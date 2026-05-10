LIV Golf Virginia Full Individual And Team Prize Money Payout 2026

The LIV Golf League continues to make headlines regarding its long-term future, but for the time being there is a tournament to be played and another mind-boggling pile of cash to be won.

LIV Golf Virginia is the PIF-backed circuit's first US stop of the year and has been taking place at Trump National DC after Robert Trent Jones Golf Club hosted for Joaquin Niemann's victory in 2025.

The Chilean hasn't won in 2026, and that is all but certain to continue as he was 12 behind leader Lucas Herbert with one round to play.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever manages to win will take home the usual $4 million from a total purse of $20 million on the individual side. Second ($2.25 million), third ($1.5 million) and fourth ($1 million) can also scoop extraordinary amounts as well.

Due to LIV's no-cut nature, each of the 57 pros involved will take home at least $50,000, with 46th and above earning over $126,000.

As it relates to the team purse, there is $10 million on the line. Players don't directly receive any of this money, though, but they will take a share at the end of the season if their franchise is in profit. Team money goes towards developing the franchise as well as several other costs the roster might incur.

Then there is the $2.3 million bonus payout for one player on each of the top three teams at the end of the week. Team captains decide who takes home the payouts of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000, with the leading scorer from each club most likely to benefit.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position in both the individual and team formats at LIV Golf Virginia before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th $50,000 48th $50,000 49th $50,000 50th $50,000 51st $50,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000 55th $50,000 56th $50,000 57th $50,000

LIV GOLF VIRGINIA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Payout (Per Team) 1st $3 million 2nd $1.5 million 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000

LIV GOLF VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL/TEAM BONUS PAYOUT