LPGA ShopRite Classic Payout 2025
Linnea Storm looks to defend her title at Seaview as the LPGA Tour returns following the second Major of the year
Swede Linnea Storm looks to back up her first LPGA title win and retain the ShopRite classic this week. In a thrilling tournament last year, she edged out both Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue by one shot, finishing with a winning total of -14 under par.
After a dramatic US Women's Open at Erin Hills last week, won by Maja Stark, the LPGA returns in New Jersey with its unique 54-hole event.
Many of the LPGA’s biggest stars will be teeing it up in a stacked field at the ShopRite Classic, however they will be competing for significantly less than the $12 million prize pool on offer at last week’s Major.
The purse is the same as in both 2023 and 2024, with the players competing for a total of $1.75 million. The winner will receive $262,500 while $165,070 will go to second place.
The winner will also receive 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with the battle to reach the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which will have a purse of $11m, continuing.
Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 ShopRite Classic:
Position
Prize Money
1st
$262,500
2nd
$165,070
3rd
$119,746
4th
$92,633
5th
$74,559
6th
$61,003
7th
$51,062
8th
$44,736
9th
$40,217
10th
$36,602
11th
$33,890
12th
$31,630
13th
$29,642
14th
$27,835
15th
$26,208
16th
$24,762
17th
$23,498
18th
$22,413
19th
$21,509
20th
$20,786
21st
$20,064
22nd
$19,340
23rd
$18,618
24th
$17,894
25th
$17,262
26th
$16,630
27th
$15,596
28th
$15,363
29th
$14,731
30th
$14,189
31st
$13,646
32nd
$13,104
33rd
$12,562
34th
$12,019
35th
$11,568
36th
$11,116
37th
$10,665
38th
$10,212
39th
$9,760
40th
$9,399
41st
$9,038
42nd
$8,677
43rd
$8,314
44th
$7,953
45th
$7,682
46th
$7,410
47th
$7,139
48th
$6,868
49th
$6,597
50th
$6,326
51st
$6,146
52nd
$5,965
53rd
$5,783
54th
$5,604
55th
$5,422
56th
$5,241
57th
$5,061
58th
$4,880
59th
$4,700
60th
$4,519
61st
$4,429
62nd
$4,337
63rd
$4,248
64th
$4,158
65th
$4,066
Big names in the 2025 ShopRite Classic field
The defending champion Linnea Storm will be looking to retain her title this year, however, fellow Swede Maja Stark, the recent US Open champion will be looking to continue her fine form and be the one to raise the Swedish flag come Sunday.
World No.1 Nelly Korda, who narrowly missed out at Erin Hills last week to finish T2, and has yet to win on the LPGA Tour this year, will tee it up on the Bay Course, alongside World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul, whose last win came at the Mizuho Americas Open last month.
Former ShopRite champions Ashleigh Buhai (2023) and Brooke Henderson (2022) will be eager to engrave their names onto the trophy for the second time, while former World No.1 Jin Young Ko will be hoping to get back to her previous best and climb back up the world rankings, currently sitting in 12th.
Other notable names teeing it up this week include World No.9 and 2025 Chevron Championship winner Mao Saigo, US Solheim Cup star Lauren Coughlin and two time LPGA Tour winner Georgia Hall.
Where is the ShopRite Classic being held?
The tournament is being played at the Bay Course at Seaview, New Jersey.
It originally hosted the tournament between 1986 and 1987, then from 1998 to 2006, and has done so again since 2010.
