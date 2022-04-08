'My Putting This Week Is Absolutely Disgusting' - Tyrrell Hatton 'So Frustrated'

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

An angry Tyrrell Hatton didn't hold back after a frustrating couple of days on the greens at The Masters.

The Englishman said he "feels sorry" for anyone who has worse putting stats than him this week and labelled his putting as "absolutely disgusting. He also said he wanted to "bury" his putter several times during the first two rounds at Augusta National.

"I didn't think my score could actually be any worse than what it is, to be honest," Hatton said. "If anyone has worse numbers than me on the greens this week, I would actually feel sorry for him because my putting this week is absolutely disgusting.

"I hit it lovely yesterday, and then we had a few bad moments today. Obviously, it's tough out there, but I'm not in a good mood. I'm so frustrated with these greens. It seems every year I play here, I just never hole putts, and this year has been the same. I've wanted to bury my putter several times. It's definitely a love/hate relationship, and there's a lot of hate at the moment."

The Englishman sits at two-over-par after rounds of 72 and 74. He did indeed rank last in the field for putting on day one with 34 putts, 10 more than putting leader Garrick Higgo. Hatton ranked first in greens in regulation during the opening round as the only man in the field to have hit 16 out of 18.

If his putter warms up this weekend, Hatton could contend for his first Major and Green Jacket come Sunday afternoon.

