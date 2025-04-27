Mao Saigo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Discover more about Japanese pro golfer, Mao Saigo via these facts regarding her life and journey through the game so far...
Mao Saigo is among the top female Japanese golfers in the professional game, and she already has multiple wins under her belt. Discover more about Saigo's life and career so far via these facts.
MAO SAIGO FACTS
1. Saigo was born on October 8, 2001 in Funabashi, Chiba, Japan.
2. She is 5ft3in (1.59m) tall.
3. Saigo first started playing golf at the age of five after accompanying her father to the local course.
4. Saigo's inspiration growing up was Yuri Fudoh, the JLPGA Tour money winner six times in a row between 2000-2005.
5. Her blood type is AB.
6. Saigo's favorite club is any of her short irons.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
7. Her lowest single round as a professional is 63.
8. In 2019, Saigo won the Japan Women's Amateur Championship.
9. Saigo turned professional in 2020 and went on to join the JLPGA Tour. The following year, she finished runner-up seven times and ended fourth on the money list.
10. Saigo recorded three wins and two runner-up finishes in the first six tournaments of the 2022 JLPGA Tour campaign. She went on to lift two more trophies over the remainder of the season.
A post shared by Mao Saigo (@maomao_golf)
A photo posted by on
11. She has top-10 finishes at three of the five women's Majors. Her best result was a T3rd at the 2022 Evian Championship.
12. Saigo finished T2nd at the final stage of LPGA Tour Q-School in 2023.
13. Saigo was named the LPGA Tour's 2024 Louise Suggs Rolex Rookie of the Year after a brilliant debut season. The Japanese pro made 24 out of 29 cuts, recorded seven top-10s and was twice runner-up (CPKC Women’s Open and Buick LPGA Shanghai), earning over $1.6 million.
14. She attended Nihon Wellness Sports University, north-east of Tokyo.
MAO SAIGO BIO
Born
October 8, 2001 - Funabashi, Chiba, Japan
Height
5ft3in (1.59m)
College
Nihon Wellness Sports University
Turned Pro
2020
Former Tour
LPGA Tour of Japan
Current Tour
LPGA Tour
Pro Wins
6
Best Major Finish
T3rd (2022 Evian Championship)
Highest World Ranking
18th
MAO SAIGO WINS
Tour
Event
Winning Score
JLPGA Tour
2022 Daikin Orchid Ladies Golf Tournament
-10 (one stroke)
JLPGA Tour
2022 AXA Ladies Golf Tournament in Miyazaki
-9 (one stroke)
JLPGA Tour
2022 Yamaha Ladies Open Katsuragi
-8 (one stroke)
JLPGA Tour
2022 Panasonic Open Ladies Golf Tournament
-10 (two strokes)
JLPGA Tour
2022 Bridgestone Ladies Open
-13 (two strokes)
JLPGA Tour
2023 Ito En Ladies Golf Tournament
-16 (three strokes)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
'Dumbest Event On The KFT' - Player Labels Tournament 'A Putting Contest On S**t Greens' After Ultra Low-Scoring
A nine-under-par cutline at the Korn Ferry Tour's Veritex Bank Championship caused mixed reactions online, with one player, who featured in the event, calling it a 'putting contest on s**t greens'
By Matt Cradock
-
Marco Penge Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer
Discover more about English DP World Tour winner, Marco Penge via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Marco Penge Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The English Golfer
Discover more about English DP World Tour winner, Marco Penge via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Lindy Duncan Facts: 11 Things You Didn't Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Get to know American professional golfer, Lindy Duncan, with these facts about her life and career in the game so far...
By Matt Cradock
-
Amanda Blumenherst Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Golf Channel Analyst
Discover more about former professional and Golf Channel analyst, Amanda Blumenherst via these facts regarding her life and career to date...
By Jonny Leighfield
-
Carla Bernat Escuder Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The Spaniard is making a big impression in her college career – here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall
-
6 Perks Of Winning The Augusta National Women's Amateur
What does the winner get this week at the 2025 Augusta National Women's Amateur?
By Elliott Heath
-
Brandon Stone Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The South African golfer enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning pro – here are 10 things to know about the DP World Tour star
By Mike Hall
-
Jeremy Paul Facts: 12 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Get to know the life and career of PGA Tour golfer Jeremy Paul a little better...
By Elliott Heath
-
Takumi Kanaya Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Japanese Golfer
Find out more about Japanese professional golfer, Takumi Kanaya's life and career in the game so far via these facts...
By Jonny Leighfield