LPGA ShopRite Classic Payout 2025

Swede Linnea Storm looks to back up her first LPGA title win and retain the ShopRite classic this week. In a thrilling tournament last year, she edged out both Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue by one shot, finishing with a winning total of -14 under par.

After a dramatic US Women's Open at Erin Hills last week, won by Maja Stark, the LPGA returns in New Jersey with its unique 54-hole event.

Many of the LPGA’s biggest stars will be teeing it up in a stacked field at the ShopRite Classic, however they will be competing for significantly less than the $12 million prize pool on offer at last week’s Major.

The purse is the same as in both 2023 and 2024, with the players competing for a total of $1.75 million. The winner will receive $262,500 while $165,070 will go to second place.

The winner will also receive 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with the battle to reach the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which will have a purse of $11m, continuing.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 ShopRite Classic:

Swipe to scroll horizontally ShopRite Classic Payout: Full purse breakdown Position Prize Money 1st $262,500 2nd $165,070 3rd $119,746 4th $92,633 5th $74,559 6th $61,003 7th $51,062 8th $44,736 9th $40,217 10th $36,602 11th $33,890 12th $31,630 13th $29,642 14th $27,835 15th $26,208 16th $24,762 17th $23,498 18th $22,413 19th $21,509 20th $20,786 21st $20,064 22nd $19,340 23rd $18,618 24th $17,894 25th $17,262 26th $16,630 27th $15,596 28th $15,363 29th $14,731 30th $14,189 31st $13,646 32nd $13,104 33rd $12,562 34th $12,019 35th $11,568 36th $11,116 37th $10,665 38th $10,212 39th $9,760 40th $9,399 41st $9,038 42nd $8,677 43rd $8,314 44th $7,953 45th $7,682 46th $7,410 47th $7,139 48th $6,868 49th $6,597 50th $6,326 51st $6,146 52nd $5,965 53rd $5,783 54th $5,604 55th $5,422 56th $5,241 57th $5,061 58th $4,880 59th $4,700 60th $4,519 61st $4,429 62nd $4,337 63rd $4,248 64th $4,158 65th $4,066

Big names in the 2025 ShopRite Classic field

The defending champion Linnea Storm will be looking to retain her title this year, however, fellow Swede Maja Stark, the recent US Open champion will be looking to continue her fine form and be the one to raise the Swedish flag come Sunday.

World No.1 Nelly Korda, who narrowly missed out at Erin Hills last week to finish T2, and has yet to win on the LPGA Tour this year, will tee it up on the Bay Course, alongside World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul, whose last win came at the Mizuho Americas Open last month.

Former ShopRite champions Ashleigh Buhai (2023) and Brooke Henderson (2022) will be eager to engrave their names onto the trophy for the second time, while former World No.1 Jin Young Ko will be hoping to get back to her previous best and climb back up the world rankings, currently sitting in 12th.

Other notable names teeing it up this week include World No.9 and 2025 Chevron Championship winner Mao Saigo, US Solheim Cup star Lauren Coughlin and two time LPGA Tour winner Georgia Hall.

Where is the ShopRite Classic being held?

The tournament is being played at the Bay Course at Seaview, New Jersey.

It originally hosted the tournament between 1986 and 1987, then from 1998 to 2006, and has done so again since 2010.