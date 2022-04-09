The Masters Final Round Tee Times 2022

Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith go out in the final group at 2.40pm local (7.40pm BST)

Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith pictured
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Scottie Scheffler salvaged a bogey on the final hole to finish the third round of the 2022 Masters three clear of Australia's Cameron Smith at Augusta National.

Scheffler carded a one-under-par 71 to reach nine-under whilst Smith was the only man to shoot in the 60s on Saturday at Augusta with a four-under-par 68. He's at six-under after 54 holes and will look to chase down Scheffler in the final group as both men look to win their maiden Major titles.

They go off at 2.40pm local time (7.40pm BST) in the group ahead of Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry at 2.30pm (7.30pm BST). 

A huge group goes off 10.50am local (3.50pm BST) as Tiger Woods plays with World No.2 Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy goes off at 1.50pm EDT (6.50pm BST) with Collin Morikawa.

The Masters Final Round Tee Times 2022

10.10am EDT/3.10pm BST: Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

10.20am EDT/3.20pm BST: Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel (Featured group)

10.30am EDT/3.30pm BST: Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

10.40am EDT/3.40pm BST: Max Homa, Bubba Watson

10.50am EDT/3.50pm BST: Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods (Featured group)

11am EDT/4.pm BST: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

11.10am EDT/4.10pm BST: Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III

11.20am EDT/4.20pm BST: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

11.30am EDT/4.30pm BST: Kevin Na, Seamus Power

11.50am EDT/4.50pm BST: Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12pm EDT/5pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12.10pm EDT/5.10pm BST: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

12.20pm EDT/5.20pm BST: Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

12.30pm EDT/5.30pm BST: JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee

12.40pm EDT/5.40pm BST: Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

12.50pm EDT/5.50pm BST: Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

1pm EDT/6pm BST: Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

1.10pm EDT/6.10pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

1.30pm EDT/6.30pm BST: Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

1.40pm EDT/6.40pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

1.50pm EDT/6.50pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa (Featured group)

2pm EDT/7pm BST: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

2.10pm EDT/7.10pm BST: Corey Conners, Danny Willett

2.20pm EDT/7.20pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

2.30pm EDT/7.30pm BST: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2.40pm EDT/7.40pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith (Featured group)

Video: Perks of winning The Masters

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath

Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.


Elliott is currently playing:


Driver: Honma TR20

3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max

Hybrid: Titleist 818H2

Irons: Honma TR20B

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.