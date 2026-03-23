Why We're Excited About The New Titleist GTS Drivers Arriving On Tour

Players are getting their first look at the new Titleist GTS drivers this week at the Texas Children’s Houston Open. Titleist often looks to collaborate with its tour staff to validate its designs and ensure the product outperforms the previous generation - and it appears this process has now begun for GTS.

The lineup of three new Titleist driver models - GTS2, GTS3 and GTS4 - is also being introduced to players at this week's LPGA Ford Championship and the Korn Ferry Tour’s Club Car Championship.

Set to replace the popular GT drivers as one of the best golf drivers on the market, which originally launched in August 2024, the GTS drivers appear to follow the same naming convention as the previous family. It is not yet known what the ‘S’ in the new name stands for, but we’ll be sure to report back once we know more on the technical details.

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(Image credit: Titleist)

The first notable change is the silver weight on the back of the drivers, which will likely be there to increase Moment of Inertia (MOI), enhancing the stability of the drivers when the ball is struck off-center.

The GTS3 looks to have a similar weight track to the one that features on the GT3 driver, which alters the shot shape bias of the driver. This also appears on the GTS4, which will likely replace the GT4 driver as the fastest and lowest-spinning driver of the family.

“I’m pumped,” said Titleist Brand Ambassador Michael Brennan following a prototype testing session late last year. “I was disappointed I couldn’t play it, put it right in the bag. I love my GT, but I’m looking forward to the ‘S’ coming out here soon.”

(Image credit: Titleist)

From the images released by Titleist, it appears staff player Ludvig Åberg will be first in line to try the new GTS driver. He’ll be looking to bounce back after a disappointing finish at the Players Championship, where he finished 5th despite starting the final round with a three-shot lead.

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Full details of the GTS drivers are still unknown but they're sure to be one of the best Titleist drivers ever made given the tease we saw from the brand on social media, which read: "Finally, a driver faster that GT".

We’ll be the first to bring your reviews and all the information you need to know once the new drivers (and possibly fairway woods) drop in May. What do you think of the GTS drivers? Be sure to let us know in the comments.