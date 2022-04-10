Final Day Charge Secures Rory McIlroy His Best Ever Masters Finish

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Rory McIlroy chipped in for birdie on 10, eagled the 13th and then holed a bunker shot on the last for birdie in an incredible final day charge up the leaderboard and secure his best ever Masters finish at Augusta National, beating his previous best of fourth in 2015...and it may even be enough to get into a playoff.

Rory posted a bogey-free 64 with six birdies and an eagle and, at the time of writing, is just four behind Scottie Scheffler at 11-under who will win The Masters if he gets in ahead of McIlroy's score.

The Northern Irishman opened with a birdie at the 1st before a two-putt birdie at the 3rd when his drive found the right edge of the green. He could, or should, have been three-under after three but a short birdie putt on the par-5 2nd just slid by the hole.

He picked up another two shots at the 7th and 8th to turn in four-under and he reached five-under-par for the day after a chip-in birdie from long of the 10th green.

Watch McIlroy's chip-in on 10:

Rory's run up the leader board continues with a birdie at No. 10. #themasters pic.twitter.com/ZsUNfnyyJ8April 10, 2022 See more

A clutch par save at the 11th kept his momentum before he rifled an iron from 208 yards at the 13th and rolled in a sweeping left-to-righter for a sensational eagle. That took him to seven-under-par for the day and six-under for the tournament with four holes to play.

Watch McIlroy's eagle on 13:

Eagle on No. 13! Rory McIlroy continues his run. #themasters pic.twitter.com/BiKwNWXUkfApril 10, 2022 See more

He pulled his drives left on both 14 and 15 where he made a terrific up-and-down par save and then a routine three-shot par. He struck his birdie putt too hard on the 16th and then a sublime bunker shot set up a sandy par on the 17th, after once again pulling his tee shot left.

The 32-year-old then produced one of his career-best moments on the 18th when he holed a bunker shot for birdie to send the patrons wild and secure a bogey-free round of 64 to post seven-under-par in the clubhouse.

Watch McIlroy's holed bunker shot on 18:

What a way to finish. McIlroy holes out on No. 18 to put pressure on the leader. #themasters pic.twitter.com/L5fWWbR9cjApril 10, 2022 See more

It was a spirited comeback from the former World No.1 who found himself at two-over after 36 holes after back-to-back 73s to start the week. He fought back with a 71 (-1) on Saturday before catching fire in the final round.

A runner-up finish would not only his best ever Masters result but also his best Major result since his last win at the 2014 PGA Championship. He was T2nd at Carnoustie in 2018 but has never previously posted a solo second in a Major.

