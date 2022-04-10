Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

"It's My Favourite Course In The World" - Tiger Woods On St. Andrews

Tiger Woods has called the Old Course at St. Andrews "my favourite course in the world" after he confirmed he'll be attending the 150th Open in July. Speaking to Sky Sports after his final round at the 2022 Masters, Woods confirmed he'd be attending the Open later this year and that St. Andrews is his favourite course in the world.

Woods returned to competitive action at the 2022 Masters, just 14 months after a car crash where he nearly lost his leg. He successfully made the cut on his return, but two rounds of 78 over the weekend left him well off the lead come Sunday evening. He was in good spirits after his final round however admitting it "It's meant a lot to me, and there's no other place that -- well, there's no other place, no other major that we play in the same venue."

Tiger with the Claret Jug winning the 2005 Open at St Andrews (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger will be returning to St Andrews for the first time since 2015, where Zach Johnson won the event and he missed the cut. He's won two Open Championships at St Andrews - in 2000 and 2005 - and is clearly a huge fan of the layout in Scotland. Tiger won back to back opens in 2005 and 2006, winning at St Andrews at Royal Liverpool respectively. There's been no confirmation yet, but we'll expect to see Woods at the other two Majors of the year - the PGA Championship in May and the US Open in June.