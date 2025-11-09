TOTO Japan Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025
The final event of the LPGA Tour's Fall Asian Swing sees players fighting it out for one of the more modest prize purses of the season
As the season's finish line draws ever closer, the final event in the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing this Fall comes from the Land of the Rising Sun as the TOTO Japan Classic takes centre stage.
After today's final round concludes, the LPGA Tour only has The Annika and the CME Group Tour Championship left in the schedule. Therefore, anyone with Playoff ambitions must make something positive happen very soon or sit and watch the $11 million closing tournament from outside of the ropes.
But before that, there is the small matter of another title to decide and the latest winner's check to hand out at Seta Golf Course in Shiga.
Following a couple of $3 million events over the past few weeks, the TOTO Japan Classic is putting up a more modest total of $2.1 million in 2025 - still $100,000 higher than 12 months prior.
Whichever player pulls through to lift the trophy at the no-cut event will be rewarded with a check for $315,000 and a healthy bunch of Race To CME Globe points.
The runner-up could well see just under $200,000 while finishing third or fourth alone will bank the pros a six-figure pay day.
Ending inside the top-25 should reward players with over $20,000 and anyone who record a top-50 is likely to see almost $7,500.
Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 TOTO Japan Classic, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 75 players finishing all four rounds.
TOTO Japan Classic Prize Money Breakdown
Position
Prize Money
1st
$315,000
2nd
$193,005
3rd
$140,011
4th
$108,310
5th
$87,177
6th
$71,327
7th
$59,703
8th
$52,307
9th
$47,023
10th
$42,796
11th
$39,625
12th
$36,983
13th
$34,658
14th
$32,546
15th
$30,643
16th
$28,953
17th
$27,474
18th
$26,206
19th
$25,150
20th
$24,303
21st
$23,459
22nd
$22,613
23rd
$21,769
24th
$20,922
25th
$20,183
26th
$19,444
27th
$18,703
28th
$17,963
29th
$17,224
30th
$16,590
31st
$15,956
32nd
$15,322
33rd
$14,687
34th
$14,053
35th
$13,526
36th
$12,997
37th
$12,470
38th
$11,941
39th
$11,411
40th
$10,989
41st
$10,567
42nd
$10,145
43rd
$9,721
44th
$9,299
45th
$8,982
46th
$8,665
47th
$8,348
48th
$8,030
49th
$7,713
50th
$7,396
51st
$7,186
52nd
$6,974
53rd
$6,762
54th
$6,552
55th
$6,340
56th
$6,128
57th
$5,918
58th
$5,706
59th
$5,496
60th
$5,284
61st
$5,179
62nd
$5,072
63rd
$4,967
64th
$4,862
65th
$4,754
66th
$4,649
67th
$4,544
68th
$4,437
69th
$4,332
70th
$4,227
71st
$4,175
72nd
$4,120
73rd
$4,068
74th
$4,015
75th
$3,967
