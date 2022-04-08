WATCH: Stewart Cink Celebrates With His Son After Ace on Augusta's 16th

With his son on the bag, Stewart Cink produced a hole-in-one at the par 3 16th

Cink celebrates
The 16th at Augusta National (opens in new tab) has been the scene of many hole-in-ones and now, in 2022, Stewart Cink can add his name to that list, with the American producing an ace with his son on the bag. 

In 2021, we saw Tommy Fleetwood produce a hole-in-one during the very first-round. In recent years, we also saw an ace from  Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau in 2019, as well as three hole-in-ones from Shane Lowry, Louis Oosthuizen, and Davis Love III in 2016, with all three taking place in the final round.

Four-over-par through 15 holes, thanks to a birdie, two bogies and a double, Cink (opens in new tab) came to the 16th. Striking a classy shot that stopped on the top of the slope, the American saw his golf ball take the undulations of the green and glide towards the hole, where it rolled in at dead weight much to the excitement of the surrounding patrons.

What's more, Cink had his son caddying for him, with Reagan becoming a regular feature on the bag for his dad. The duo actually claimed the Safeway Open and RBC Heritage (opens in new tab) together in 2020 and 2021.

This was the 24th hole-in-one at No. 16 in tournament history and the sixth of Cink's career. It puts the American tied eighth for the most aces on the PGA Tour since the Tour began tracking hole-by-hole data in 1983.

