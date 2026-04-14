6 Big Names Missing The RBC Heritage
The fourth Signature Event of the PGA Tour season features many of the world’s best players, but some others miss out
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The dust has barely settled on The Masters, where Rory McIlroy became the first player to win back-to-back titles since Tiger Woods in 2002, but another big event is already upon us.
We’re well and truly into the main part of the season now, and the fact that the $20m RBC Heritage follows hot on the heels of the year’s first Major is evidence of that.
Like other Signature Events, it’s a limited-field contest, while in keeping with most of them, it doesn’t have a cut.
In total, 82 players will head to Harbour Town, including defending champion Justin Thomas, 2024 winner Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick, who took the title in 2023.
With those along with other huge names in the field, it’s sure to keep the momentum going after the drama at Augusta National last week, but some top players will not be involved.
Here are some star names missing, as well as the alternates list…
Rory McIlroy
During its time as one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events, McIlroy has only played in the RBC Heritage once, when he placed T33 two years ago.
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There was controversy in 2023 when he withdrew days after missing the cut at The Masters. At the time, players were obligated to play in all but one of the big events, and that became the second he missed that season.
Last year, McIlroy won his first Green Jacket, which completed his career Grand Slam, and he understandably opted to take time off to celebrate that historic achievement.
McIlroy’s withdrawal this year was announced during The Masters, but, like 2025, surely few will begrudge him the chance to bask in that achievement for a few more days.
Justin Rose
While McIlroy skips the event to let his Masters win sink in, for Justin Rose, who has also withdrawn, the week offers a chance to take stock of what might have been.
The Englishman led by two during the final round at Augusta National, before letting things slip around Amen Corner on his way to a tie for third.
Following last year’s playoff heartbreak, another near-miss would be hard for anyone to take, and, rather than head to South Carolina for the Signature Event, Rose has opted to give the tournament a miss.
Hideki Matsuyama
It’s no surprise that Hideki Matsuyama isn’t in the RBC Heritage, as it’s one he usually skips.
He has only played in the event twice in his career, in 2014 and in 2020, when he missed the cut on both occasions.
The Japanese star, who finished T12 at The Masters following a final round of 69, is next expected to tee it up at the fifth Signature Event in the schedule, the Truist Championship, which begins on May 7th at Quail Hollow.
Adam Scott
The Australian was fifth in the Aon Next 10 at the cut-off for the RBC Heritage, which came after The Masters.
However, despite that giving him eligibility for the tournament, we won’t be seeing him at Harbour Town this year.
In any case, Scott’s recent record at the RBC Heritage is mediocre, having finished T49 a year ago and T31 in 2023, while he didn’t play in the 2024 edition.
Aaron Rai
Rai has played in two of the last three editions of the RBC Heritage, including 2025, when he placed tied for 38th, but he hasn’t qualified this time around.
Rai is not currently in the world’s top 30, while he doesn’t get in via his FedEx Cup ranking from last year, which was lower than 50th. Meanwhile, at 119th, he’s too low to feature based on his current FedEx Cup ranking.
He also didn’t get into the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5, hasn’t won a PGA Tour event in the last year and doesn’t have a sponsor’s exemption, meaning he sits it out.
Tom Kim
Tom Kim has only played in one Signature Event so far this season, the Genesis Invitational, courtesy of a sponsor's exemption.
At the Riviera Country Club event, he finished tied for 34th amid a prolonged loss of form that has seen him drop out of the world's top 100.
As a result, qualification for the big tournaments is proving hard for the South Korean of late, with the RBC Heritage the latest he will miss.
RBC Heritage Alternates And Other Notables Missing
(World ranking)
- Brooks Koepka - alternate (129th)
- Keith Michell - alternate (107th)
- Taylor Moore - alternate (147th)
- Stephan Jaeger - alternate (99th)
- Alex Smalley - alternate (106th)
- AJ Ewart - alternate (214th)
- Matti Schmid - alternate (89th)
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart - alternate (146th)
- John Parry - alternate (83rd)
- Haotong Li - alternate (78th)
- Rasmus Hojgaaard (58th)
- Max Greyserman (65th)
- Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (70th)
- Max McGreevy (75th)
- Rico Hoey (80th)
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout (91st)
- Daniel Brown (94th)
- Adrien Saddier (97th)
- Chris Kirk (98th)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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