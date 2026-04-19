LIV Golf Mexico City Full Prize Money Payout 2026
For the second successive year, Club de Golf Chapultepec has been staging LIV Golf Mexico City as the field hunts for the lion's share of a massive prize purse
Mike Hall
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A week after the Major season began, LIV Golf's sixth event of the campaign has been taking place at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.
Many of the protagonists who struggled at Augusta National have fared far better on their home circuit, and finding form here again will have been the immediate priority for those who harbor dreams of lifting Major titles in the near future.
In terms of LIV, though, winning tournaments in order to catch and surpass current rankings leader Jon Rahm is what has been driving much of the field in Mexico this week.
However, with one round to play, it was Rahm at the top of the leaderboard, with the Spaniard holding a two-shot advantage over Legion XII teammate Tyrrell Hatton at 14 under.
Whoever comes out on top, it will be well worth it financially as there is a $4 million check for the champion from a total individual purse of $20 million.
Any individual success will also go a long way to helping their team triumph as well, with a cool $10 million on the line between the 13 team. Whichever side shoots the lowest cumulative score over the week will take $3 million for their franchise.
In addition, there is the individual bonus payout for one player among each of the top-three teams.
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The prize money doesn't necessarily have to be awarded to the lowest-scoring pro, however, as team captains are able to decide which of their roster most deserves the bonus that week.
Below is the maximum prize money payouts for each category at LIV Golf Mexico City before ties are taken into account. These figures will be updated once the tournament has been completed.
LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money
1st
$4,000,000
2nd
$2,250,000
3rd
$1,500,000
4th
$1,000,000
5th
$800,000
6th
$700,000
7th
$600,000
8th
$525,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$415,000
11th
$380,000
12th
$360,000
13th
$340,000
14th
$320,000
15th
$300,000
16th
$285,000
17th
$270,000
18th
$260,000
19th
$250,000
20th
$240,000
21st
$230,000
22nd
$220,000
23rd
$210,000
24th
$200,000
25th
$195,000
26th
$190,000
27th
$185,000
28th
$180,000
29th
$175,000
30th
$170,000
31st
$165,000
32nd
$160,000
33rd
$155,000
34th
$150,000
35th
$147,500
36th
$145,000
37th
$142,500
38th
$140,000
39th
$137,500
40th
$135,000
41st
$132,500
42nd
$130,000
43rd
$129,000
44th
$128,000
45th
$127,000
46th
$126,000
47th
$50,000
48th
$50,000
49th
$50,000
50th
$50,000
51st
$50,000
52nd
$50,000
53rd
$50,000
54th
$50,000
55th
$50,000
56th
$50,000
57th
$50,000
LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Prize Money Payout (Per Team)
1st
$3 million
2nd
$1.5 million
3rd
$900,000
4th
$700,000
5th
$650,000
6th
$600,000
7th
$550,000
8th
$500,000
9th
$450,000
10th
$400,000
11th
$300,000
12th
$250,000
13th
$200,000
LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS
Team Finish
Individual Bonus Payout
1st
$1 million
2nd
$800,000
3rd
$500,000
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
- Mike HallNews Writer
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