Travis Smyth Makes 72nd Hole Eagle To Claim Thrilling International Series Japan Title
The Australian drained a lengthy eagle putt at the 18th to claim a one shot win and the biggest victory of his career at Caledonian Golf Club
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On an extremely low scoring final day at the first International Series event of the year in Japan, it was Travis Smyth who made it over the line in a thrilling finale.
Sitting one shot back of Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Ryosuke Kinoshita playing the 72nd hole, a birdie would be enough to force a playoff at 14-under, but Smyth decided to go one better at Caledonian Golf Club.
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Producing two big blows to find the green at the par 5 18th, the 31-year-old left himself a left-to-right breaking putt for the eagle, something that looked never in doubt as it left the face of his putter.Article continues below
Rolling end-over-end, the ball took the break perfectly and, just a few feet out from the hole, it was nowhere else but in the center, going in at a good pace for an eagle three and a 15-under total.
Leapfrogging Tangkamolprasert and Kinoshita, the closing score from Smyth went alongside his five other birdies from the day, as a seven-under-par 64 gave him a one stroke win and a second Asian Tour title, with the International Series Japan the biggest of his career.
Continuing his fine run of form, which included victory on the Japan Golf Tour in March, Smyth stated, following his win on Sunday: "That’s what dreams are made of right there."
He added: "As a young kid, you know, you're on the putting green having putting comps with your mates, you're trying to chip in to win, you're trying to hole 25 footers to win. And that was unbelievable.
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"You know, I won a tournament two weeks ago, probably a pretty similar putt downhill, left to right – just drew upon that. But yeah, for it to go in like that, it's the best feeling ever.
"I've had a hard time trying to win tournaments. People don't understand how hard it is to win, you know. Like it's such a mind game with yourself out there.
"In the past, like you're always trying to come up with excuses as to why you might not be leading, or why you might not be hitting the shots under pressure that you want to, but I don't know, I've been able to turn a corner."
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With the victory, Smyth sits top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit, as well as the circuit's International Series Rankings.
The latter is an extremely important one as, consisting of nine events, it gives players a chance to earn lucrative LIV Golf League cards for 2027.
Last year, Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji both won their playing rights on the circuit after finishing in the top two of the International Series Rankings, with Smyth looking to follow them this season.
A former LIV Golfer himself, the 31-year-old was part of the League's inaugural season in 2022, featuring in three tournaments where he registered T33rd, T29th and 22nd finishes.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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