'It's Unfair At Times' - Hatton Bemoans Augusta National Setup
The Englishman went 79-80 over the weekend at The Masters...
Tyrrell Hatton cut a frustrated figure at Augusta National (opens in new tab) this week shooting 79-80 over the weekend to finish last of all the players to make the cut. Earlier in the week he was saying 'my putting this week is absolutely disgusting' (opens in new tab) and he was often gesticulating on the course, showing his frustration.
Speaking after the final round Hatton did not hold back on his thoughts, calling the setup unfair at times and saying how the course just doesn't suit him.
"I'm glad it's over. I think that's a pretty good way to sum it up. Obviously, disappointed, but I just never do well here. This course doesn't really suit my eye, to be honest, so, yeah, it's just one of those weeks that I feel like if I come back in the future, it's just a case of trying to get through the best that I can. Not much."
"Yeah, but you can hit good shots here and not get any reward for it. It's unfair at times. I don't agree with that. If you hit a good shot, you should end up near the hole. Not then short-sided into a bunker because of the slopes that they've created and stuff. Yeah, I don't think it's a fair test at times, and when you hit good shots and you're not rewarded for it, it shows.
"I think it's how the course is set up in general. You don't really have to miss a shot, and your next one you'll have -- you're really struggling to make par. With how it runs off the greens here and the slopes that you are then chipping into and how obviously it's cut, it just makes it really hard to even get chip shots close. I think everything is exaggerated here."
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
