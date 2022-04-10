Masters Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National Final Round

Refresh

STAT ATTACK Believe it or not, Rory McIlroy actually leads the field in Greens in Regulation coming into the final round. Despite starting ten shots back of overnight leader Scottie Scheffler, the Northern Irishman has hit one more green than the American through 54 holes. However, he only ranks 12th in Strokes Gained: Approach and has lost strokes to the field average through three rounds.

FORE PLEASE, TIGER WOODS NOW DRIVING Tiger is off and running on another Sunday at Augusta National. Can he improve on Saturday's six-over 78 that was his worst round in 24 appearances at The Masters? The 15-time Major champ was left to rue a stone cold putter, losing nearly five strokes to the field on the greens on Moving Day. All that is of little consequence, of course, given all he has overcome just to tee it up. Making the cut should be considered a mammoth achievement considering he nearly lost his right leg in his infamous car crash 14 months ago. A round in the 60s would be a great way to finish, though. He's out in his usual Sunday red. (Image credit: Getty Images)

CLASSIC SUNDAY PINS Look out for some familiar pin positions at Augusta National today. Could we see another one or more holes-in-one at the 16th to add to the ace made by Stewart Cink on Friday? And will the sucker pin at the par-three 12th ensnare more victims looking to push for too much with holes running out? Check out the Sunday pin locations below... (Image credit: The Masters)

LET'S RECAP Let's start with a quick tour through the leaderboard. At the tail-end, Tiger Woods begins the final round in a tie for 41st at +7 and will go out with World No. 2 Jon Rahm in around 20 minutes. At four-over, Sergio Garcia and Tony Finau could yet make a bid for a top-five finish, while Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa form another blockbuster group at +1. Only seven players start the day under par, although with slightly more favourable conditions forecast, we expect that number to grow. Schwartzel and Thomas are in the third-to-last group at 7.20pm UK time and will need something in the mid-to-low 60s to have any hope of contending, while the final group of Scheffler and Smith get underway at 7.40pm. Scheffler leads Smith by three after late rules drama on Saturday evening, with both aiming to land their first Major title at one of the most famous venues in all of sport.

WELCOME TO MASTERS SUNDAY Hello and welcome to one of the most highly anticipated days on the golfing calendar: Sunday at The Masters. The first group is out on the course so don't miss a beat with our dedicated live coverage. Can Scottie Scheffler hang on and pick up a maiden Major title or will the pressure of leading be too much to bear for the World No. 1? Behind him, Players champion Cam Smith lies in wait should he slip up, while Major champions Shane Lowry, Charl Schwartzel and Justin Thomas are also lurking if the leaders show any signs of weakness. Anything can and likely will happen come the back-nine at Augusta National, so strap yourselves in and enjoy the ride. It's going to be a fun one!