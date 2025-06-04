LPGA ShopRite Classic Payout 2025

Linnea Storm looks to defend her title at Seaview as the LPGA Tour returns following the second Major of the year

Swede Linnea Storm looks to back up her first LPGA title win and retain the ShopRite classic this week. In a thrilling tournament last year, she edged out both Megan Khang and Ayaka Furue by one shot, finishing with a winning total of -14 under par.

After a dramatic US Women's Open at Erin Hills last week, won by Maja Stark, the LPGA returns in New Jersey with its unique 54-hole event.

Many of the LPGA’s biggest stars will be teeing it up in a stacked field at the ShopRite Classic, however they will be competing for significantly less than the $12 million prize pool on offer at last week’s Major.

The purse is the same as in both 2023 and 2024, with the players competing for a total of $1.75 million. The winner will receive $262,500 while $165,070 will go to second place.

The winner will also receive 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with the battle to reach the season-closing CME Group Tour Championship, which will have a purse of $11m, continuing.

Below is the prize money payout for the 2025 ShopRite Classic:

ShopRite Classic Payout: Full purse breakdown

Position

Prize Money

1st

$262,500

2nd

$165,070

3rd

$119,746

4th

$92,633

5th

$74,559

6th

$61,003

7th

$51,062

8th

$44,736

9th

$40,217

10th

$36,602

11th

$33,890

12th

$31,630

13th

$29,642

14th

$27,835

15th

$26,208

16th

$24,762

17th

$23,498

18th

$22,413

19th

$21,509

20th

$20,786

21st

$20,064

22nd

$19,340

23rd

$18,618

24th

$17,894

25th

$17,262

26th

$16,630

27th

$15,596

28th

$15,363

29th

$14,731

30th

$14,189

31st

$13,646

32nd

$13,104

33rd

$12,562

34th

$12,019

35th

$11,568

36th

$11,116

37th

$10,665

38th

$10,212

39th

$9,760

40th

$9,399

41st

$9,038

42nd

$8,677

43rd

$8,314

44th

$7,953

45th

$7,682

46th

$7,410

47th

$7,139

48th

$6,868

49th

$6,597

50th

$6,326

51st

$6,146

52nd

$5,965

53rd

$5,783

54th

$5,604

55th

$5,422

56th

$5,241

57th

$5,061

58th

$4,880

59th

$4,700

60th

$4,519

61st

$4,429

62nd

$4,337

63rd

$4,248

64th

$4,158

65th

$4,066

Big names in the 2025 ShopRite Classic field

The defending champion Linnea Storm will be looking to retain her title this year, however, fellow Swede Maja Stark, the recent US Open champion will be looking to continue her fine form and be the one to raise the Swedish flag come Sunday.

Maja Stark hugging the US Open title

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World No.1 Nelly Korda, who narrowly missed out at Erin Hills last week to finish T2, and has yet to win on the LPGA Tour this year, will tee it up on the Bay Course, alongside World No.2 Jeeno Thitikul, whose last win came at the Mizuho Americas Open last month.

Former ShopRite champions Ashleigh Buhai (2023) and Brooke Henderson (2022) will be eager to engrave their names onto the trophy for the second time, while former World No.1 Jin Young Ko will be hoping to get back to her previous best and climb back up the world rankings, currently sitting in 12th.

Other notable names teeing it up this week include World No.9 and 2025 Chevron Championship winner Mao Saigo, US Solheim Cup star Lauren Coughlin and two time LPGA Tour winner Georgia Hall.

Where is the ShopRite Classic being held?

The tournament is being played at the Bay Course at Seaview, New Jersey.

It originally hosted the tournament between 1986 and 1987, then from 1998 to 2006, and has done so again since 2010.

Euan Tickner
Euan Tickner
Work Experience

Euan is a BA Sports Journalism student, in his third year, at the University of Brighton. He is currently on a short-term placement with Golf Monthly. Working within all the different departments, Euan is looking to expand his journalistic skills, while learning from some of the best golf writers in the industry.

His time at university has granted him access to top sporting venues, such as being lucky enough to report on an England women's football match held at the AMEX stadium and multiple reporting opportunities at local non-league football side, Lewes FC.

A keen golfer throughout his childhood, Euan currently plays off a handicap of 13.6 and is a member of the Dyke Golf Club near Brighton, UK. His fondest golfing memory to date would be playing the stunning Faldo and O’Connor Jnr. Courses at Amendoeira Golf Resort.

