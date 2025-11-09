TOTO Japan Classic Full Prize Money Payout 2025

As the season's finish line draws ever closer, the final event in the LPGA Tour's Asian Swing this Fall comes from the Land of the Rising Sun as the TOTO Japan Classic takes centre stage.

After today's final round concludes, the LPGA Tour only has The Annika and the CME Group Tour Championship left in the schedule. Therefore, anyone with Playoff ambitions must make something positive happen very soon or sit and watch the $11 million closing tournament from outside of the ropes.

But before that, there is the small matter of another title to decide and the latest winner's check to hand out at Seta Golf Course in Shiga.

Following a couple of $3 million events over the past few weeks, the TOTO Japan Classic is putting up a more modest total of $2.1 million in 2025 - still $100,000 higher than 12 months prior.

Whichever player pulls through to lift the trophy at the no-cut event will be rewarded with a check for $315,000 and a healthy bunch of Race To CME Globe points.

Rio Takeda won the Toto Japan Classic in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The runner-up could well see just under $200,000 while finishing third or fourth alone will bank the pros a six-figure pay day.

Ending inside the top-25 should reward players with over $20,000 and anyone who record a top-50 is likely to see almost $7,500.

Below is the complete prize money payout for the 2025 TOTO Japan Classic, with the maximum amount listed for each position before ties are taken into account based on 75 players finishing all four rounds.

TOTO Japan Classic Prize Money Breakdown