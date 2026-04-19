LIV Golf Mexico City Full Prize Money Payout 2026

A week after the Major season began, LIV Golf's sixth event of the campaign has been taking place at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City.

Many of the protagonists who struggled at Augusta National have fared far better on their home circuit, and finding form here again will have been the immediate priority for those who harbor dreams of lifting Major titles in the near future.

In terms of LIV, though, winning tournaments in order to catch and surpass current rankings leader Jon Rahm is what has been driving much of the field in Mexico this week.

However, with one round to play, it was Rahm at the top of the leaderboard, with the Spaniard holding a two-shot advantage over Legion XII teammate Tyrrell Hatton at 14 under.

Whoever comes out on top, it will be well worth it financially as there is a $4 million check for the champion from a total individual purse of $20 million.

Any individual success will also go a long way to helping their team triumph as well, with a cool $10 million on the line between the 13 team. Whichever side shoots the lowest cumulative score over the week will take $3 million for their franchise.

Niemann won LIV Golf Mexico City in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

In addition, there is the individual bonus payout for one player among each of the top-three teams.

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The prize money doesn't necessarily have to be awarded to the lowest-scoring pro, however, as team captains are able to decide which of their roster most deserves the bonus that week.

Below is the maximum prize money payouts for each category at LIV Golf Mexico City before ties are taken into account. These figures will be updated once the tournament has been completed.

LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY INDIVIDUAL PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $4,000,000 2nd $2,250,000 3rd $1,500,000 4th $1,000,000 5th $800,000 6th $700,000 7th $600,000 8th $525,000 9th $450,000 10th $415,000 11th $380,000 12th $360,000 13th $340,000 14th $320,000 15th $300,000 16th $285,000 17th $270,000 18th $260,000 19th $250,000 20th $240,000 21st $230,000 22nd $220,000 23rd $210,000 24th $200,000 25th $195,000 26th $190,000 27th $185,000 28th $180,000 29th $175,000 30th $170,000 31st $165,000 32nd $160,000 33rd $155,000 34th $150,000 35th $147,500 36th $145,000 37th $142,500 38th $140,000 39th $137,500 40th $135,000 41st $132,500 42nd $130,000 43rd $129,000 44th $128,000 45th $127,000 46th $126,000 47th $50,000 48th $50,000 49th $50,000 50th $50,000 51st $50,000 52nd $50,000 53rd $50,000 54th $50,000 55th $50,000 56th $50,000 57th $50,000

LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY TEAM PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money Payout (Per Team) 1st $3 million 2nd $1.5 million 3rd $900,000 4th $700,000 5th $650,000 6th $600,000 7th $550,000 8th $500,000 9th $450,000 10th $400,000 11th $300,000 12th $250,000 13th $200,000

LIV GOLF MEXICO CITY TEAM/INDIVIDUAL BONUS