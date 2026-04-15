'There Are Always Many Rumors' - Sergio Garcia Coy Amid Reports Over LIV Golf's Future

Ahead of LIV Golf Mexico City this week, Sergio Garcia has addressed the rumors that the breakaway tour could be shutting down.

Just last week, we saw many LIV golfers underperforming at The Masters. Now, over the past 24 hours, there has been concern that the Saudi-backed venture could fold.

An emergency meeting between LIV Golf executives was believed to have taken place on Tuesday, with the future of the tour thought to be the topic of discussion. That's after well-connected reporter Ryan French sent social media into frenzy in writing that a "a bombshell announcement on LIVs future is imminent."

Reasons for the meeting in Manhattan were unclear, but it was rather telling that not a single executive was present at Club de Golf Chapultepec ahead of the upcoming event in Mexico City.

Press conferences were canceled, reportedly due to a technical error, and with the rumor mill spinning we have yet to hear anything concrete from LIV Golf on what is next.

There was a press conference on Wednesday, though, where Sergio Garcia was asked about the matter and what he knows about the situation.

Speaking to the press in Spanish, Garcia said: "Frankly, we haven't heard anything other than what Yasir [Al-Rumayyan] already told us at the beginning of the year.

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"That is, he's behind us, that they have a project of many years... there are always many rumors. I can't comment on anything more than what we know."

Sergio Garcia was asked about the rumors and reports of LIV Golf's demise in Mexico City. He said he hasn't heard anything either way. pic.twitter.com/akhhGnDWhOApril 15, 2026

It will be fascinating to see how the mood plays out this week in Mexico City as the LIV Golf players take on the course while this hangs over their heads.

The tee times for round one have been revealed ahead of the tournament, with Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith kicking off proceedings on the 1st hole at 1:15 p.m.

Thursday's Rd. 1 groupings #LIVGolf Mexico City pic.twitter.com/ALpWnyjCgUApril 15, 2026

Bryson DeChambeau and Tyrrell Hatton, the latter coming off the back of a really strong showing at Augusta National, will follow them 11 minutes later.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Joaquin Niemann will start on hole 4 alongside Dustin Johnson, Anthony Kim tees off on 2, and Garcia is on hole 3 for the shotgun start.

Elsewhere, Scott Vincent is set to step in for the HyFlyers with Phil Mickelson remaining at home to deal with a family health matter.