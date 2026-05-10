LIV Golf Virginia Full Individual And Team Prize Money Payout 2026

LIV Golf's first tournament of the year in the United States offers up its latest eight-figure prize money purse as Joaquin Niemann aims to defend his title

Jonny Leighfield's avatar
By
published
Joaquin Niemann with the LIV Golf Virginia trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The LIV Golf League continues to make headlines regarding its long-term future, but for the time being there is a tournament to be played and another mind-boggling pile of cash to be won.

Lucas Herbert led by four with a round to play

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whoever manages to win will take home the usual $4 million from a total purse of $20 million on the individual side. Second ($2.25 million), third ($1.5 million) and fourth ($1 million) can also scoop extraordinary amounts as well.

Due to LIV's no-cut nature, each of the 57 pros involved will take home at least $50,000, with 46th and above earning over $126,000.

As it relates to the team purse, there is $10 million on the line. Players don't directly receive any of this money, though, but they will take a share at the end of the season if their franchise is in profit. Team money goes towards developing the franchise as well as several other costs the roster might incur.

Then there is the $2.3 million bonus payout for one player on each of the top three teams at the end of the week. Team captains decide who takes home the payouts of $1 million, $800,000 and $500,000, with the leading scorer from each club most likely to benefit.

Below is the maximum prize money payout for each position in both the individual and team formats at LIV Golf Virginia before ties are taken into account.

LIV GOLF VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$147,500

36th

$145,000

37th

$142,500

38th

$140,000

39th

$137,500

40th

$135,000

41st

$132,500

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$129,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$127,000

46th

$126,000

47th

$50,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$50,000

51st

$50,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$50,000

57th

$50,000

LIV GOLF VIRGINIA TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money Payout (Per Team)

1st

$3 million

2nd

$1.5 million

3rd

$900,000

4th

$700,000

5th

$650,000

6th

$600,000

7th

$550,000

8th

$500,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$400,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$250,000

13th

$200,000

LIV GOLF VIRGINIA INDIVIDUAL/TEAM BONUS PAYOUT

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Team Finish

Individual Bonus Payout

1st

$1 million

2nd

$800,000

3rd

$500,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.