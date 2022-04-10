'It's Unfair At Times' - Hatton Bemoans Augusta National Setup

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tyrrell Hatton cut a frustrated figure at Augusta National (opens in new tab) this week shooting 79-80 over the weekend to finish last of all the players to make the cut. Earlier in the week he was saying 'my putting this week is absolutely disgusting' (opens in new tab) and he was often gesticulating on the course, showing his frustration.

Speaking after the final round Hatton did not hold back on his thoughts, calling the setup unfair at times and saying how the course just doesn't suit him.

"I'm glad it's over. I think that's a pretty good way to sum it up. Obviously, disappointed, but I just never do well here. This course doesn't really suit my eye, to be honest, so, yeah, it's just one of those weeks that I feel like if I come back in the future, it's just a case of trying to get through the best that I can. Not much."

"Yeah, but you can hit good shots here and not get any reward for it. It's unfair at times. I don't agree with that. If you hit a good shot, you should end up near the hole. Not then short-sided into a bunker because of the slopes that they've created and stuff. Yeah, I don't think it's a fair test at times, and when you hit good shots and you're not rewarded for it, it shows.

"I think it's how the course is set up in general. You don't really have to miss a shot, and your next one you'll have -- you're really struggling to make par. With how it runs off the greens here and the slopes that you are then chipping into and how obviously it's cut, it just makes it really hard to even get chip shots close. I think everything is exaggerated here."

