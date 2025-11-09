TOTO Japan Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025

The final event of the LPGA Tour's Fall Asian Swing sees players fighting it out for one of the more modest prize purses of the season

As the season's finish line draws ever closer, the final event in the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing this Fall comes from the Land of the Rising Sun as the TOTO Japan Classic takes centre stage.

But before that, there is the small matter of another title to decide and the latest winner's check to hand out at Seta Golf Course in Shiga.

Following a couple of $3 million events over the past few weeks, the TOTO Japan Classic is putting up a more modest total of $2.1 million in 2025 - still $100,000 higher than 12 months prior.

Whichever player pulls through to lift the trophy at the no-cut event will be rewarded with a check for $315,000 and a healthy bunch of Race To CME Globe points.

The runner-up could well see just under $200,000 while finishing third or fourth alone will bank the pros a six-figure pay day.

Ending inside the top-25 should reward players with over $20,000 and anyone who record a top-50 is likely to see almost $7,500.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 TOTO Japan Classic, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 75 players finishing all four rounds.

TOTO Japan Classic Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$315,000

2nd

$193,005

3rd

$140,011

4th

$108,310

5th

$87,177

6th

$71,327

7th

$59,703

8th

$52,307

9th

$47,023

10th

$42,796

11th

$39,625

12th

$36,983

13th

$34,658

14th

$32,546

15th

$30,643

16th

$28,953

17th

$27,474

18th

$26,206

19th

$25,150

20th

$24,303

21st

$23,459

22nd

$22,613

23rd

$21,769

24th

$20,922

25th

$20,183

26th

$19,444

27th

$18,703

28th

$17,963

29th

$17,224

30th

$16,590

31st

$15,956

32nd

$15,322

33rd

$14,687

34th

$14,053

35th

$13,526

36th

$12,997

37th

$12,470

38th

$11,941

39th

$11,411

40th

$10,989

41st

$10,567

42nd

$10,145

43rd

$9,721

44th

$9,299

45th

$8,982

46th

$8,665

47th

$8,348

48th

$8,030

49th

$7,713

50th

$7,396

51st

$7,186

52nd

$6,974

53rd

$6,762

54th

$6,552

55th

$6,340

56th

$6,128

57th

$5,918

58th

$5,706

59th

$5,496

60th

$5,284

61st

$5,179

62nd

$5,072

63rd

$4,967

64th

$4,862

65th

$4,754

66th

$4,649

67th

$4,544

68th

$4,437

69th

$4,332

70th

$4,227

71st

$4,175

72nd

$4,120

73rd

$4,068

74th

$4,015

75th

$3,967

