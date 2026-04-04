Robert MacIntyre Makes Significant Equipment Change At Valero Texas Open
The 36-hole leader is ahead by four, with MacIntyre revealing that he changed his trusty Titleist driver ahead of the tournament at TPC San Antonio
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Robert MacIntyre doesn't often change golf equipment but, prior to the Valero Texas Open, he has made a significant move to a brand new driver.
Previously using the Titleist TSR2, which was released back in 2022, MacIntyre has a new Titleist model in-play at TPC San Antonio, specifically a GTS2, which made its way on to the professional circuits last week.
Many Titleist staffers have put the driver in-play, or at least used it in competition, with one of those being MacIntyre, who explained the move on Friday, following his second round.Article continues below
Sitting top of the Valero Texas Open leaderboard by four strokes at the halfway stage, the Scot stated: "I put the new Titleist GTS in the bag. It's very similar to my old driver but just a newer model, technology I suppose.
"(The) Spin's been very good, been able to shape it. To me a big thing's to be able to shape the golf ball especially when it's windy. Two rounds in with it, so far, so good."
Through two rounds, MacIntyre ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, gaining two shots on the field. In fact, he's tied sixth for Driving Accuracy, hitting 67.86% of fairways, and averaging 312.5 yards off the tee.
Overall, MacIntyre is 11th for SG: Off the Tee, but this week he has seen a near 10-yard increase of distance over his PGA Tour season average of 303.1 yards, which puts him 85th in 2026.
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Certainly, it's not just the driving that's been the catalyst for success in Texas. Ranking first in SG: Approach to Green, his irons and wedges have been scintillating, something the two-time PGA Tour winner acknowledges himself.
"I mean, I've been driving the ball nice. Got a new Titleist driver in the bag. Iron play today was exceptional I would say. Hit a pure wedge shot on 17, I thought it was absolutely dynamite there.
"Approach play, hitting the number, hitting the targets. Got to finish off with good putting. Overall, just really solid."
Leading Ludvig Aberg by four shots through two rounds, MacIntyre is 14-under going into Moving Day at the Valero Texas Open, where he's looking to claim a first title since the Genesis Scottish Open in 2024.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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