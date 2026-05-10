LIV Golf Virginia Full Individual And Team Prize Money Payout 2026
LIV Golf's first tournament of the year in the United States offers up its latest eight-figure prize money purse as Joaquin Niemann aims to defend his title
The LIV Golf League continues to make headlines regarding its long-term future, but for the time being there is a tournament to be played and another mind-boggling pile of cash to be won.
LIV Golf Virginia is the PIF-backed circuit's first US stop of the year and has been taking place at Trump National DC after Robert Trent Jones Golf Club hosted for Joaquin Niemann's victory in 2025.
The Chilean hasn't won in 2026, and that is all but certain to continue as he was 12 behind leader Lucas Herbert with one round to play.
Whoever manages to win will take home the usual $4 million from a total purse of $20 million on the individual side. Second ($2.25 million), third ($1.5 million) and fourth ($1 million) can also scoop extraordinary amounts as well.
Due to LIV's no-cut nature, each of the 57 pros involved will take home at least $50,000, with 46th and above earning over $126,000.
As it relates to the team purse, there is $10 million on the line. Players don't directly receive any of this money, though, but they will take a share at the end of the season if their franchise is in profit. Team money goes towards developing the franchise as well as several other costs the roster might incur.
Then there is the $2.3 million bonus payout for one player on each of the top three teams at the end of the week. Team captains decide who takes home the payouts of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000, with the leading scorer from each club most likely to benefit.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position in both the individual and team formats at LIV Golf Virginia before ties are taken into account.
LIV GOLF VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$415,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$147,500
36th
$145,000
37th
$142,500
38th
$140,000
39th
$137,500
40th
$135,000
41st
$132,500
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$129,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$127,000
46th
$126,000
47th
$50,000
48th
$50,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$50,000
51st
$50,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
55th
$50,000
56th
$50,000
57th
$50,000
LIV GOLF VIRGINIA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money Payout (Per Team)
1st
$3 million
2nd
$1.5 million
3rd
$900,000
4th
$700,000
5th
$650,000
6th
$600,000
7th
$550,000
8th
$500,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$400,000
11th
$300,000
12th
$250,000
13th
$200,000
LIV GOLF VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL/TEAM BONUS PAYOUT
Team Finish
Individual Bonus Payout
1st
$1 million
2nd
$800,000
3rd
$500,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.