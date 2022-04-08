'My Putting This Week Is Absolutely Disgusting' - Tyrrell Hatton 'So Frustrated'
The Englishman didn't hold back after a slow couple of days on the greens at The Masters
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
An angry Tyrrell Hatton didn't hold back after a frustrating couple of days on the greens at The Masters.
The Englishman said he "feels sorry" for anyone who has worse putting stats than him this week and labelled his putting as "absolutely disgusting. He also said he wanted to "bury" his putter several times during the first two rounds at Augusta National.
"I didn't think my score could actually be any worse than what it is, to be honest," Hatton said. "If anyone has worse numbers than me on the greens this week, I would actually feel sorry for him because my putting this week is absolutely disgusting.
"I hit it lovely yesterday, and then we had a few bad moments today. Obviously, it's tough out there, but I'm not in a good mood. I'm so frustrated with these greens. It seems every year I play here, I just never hole putts, and this year has been the same. I've wanted to bury my putter several times. It's definitely a love/hate relationship, and there's a lot of hate at the moment."
The Englishman sits at two-over-par after rounds of 72 and 74. He did indeed rank last in the field for putting on day one with 34 putts, 10 more than putting leader Garrick Higgo. Hatton ranked first in greens in regulation during the opening round as the only man in the field to have hit 16 out of 18.
If his putter warms up this weekend, Hatton could contend for his first Major and Green Jacket come Sunday afternoon.
VIDEO: PERKS OF WINNING THE MASTERS
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Masters 2022 Cut Line - Big Names Set To Miss The Weekend
Some big names are looking like they may miss out on the weekend, with the cut at The Masters taking place on Friday evening
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I'm Still Right There' - McIlroy Confident Of Masters Weekend Charge
The four-time Major winner doesn't think he has played himself out of this year's Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Masters 2022 Cut Line - Big Names Set To Miss The Weekend
Some big names are looking like they may miss out on the weekend, with the cut at The Masters taking place on Friday evening
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'I'm Still Right There' - McIlroy Confident Of Masters Weekend Charge
The four-time Major winner doesn't think he has played himself out of this year's Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: Stewart Cink Celebrates With His Son After Ace on Augusta's 16th
With his son on the bag, Stewart Cink produced a hole-in-one at the par 3 16th
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
WATCH: Jordan Spieth Finds Water Twice on Augusta's 12th... Again!
In a moment of near Deja Vu, Jordan Spieth found Rae's Creek at the par 3 12th twice, with the American's struggles continuing
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
WATCH: Hudson Swafford's Clubhead Goes Flying At The Masters
In a truly bizarre incident, Hudson Swafford's iron clubhead came clean off at the par 5 13th
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'Best Shot I Have Ever Hit At Augusta' - Watch Bubba's Incredible Escape Shot
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: 'Get On With It' - Billy Foster Hurries Up Matt Fitzpatrick
On the 13th hole at Augusta National, Billy Foster didn't mince his words as he told Matt Fitzpatrick to get on with his second shot
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'He Just Doesn’t Trust It Enough' - Nick Faldo On Rory McIlroy Struggles
Sir Nick Faldo was discussing the four-time Major winner's game and, in particular, his short iron and wedge play
By Elliott Heath • Published