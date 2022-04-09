Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Scottie Scheffler salvaged a bogey on the final hole to finish the third round of the 2022 Masters three clear of Australia's Cameron Smith at Augusta National.

Scheffler carded a one-under-par 71 to reach nine-under whilst Smith was the only man to shoot in the 60s on Saturday at Augusta with a four-under-par 68. He's at six-under after 54 holes and will look to chase down Scheffler in the final group as both men look to win their maiden Major titles.

They go off at 2.40pm local time (7.40pm BST) in the group ahead of Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry at 2.30pm (7.30pm BST).

A huge group goes off 10.50am local (3.50pm BST) as Tiger Woods plays with World No.2 Jon Rahm. Rory McIlroy goes off at 1.50pm EDT (6.50pm BST) with Collin Morikawa.

The Masters Final Round Tee Times 2022

10.10am EDT/3.10pm BST: Cameron Davis, Adam Scott

10.20am EDT/3.20pm BST: Tyrrell Hatton, Billy Horschel (Featured group)

10.30am EDT/3.30pm BST: Patrick Cantlay, Mackenzie Hughes

10.40am EDT/3.40pm BST: Max Homa, Bubba Watson

10.50am EDT/3.50pm BST: Jon Rahm, Tiger Woods (Featured group)

11am EDT/4.pm BST: Russell Henley, Daniel Berger

11.10am EDT/4.10pm BST: Robert MacIntyre, Harold Varner III

11.20am EDT/4.20pm BST: Tom Hoge, Sepp Straka

11.30am EDT/4.30pm BST: Kevin Na, Seamus Power

11.50am EDT/4.50pm BST: Joaquin Niemann, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

12pm EDT/5pm BST: Kevin Kisner, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12.10pm EDT/5.10pm BST: Tony Finau, Sergio Garcia

12.20pm EDT/5.20pm BST: Lucas Glover, Patrick Reed

12.30pm EDT/5.30pm BST: JJ Spaun, Min Woo Lee

12.40pm EDT/5.40pm BST: Harry Higgs, Lee Westwood

12.50pm EDT/5.50pm BST: Si Woo Kim, Hudson Swafford

1pm EDT/6pm BST: Marc Leishman, Talor Gooch

1.10pm EDT/6.10pm BST: Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

1.30pm EDT/6.30pm BST: Webb Simpson, Will Zalatoris

1.40pm EDT/6.40pm BST: Dustin Johnson, Cameron Champ

1.50pm EDT/6.50pm BST: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa (Featured group)

2pm EDT/7pm BST: Tommy Fleetwood, Jason Kokrak

2.10pm EDT/7.10pm BST: Corey Conners, Danny Willett

2.20pm EDT/7.20pm BST: Charl Schwartzel, Justin Thomas

2.30pm EDT/7.30pm BST: Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

2.40pm EDT/7.40pm BST: Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith (Featured group)

Video: Perks of winning The Masters