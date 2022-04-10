'I Will Be There For St Andrews' - Tiger Woods To Play 150th Open Championship
The 15-time Major winner confirmed he'll play the 150th Open at St Andrews in July
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Tiger Woods has confirmed he will tee it up at St Andrews in July for the 150th Open Championship.
Woods completed four rounds at the 2022 Masters after a remarkable comeback following his car accident in February last year. The 15-time Major winner finished the week at 13-over-par and made his 22nd consecutive cut at Augusta National. He told Sky Sports after his round that he'll be teeing it up at this year's Open after his incredible Masters return.
Woods told Sky Sports Golf's Cara Banks of his Open plans and also said he is unsure of whether he'll play next month's PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Just got the exclusive from #TigerWoods live on @SkySportsGolf He will play @TheOpen at St. Andrews this summer. He’s not sure about @PGAChampionship at Southern Hills (where he won in 2007) but will try.April 10, 2022
The two-time St Andrews champion in 2000 and 2005 said the course was his favourite in the world when speaking to the media at the 2021 Hero World Challenge. “I would love to play at St. Andrews, there's no doubt about it,” he said. "It’s my favourite golf course in the world. To be a two-time Open champion there and even just being a part of the Champions Dinner is really neat.
“I got to attend my first one in '05 and it was pretty neat to be a part of. Peter Thomson was still alive, and I sat right next to him and to hear him tell stories of when he came over and he played and shots he played and how he did it, that was awesome. Those dinners are priceless and those stories, listening to them talk about how they played, when they played it and what they did, it's just an honor to be a part of a room like that.
Woods has won three Open Championships, in 2000 and 2005 at St Andrews and in 2006 at Royal Liverpool.
- Masters Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National Final Round
Video: Things you didn't know about Tiger Woods
Elliott Heath is our Senior Staff Writer and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016. He graduated in Sports Journalism in 2016 and currently manages the Golf Monthly news, courses and travel sections as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. Elliott has interviewed some huge names in the golf world including Sergio Garcia, Thomas Bjorn, Bernd Wiesberger and Scotty Cameron as well as a number of professionals on the DP World and PGA Tours. He has also covered three Open Championships on-site including at Carnoustie in 2018 when he was inside the ropes with Tiger Woods. He has played 31 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Old Head and Alwoodley. He currently plays at West Byfleet Golf Club in Surrey, where his handicap index floats between 3-5. His golfing highlight is making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, and he has made one hole-in-one.
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Honma TR20
3 wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Max
Hybrid: Titleist 818H2
Irons: Honma TR20B
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
"It's My Favourite Course In The World" - Tiger Woods On St. Andrews
Speaking after the 2022 Masters, Tiger said that the Old Course at St. Andrews was his favourite course in the world
By Dan Parker • Published
-
'Words Can't Describe It' - Tiger Woods After Masters Standing Ovation
The 15-time Major winner received a stunning reception when walking up to the 18th green on Sunday at The Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
'Words Can't Describe It' - Tiger Woods After Masters Standing Ovation
The 15-time Major winner received a stunning reception when walking up to the 18th green on Sunday at The Masters
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
Harry Kane Attends The Masters 24 Hours After Leading Spurs To Premier League Victory
The Englishman backed Cameron Smith to win The Masters in the Sky Sports studio
By Elliott Heath • Published
-
WATCH: Tyrrell Hatton Finds Water After Overruling Caddie
On the 11th hole at Augusta National, Hatton had a slight disagreement with his caddie, before finding the pond
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Masters Rules Incident - Why Was Scottie Scheffler Allowed To Change His Ball?
Scottie Scheffler was forced to take a drop at the last hole at Augusta National, with some viewers curious as to why the number on the ball had changed
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
ESPN Announce Record Viewing Figures Following Tiger's Return
Thanks to Tiger Woods' return, ESPN saw a 21% increase in viewing figures on Thursday and 31% on Friday
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
Masters Leaderboard 2022, Latest Scores, Live Coverage From Augusta National Final Round
The final round of the 2022 Masters is here, follow all the latest action including the latest scores and leaderboard
By Tom Clarke • Published
-
The Masters Weather Forecast 2022
We could be in for a colder and wetter Augusta National this year...
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
The Masters Final Round Tee Times 2022
Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith go out in the final group at 2.40pm local (7.40pm BST)
By Elliott Heath • Published