusta in 2017 and T10th in 2022, the only other two results that stand out since his single Major victory 15 years ago.

Cameron Smith

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How he qualified: Open champion 2022

Smith is still exempt for The Masters, PGA Championship and US Open for two more seasons, but he needs to show some form if he wants to continue playing in all the Majors from 2028 onwards.

The Australian, who reached the World No.2 spot after winning the 2022 Open at St Andrews, has really struggled in the Majors recently with five consecutive missed cuts.

He has a brilliant Masters record, though, with five top-10s since 2018 including a T2nd in 2020.

Bubba Watson

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How he qualified: Masters champion 2012 and 2014

Augusta specialist Bubba Watson has two Major wins and they both came at The Masters.

His iconic 2012 win featured that miraculous hooked wedge from the pine straw on 10 to beat Louis Oosthuizen in a playoff, while he eased to victory in 2014 by three strokes.

The 47-year-old hasn't done much at Augusta since, but he has made eight of 11 cuts including a T5th in 2018. A double Masters champion and a left-hander should never be counted out at Augusta.

Which LIV Golfers played last year but haven't qualified?

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There were 12 LIV Golfers in The Masters field last time out and there's 10 this year - but that is with Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed leaving the Saudi-backed circuit and Phil Mickelson withdrawing.

With two new entries this year, Tom McKibbin and Carlos Ortiz, it means just one player has dropped out through failing to qualify and that is Joaquin Niemann.

The seven-time LIV winner received special invitations into The Masters in both 2024 and 2025 but he has not received one this time around.