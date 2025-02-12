Carolina Lopez-Chacarra Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Spaniard Carolina Lopez-Chacarra has built an impressive college golf career - here are 10 things to know about her
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra is one of the brightest talents in college golf, and has racked up an impressive list of achievements in her time with Wake Forest – including helping the university achieve something for the first time in its history.
Here are 10 things to know about her.
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra Facts
1. Spaniard Carolina Lopez-Chacarra comes from a golfing family, and her older brother, Eugenio, spent three years with LIV Golf before moving on after the 2024 season.
2. The pair’s first collegiate wins came within three days of each other.
3. In February 2022, Carolina, who plays for Wake Forest, carded the lowest 54-hole score in relation to par in the school’s program history in the UCF Challenge in Orlando. She finished 19-under on the way to winning the event.
4. She was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Year in 2022 and earned All-American honors the same year.
5. Also in 2022, she represented Spain in both the Arnold Palmer Cup and the European Team Championship.
6. A year later, she helped Spain to the gold medal at the latter competition.
7. Also in 2023, Carolina helped Spain to the team gold at the World University Team Championship, while she was individual runner-up.
8. Lopez-Chacarra helped Wake Forest win the biggest college golf tournament in 2023, the NCAA Division I Championship title, for the first time in its history.
9. She picked up another victory in the 2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup, where she won by four over Kiara Romero.
10. Chacarra-Lopez had made four successive appearances in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur before the 2025 edition, but had yet to make the cut.
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra Bio
|From
|Madrid, Spain
|College
|Wake Forest
|Highest WAGR
|21st
Carolina Lopez-Chacarra Wins
- 2022 UCF Challenge
- 2022 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
- 2023 NCAA Division I Championship (team title - Wake Forest)
- 2024 Jackson T. Stephens Cup
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
