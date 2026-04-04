Robert MacIntyre Makes Significant Equipment Change At Valero Texas Open

Robert MacIntyre doesn't often change golf equipment but, prior to the Valero Texas Open, he has made a significant move to a brand new driver.

Previously using the Titleist TSR2, which was released back in 2022, MacIntyre has a new Titleist model in-play at TPC San Antonio, specifically a GTS2, which made its way on to the professional circuits last week.

MacIntyre uses the GTS2 (left) at the Valero Texas Open and the TSR2 (right) at The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Many Titleist staffers have put the driver in-play, or at least used it in competition, with one of those being MacIntyre, who explained the move on Friday, following his second round.

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Sitting top of the Valero Texas Open leaderboard by four strokes at the halfway stage, the Scot stated: "I put the new Titleist GTS in the bag. It's very similar to my old driver but just a newer model, technology I suppose.

"(The) Spin's been very good, been able to shape it. To me a big thing's to be able to shape the golf ball especially when it's windy. Two rounds in with it, so far, so good."

The Titleist GTS drivers were launched on Tour at the end of March (Image credit: Acushnet)

Through two rounds, MacIntyre ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, gaining two shots on the field. In fact, he's tied sixth for Driving Accuracy, hitting 67.86% of fairways, and averaging 312.5 yards off the tee.

Overall, MacIntyre is 11th for SG: Off the Tee, but this week he has seen a near 10-yard increase of distance over his PGA Tour season average of 303.1 yards, which puts him 85th in 2026.

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Certainly, it's not just the driving that's been the catalyst for success in Texas. Ranking first in SG: Approach to Green, his irons and wedges have been scintillating, something the two-time PGA Tour winner acknowledges himself.

MacIntyre is searching for a third PGA Tour win and first since July 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I mean, I've been driving the ball nice. Got a new Titleist driver in the bag. Iron play today was exceptional I would say. Hit a pure wedge shot on 17, I thought it was absolutely dynamite there.

"Approach play, hitting the number, hitting the targets. Got to finish off with good putting. Overall, just really solid."

Leading Ludvig Aberg by four shots through two rounds, MacIntyre is 14-under going into Moving Day at the Valero Texas Open, where he's looking to claim a first title since the Genesis Scottish Open in 2024.