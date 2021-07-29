Get to know Jodi Ewart Shadoff better with these facts you might not have known...

13 Things You Didn’t Know About Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Jodi Ewart Shadoff has been a beacon of consistency since earning her status on the LPGA Tour for the 2012 season.

The 33-year-old from England is now set for another challenge as she prepares to represent Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics. Get to know her a little better with these facts.

1. Jodi Ewart was born on January 7, 1988 in Northallerton, North Yorkshire

2. Her father is a former jockey and horse trainer and growing up, Ewart Shadoff played football before being introduced to golf aged 8 by her grandfather

3. As an amateur, she won back-to-back English Amateur titles in 2008 and 2009

4. She also represented Great Britain and Ireland in the 2008 Curtis Cup, which ended in defeat to the US side

5. Ewart Shadoff also played in the 2008 Espirito Santo Trophy and 2009 Vagliano Trophy, representing England and GB&I respectively

6. She attended the University of New Mexico and graduated with a degree in psychology in 2010

7. While at New Mexico, Ewart Shadoff claimed five collegiate wins and was a two-time NCAA All-American in 2009 and 2010

8. Having turned pro in 2010, she initially played on the Futures Tour before qualifying for the LPGA Tour at the end of 2011

9. In January 2013, she married Adam Shadoff, who is a sports anchor and reported at WOFL-TV in Orlando, Florida, and changed her name from Jodi Ewart to Jodi Ewart Shadoff

10. Her most successful season to date also came in 2013 when she finished in a tie for seventh at the Kraft Nabisco Championship and tied for fourth at the US Open, earning herself a pick for the 2013 Solheim Cup

11. Ewart Shadoff has played in three Solheim Cups and has been a part of two winning European sides (2013 and 2019) and one losing side (2017)

12. She has recorded five top-10 finishes in majors, the best result coming at the 2017 Women’s British Open where she finished on her own in second place, two shots behind winner In-Kyung Kim

13. Her hobbies include playing and watching football, playing ping pong and watching movies and reality TV