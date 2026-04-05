Travis Smyth Makes 72nd Hole Eagle To Claim Thrilling International Series Japan Title

On an extremely low scoring final day at the first International Series event of the year in Japan, it was Travis Smyth who made it over the line in a thrilling finale.

Sitting one shot back of Pavit Tangkamolprasert and Ryosuke Kinoshita playing the 72nd hole, a birdie would be enough to force a playoff at 14-under, but Smyth decided to go one better at Caledonian Golf Club.

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Producing two big blows to find the green at the par 5 18th, the 31-year-old left himself a left-to-right breaking putt for the eagle, something that looked never in doubt as it left the face of his putter.

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Rolling end-over-end, the ball took the break perfectly and, just a few feet out from the hole, it was nowhere else but in the center, going in at a good pace for an eagle three and a 15-under total.

Leapfrogging Tangkamolprasert and Kinoshita, the closing score from Smyth went alongside his five other birdies from the day, as a seven-under-par 64 gave him a one stroke win and a second Asian Tour title, with the International Series Japan the biggest of his career.

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Continuing his fine run of form, which included victory on the Japan Golf Tour in March, Smyth stated, following his win on Sunday: "That’s what dreams are made of right there."

He added: "As a young kid, you know, you're on the putting green having putting comps with your mates, you're trying to chip in to win, you're trying to hole 25 footers to win. And that was unbelievable.

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"You know, I won a tournament two weeks ago, probably a pretty similar putt downhill, left to right – just drew upon that. But yeah, for it to go in like that, it's the best feeling ever.

"I've had a hard time trying to win tournaments. People don't understand how hard it is to win, you know. Like it's such a mind game with yourself out there.

"In the past, like you're always trying to come up with excuses as to why you might not be leading, or why you might not be hitting the shots under pressure that you want to, but I don't know, I've been able to turn a corner."

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With the victory, Smyth sits top of the Asian Tour's Order of Merit, as well as the circuit's International Series Rankings.

The latter is an extremely important one as, consisting of nine events, it gives players a chance to earn lucrative LIV Golf League cards for 2027.

Last year, Scott Vincent and Yosuke Asaji both won their playing rights on the circuit after finishing in the top two of the International Series Rankings, with Smyth looking to follow them this season.

A former LIV Golfer himself, the 31-year-old was part of the League's inaugural season in 2022, featuring in three tournaments where he registered T33rd, T29th and 22nd finishes.