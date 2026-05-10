From The Ryder Cup To Retirement And Back Again? Storied Pro Claims Dramatic Victory On First Start As Tour Member

The career of Chris Wood will make for a fascinating documentary one day, and the storied pro has just added the latest incredible episode via a one-shot win at the HotelPlanner Tour's Italian Challenge.

Wood was making his HotelPlanner Tour debut as a full member at Golf Nazionale in Viterbo after earning promotion from the MENA Tour a few weeks ago thanks to three wins in relatively quick succession.

And life in Europe's second tier could not have begun any more positively for the Englishman given he picked up an eighth professional victory in dramatic fashion.

Co-leading alongside compatriot Barclay Brown heading into Sunday, Wood was four-under at the turn and five-under through 17 holes - only to be pegged back by Portugal's Tomas Gouveia through a gain at the last.

However, Wood's bogey-free day continued in earnest as a tap-in birdie putt of his own on the 72nd hole dropped to help him reach 22-under and triumph by a single shot.

The moment Chris Wood sealed victory in Italy 🇮🇹 👏#HotelPlannerTour | #ItalianChallengeOpen pic.twitter.com/wSzyzFP48ZMay 10, 2026

As previously mentioned, to call Wood's career up to this point a rollercoaster might be putting it mildly. The 38-year-old from Bristol in England has been to the top of the game and right back down again before returning to an upwards trajectory once more.

Wood burst onto the golfing scene as a 20-year-old who earned low amateur honors courtesy of a remarkable T5th finish at the 2008 Open Championship, held at Royal Birkdale, with his dad acting as his caddie.

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The following year, Wood finished T3rd as a pro and was subsequently named European Tour Rookie of the Year.

A hat-trick of DP World Tour wins followed between 2013-2016, the last of which arrived at the BMW PGA Championship. That performance helped Wood automatically qualify for Team Europe's roster at the Ryder Cup.

Wood partnered Justin Rose to a win in the Saturday foursomes before losing 1 down to Dustin Johnson in the Sunday Singles as Team USA thumped Europe 17-11 at Hazeltine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, that year marked the mountain top for Wood's career to date, with the Englishman suffering a decline in form in the years that followed. He has since opened up on his struggles with poor mental health, which partially led to his decision to briefly retire in 2023.

The former World No.22 returned for another crack at pro golf, however, but failed to qualify for the DP World Tour in 2025 and consequently joined the MENA (Middle East North Africa) Tour after triumphing at the revived circuit's Q-School by six strokes.

Wood won three times, including in just his second start, to top the 2025-26 Order of Merit and earn a place back on the HotelPlanner Tour for the remainder of this term.

Progression back to the DP World Tour appears more likely now given a first success of the year, which would mark an extraordinary full circle moment for Wood.