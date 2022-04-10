'I Will Be There For St Andrews' - Tiger Woods To Play 150th Open Championship

The 15-time Major winner confirmed he'll play the 150th Open at St Andrews in July

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will tee it up at St Andrews in July for the 150th Open Championship.

Woods completed four rounds at the 2022 Masters after a remarkable comeback following his car accident in February last year. The 15-time Major winner finished the week at 13-over-par and made his 22nd consecutive cut at Augusta National. He told Sky Sports after his round that he'll be teeing it up at this year's Open after his incredible Masters return.

Woods told Sky Sports Golf's Cara Banks of his Open plans and also said he is unsure of whether he'll play next month's PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The two-time St Andrews champion in 2000 and 2005 said the course was his favourite in the world when speaking to the media at the 2021 Hero World Challenge. “I would love to play at St. Andrews, there's no doubt about it,” he said. "It’s my favourite golf course in the world. To be a two-time Open champion there and even just being a part of the Champions Dinner is really neat.

“I got to attend my first one in '05 and it was pretty neat to be a part of. Peter Thomson was still alive, and I sat right next to him and to hear him tell stories of when he came over and he played and shots he played and how he did it, that was awesome. Those dinners are priceless and those stories, listening to them talk about how they played, when they played it and what they did, it's just an honor to be a part of a room like that.

Woods has won three Open Championships, in 2000 and 2005 at St Andrews and in 2006 at Royal Liverpool.

