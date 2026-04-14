6 Big Names Missing The RBC Heritage

The dust has barely settled on The Masters, where Rory McIlroy became the first player to win back-to-back titles since Tiger Woods in 2002, but another big event is already upon us.

We’re well and truly into the main part of the season now, and the fact that the $20m RBC Heritage follows hot on the heels of the year’s first Major is evidence of that.

Like other Signature Events, it’s a limited-field contest, while in keeping with most of them, it doesn’t have a cut.

In total, 82 players will head to Harbour Town, including defending champion Justin Thomas, 2024 winner Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick, who took the title in 2023.

With those along with other huge names in the field, it’s sure to keep the momentum going after the drama at Augusta National last week, but some top players will not be involved.

Here are some star names missing, as well as the alternates list…

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy misses the event after winning The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

During its time as one of the PGA Tour’s elevated events, McIlroy has only played in the RBC Heritage once, when he placed T33 two years ago.

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There was controversy in 2023 when he withdrew days after missing the cut at The Masters. At the time, players were obligated to play in all but one of the big events, and that became the second he missed that season.

Last year, McIlroy won his first Green Jacket, which completed his career Grand Slam, and he understandably opted to take time off to celebrate that historic achievement.

McIlroy’s withdrawal this year was announced during The Masters, but, like 2025, surely few will begrudge him the chance to bask in that achievement for a few more days.

Justin Rose

Justin Rose's withdrawal came after his Masters heartbreak (Image credit: Getty Images)

While McIlroy skips the event to let his Masters win sink in, for Justin Rose, who has also withdrawn, the week offers a chance to take stock of what might have been.

The Englishman led by two during the final round at Augusta National, before letting things slip around Amen Corner on his way to a tie for third.

Following last year’s playoff heartbreak, another near-miss would be hard for anyone to take, and, rather than head to South Carolina for the Signature Event, Rose has opted to give the tournament a miss.

Hideki Matsuyama

Hideki Matsuyama has only played in the RBC Heritage twice (Image credit: Getty Images)

It’s no surprise that Hideki Matsuyama isn’t in the RBC Heritage, as it’s one he usually skips.

He has only played in the event twice in his career, in 2014 and in 2020, when he missed the cut on both occasions.

The Japanese star, who finished T12 at The Masters following a final round of 69, is next expected to tee it up at the fifth Signature Event in the schedule, the Truist Championship, which begins on May 7th at Quail Hollow.

Adam Scott

Adam Scott is in the Aon Next 10, but doesn't play (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Australian was fifth in the Aon Next 10 at the cut-off for the RBC Heritage, which came after The Masters.

However, despite that giving him eligibility for the tournament, we won’t be seeing him at Harbour Town this year.

In any case, Scott’s recent record at the RBC Heritage is mediocre, having finished T49 a year ago and T31 in 2023, while he didn’t play in the 2024 edition.

Aaron Rai

Aaron Rai didn't qualify for the RBC Heritage (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rai has played in two of the last three editions of the RBC Heritage, including 2025, when he placed tied for 38th, but he hasn’t qualified this time around.

Rai is not currently in the world’s top 30, while he doesn’t get in via his FedEx Cup ranking from last year, which was lower than 50th. Meanwhile, at 119th, he’s too low to feature based on his current FedEx Cup ranking.

He also didn’t get into the Aon Next 10 or Aon Swing 5, hasn’t won a PGA Tour event in the last year and doesn’t have a sponsor’s exemption, meaning he sits it out.

Tom Kim

Kristoffer Reitan has yet to qualify for a Signature Event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tom Kim has only played in one Signature Event so far this season, the Genesis Invitational, courtesy of a sponsor's exemption.

At the Riviera Country Club event, he finished tied for 34th amid a prolonged loss of form that has seen him drop out of the world's top 100.

As a result, qualification for the big tournaments is proving hard for the South Korean of late, with the RBC Heritage the latest he will miss.

RBC Heritage Alternates And Other Notables Missing

(World ranking)