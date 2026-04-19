LIV Golf Mexico City Full Prize Money Payout 2026

For the second successive year, Club de Golf Chapultepec has been staging LIV Golf Mexico City as the field hunts for the lion's share of a massive prize purse

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Jon Rahm
Jon Rahm leads with a round to play
(Image credit: Getty Images)

A week after the Major season began, LIV Golf's sixth event of the campaign has been taking place at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

In terms of LIV, though, winning tournaments in order to catch and surpass current rankings leader Jon Rahm is what has been driving much of the field in Mexico this week.

However, with one round to play, it was Rahm at the top of the leaderboard, with the Spaniard holding a two-shot advantage over Legion XII teammate Tyrrell Hatton at 14 under.

Whoever comes out on top, it will be well worth it financially as there is a $4 million check for the champion from a total individual purse of $20 million.

Any individual success will also go a long way to helping their team triumph as well, with a cool $10 million on the line between the 13 team. Whichever side shoots the lowest cumulative score over the week will take $3 million for their franchise.

Joaquin Niemann with the LIV Golf Mexico City trophy

Niemann won LIV Golf Mexico City in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition, there is the individual bonus payout for one player among each of the top-three teams.

The prize money doesn't necessarily have to be awarded to the lowest-scoring pro, however, as team captains are able to decide which of their roster most deserves the bonus that week.

Below is the maximum prize money payouts for each category at LIV Golf Mexico City before ties are taken into account. These figures will be updated once the tournament has been completed.

LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money

1st

$4,000,000

2nd

$2,250,000

3rd

$1,500,000

4th

$1,000,000

5th

$800,000

6th

$700,000

7th

$600,000

8th

$525,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$415,000

11th

$380,000

12th

$360,000

13th

$340,000

14th

$320,000

15th

$300,000

16th

$285,000

17th

$270,000

18th

$260,000

19th

$250,000

20th

$240,000

21st

$230,000

22nd

$220,000

23rd

$210,000

24th

$200,000

25th

$195,000

26th

$190,000

27th

$185,000

28th

$180,000

29th

$175,000

30th

$170,000

31st

$165,000

32nd

$160,000

33rd

$155,000

34th

$150,000

35th

$147,500

36th

$145,000

37th

$142,500

38th

$140,000

39th

$137,500

40th

$135,000

41st

$132,500

42nd

$130,000

43rd

$129,000

44th

$128,000

45th

$127,000

46th

$126,000

47th

$50,000

48th

$50,000

49th

$50,000

50th

$50,000

51st

$50,000

52nd

$50,000

53rd

$50,000

54th

$50,000

55th

$50,000

56th

$50,000

57th

$50,000

LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

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Position

Prize Money Payout (Per Team)

1st

$3 million

2nd

$1.5 million

3rd

$900,000

4th

$700,000

5th

$650,000

6th

$600,000

7th

$550,000

8th

$500,000

9th

$450,000

10th

$400,000

11th

$300,000

12th

$250,000

13th

$200,000

LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS

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Team Finish

Individual Bonus Payout

1st

$1 million

2nd

$800,000

3rd

$500,000

Jonny Leighfield
Jonny Leighfield
News Writer

Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.

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