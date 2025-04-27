Mao Saigo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer

Mao Saigo is among the top female Japanese golfers in the professional game, and she already has multiple wins under her belt. Discover more about Saigo's life and career so far via these facts.

MAO SAIGO FACTS

1. Saigo was born on October 8, 2001 in Funabashi, Chiba, Japan.

2. She is 5ft3in (1.59m) tall.

3. Saigo first started playing golf at the age of five after accompanying her father to the local course.

4. Saigo's inspiration growing up was Yuri Fudoh, the JLPGA Tour money winner six times in a row between 2000-2005.

5. Her blood type is AB.

6. Saigo's favorite club is any of her short irons.

7. Her lowest single round as a professional is 63.

8. In 2019, Saigo won the Japan Women's Amateur Championship.

9. Saigo turned professional in 2020 and went on to join the JLPGA Tour. The following year, she finished runner-up seven times and ended fourth on the money list.

10. Saigo recorded three wins and two runner-up finishes in the first six tournaments of the 2022 JLPGA Tour campaign. She went on to lift two more trophies over the remainder of the season.

11. She has top-10 finishes at three of the five women's Majors. Her best result was a T3rd at the 2022 Evian Championship.

12. Saigo finished T2nd at the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-School in 2023.

13. Saigo was named the LPGA Tour's 2024 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year after a brilliant debut season. The Japanese pro made 24 out of 29 cuts, recorded seven top-10s and was twice runner-up (CPKC Women’s Open and Buick LPGA Shanghai), earning over $1.6 million.

14. She attended Nihon Wellness Sports University, north-east of Tokyo.

MAO SAIGO BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Born October 8, 2001 - Funabashi, Chiba, Japan Height 5ft3in (1.59m) College Nihon Wellness Sports University Turned Pro 2020 Former Tour LPGA Tour of Japan Current Tour LPGA Tour Pro Wins 6 Best Major Finish T3rd (2022 Evian Championship) Highest World Ranking 18th

MAO SAIGO WINS