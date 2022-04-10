'Words Can't Describe It' - Tiger Woods After Masters Standing Ovation

The 15-time Major winner received a stunning reception when walking up to the 18th green on Sunday at The Masters

Tiger Woods waves to the crowd at The Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By
published

Tiger Woods said that he doesn't think "words can really describe" how he feels following his incredible Masters return at Augusta National.

The 15-time Major winner made the cut and managed to play all four rounds after only deciding to tee it up earlier this week in a "game-time decision." Woods needed a rod inserted into his leg and screws and pins placed into his foot and ankle following his horrific single-car accident 14 months ago.

He finished the tournament at 13-over-par after a final round of 78 at Augusta National to place in 47th position as things stand.

"It was an unbelievable feeling just to have the patrons and their support out there," Woods said following an incredible standing ovation as he walked up to the final green. "I wasn't exactly playing my best out there, but just to have the support out there and the appreciation from all the guys, I don't think words can really describe that given where I was a little over a year ago and what my prospects were at that time to end up here and be able to play in all four rounds. Even a month ago I didn't know if I could pull this off. I think it was a positive, and I've got some work to do and looking forward to it."

Watch Tiger's standing ovation:

See more

The American made his 22nd consecutive Masters cut this week and looks to have completed the four days unscathed. Woods also confirmed he will play in the 150th Open at St Andrews this July.

