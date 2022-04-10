"It's My Favourite Course In The World" - Tiger Woods On St. Andrews
Speaking after the 2022 Masters, Tiger said that the Old Course at St. Andrews was his favourite course in the world
Tiger Woods has called the Old Course at St. Andrews "my favourite course in the world" after he confirmed he'll be attending the 150th Open in July. Speaking to Sky Sports after his final round at the 2022 Masters, Woods confirmed he'd be attending the Open later this year and that St. Andrews is his favourite course in the world.
Woods returned to competitive action at the 2022 Masters, just 14 months after a car crash where he nearly lost his leg. He successfully made the cut on his return, but two rounds of 78 over the weekend left him well off the lead come Sunday evening. He was in good spirits after his final round however admitting it "It's meant a lot to me, and there's no other place that -- well, there's no other place, no other major that we play in the same venue."
Tiger will be returning to St Andrews for the first time since 2015, where Zach Johnson won the event and he missed the cut. He's won two Open Championships at St Andrews - in 2000 and 2005 - and is clearly a huge fan of the layout in Scotland. Tiger won back to back opens in 2005 and 2006, winning at St Andrews at Royal Liverpool respectively. There's been no confirmation yet, but we'll expect to see Woods at the other two Majors of the year - the PGA Championship in May and the US Open in June.
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since early 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides on the website. Dan was a custom fit specialist at American Golf for two years and has brought his expertise in golf equipment to a huge range of buyer's guides and reviews on the website. A left handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 9.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands. His golfing highlight is shooting 76 at Essendon Golf Club on his first ever round with his Golf Monthly colleagues. Dan also runs his own cricket podcast and website in his spare time.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425 Max
Fairway: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: TaylorMade Rocketballz
Irons: Ping i59 (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 Pix
