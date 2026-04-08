What Is The Most-Used Golf Ball At The 2026 Masters?

Check out which golf ball every player will be using at The Masters, where Rory McIlroy looks to defend his Green Jacket from an historic 2025

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Four different golf balls in a grid system
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Major season is upon us, with The Masters signifying the start of the golfing year as the world's best do battle for the Green Jacket.

A number of the game's biggest stars have claimed victory over the iconic Augusta National and, with Rory McIlroy returning to defend his title from 12 months ago, it's set to be yet another thrilling week.

Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd by holding up his golf ball

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, the Career Grand Slam winner changed his golf ball just a month out from his Masters win, swapping the TaylorMade TP5x for the TP5, a move that proved crucial for his success.

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It's no secret that the professionals use the best golf balls that money can buy and, ahead of the 90th edition of the championship, we are set to see several brands represented in Georgia.

Find out which golf ball every player is using at The Masters below...

Every Golf Ball Players Are Using At The 2026 Masters

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Player

Golf Ball

Ludvig Aberg

Titleist Pro V1x

Daniel Berger

Titleist Pro V1x

Akshay Bhatia

Callaway Chrome Tour

Keegan Bradley

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Michael Brennan

Titleist Pro V1

Jacob Bridgeman

TaylorMade TP5x

Sam Burns

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Angel Cabrera

Titleist Pro V1

Brian Campbell

Titleist Pro V1x

Patrick Cantlay

Titleist Pro V1x

Wyndham Clark

Titleist Pro V1x

Corey Conners

Titleist Pro V1

Fred Couples

Bridgestone Tour B RX

Jason Day

Bridgestone Tour B X (Mindset)

Bryson DeChambeau

Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash

Nico Echavarria

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Harris English

Titleist Pro V1

Ethan Fang (a)

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Matt Fitzpatrick

Titleist Pro V1x

Tommy Fleetwood

TaylorMade TP5x Pix

Ryan Fox

Srixon Z-Star XV

Sergio Garcia

Underground

Ryan Gerard

Titleist Pro V1

Chris Gotterup

Bridgestone Tour B X (Mindset)

Max Greyserman

Callaway Chrome Tour Triple Track

Ben Griffin

Maxfli Tour X

Harry Hall

Bridgestone Tour B X

Brian Harman

Titleist Pro V1

Tyrrell Hatton

Titleist Pro V1x

Russell Henley

Titleist Pro V1x

Jackson Herrington (a)

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Nicolai Hojgaard

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Rasmus Hojgaard

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Brandon Holtz (a)

Callaway Chrome Tour Right Dot

Max Homa

Titleist Pro V1

Viktor Hovland

Titleist Pro V1

Mason Howell (a)

Titleist Pro V1

Sungjae Im

Titleist Pro V1x

Casey Jarvis

TaylorMade TP5x

Dustin Johnson

TaylorMade TP5x

Zach Johnson

Titleist Pro V1x

Naoyuki Kataoka

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Johnny Keefer

Titleist Pro V1x

Si Woo Kim

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Michael Kim

Titleist Pro V1x

Kurt Kitayama

Bridgestone Tour B XS

Jake Knapp

Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot

Brooks Koepka

Titleist Pro V1x

Fifa Laopakdee (a)

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Min Woo Lee

Callaway Chrome Tour X

Haotong Li

Titleist Pro V1

Shane Lowry

Srixon Z-Star XV

Robert MacIntyre

Titleist Pro V1

Hideki Matsuyama

Srixon Z-Star XV

Matt McCarty

TaylorMade TP5

Rory McIlroy

TaylorMade TP5

Tom McKibbin

Titleist Pro V1

Maverick McNealy

Titleist Pro V1x

Collin Morikawa

TaylorMade TP5x

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

Titleist Pro V1

Alex Noren

Callaway Chrome Tour

Andrew Novak

Srizon Z-Star Diamond

Jose Maria Olazabal

Titleist Pro V1

Carlos Ortiz

Titleist Pro V1x

Marco Penge

Titleist Pro V1

Aldrich Potgieter

Titleist Pro V1x+

Mateo Pulcini (a)

TaylorMade TP5x

Jon Rahm

Callaway Chrome Tour

Aaron Rai

Titleist Pro V1

Patrick Reed

Titleist Pro V1x

Kristoffer Reitan

Titleist Pro V1

Davis Riley

Titleist Pro V1

Justin Rose

Titleist Pro V1x

Xander Schauffele

Callaway Chrome Tour

Scottie Scheffler

Titleist Pro V1

Charl Schwartzel

Titleist Pro V1x

Adam Scott

Titleist Pro V1

Vijay Singh

Titleist Pro V1

Cameron Smith

Titleist Pro V1x

J.J Spaun

Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Jordan Spieth

Titleist Pro V1x

Sam Stevens

Titleist Pro V1x

Sepp Straka

Srixon Z-Star XV

Nick Taylor

Titleist Pro V1x

Justin Thomas

Titleist Pro V1x

Sami Valimaki

Titleist Pro V1x

Bubba Watson

Titleist Pro V1x

Mike Weir

Titleist Pro V1

Danny Willett

Callaway Chrome Tour

Gary Woodland

Titleist Pro V1

Cameron Young

Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Masters

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Brand

Number

Titleist

52

Callaway

15

Srixon

8

TaylorMade

8

Bridgestone

5

Maxfli

1

Underground

1

A total of seven golf ball manufacturers are represented at The Masters and, leading the way, is Titleist with a total of 52 players using the brand's Pro V1 range of golf balls.

Callaway is second with 15, while Srixon and TaylorMade have eight golf balls in play each, including US Open winner JJ Spaun and defending champion McIlroy.

Bridgestone have five staffers using the Tour B range, while Ben Griffin continues to use Maxfli. One brand that stands out is Underground, with Sergio Garcia putting the golf ball in-play prior to the first LIV Golf event in Riyadh.

For those who don't know, Underground Golf is a new brand, and exclusive membership club, founded by actor Mark Wahlberg, Garry Singer, the former co-founder of Clear Golf Balls, and Doug Meijer, the owner of Meijer supermarket chain that has sponsored the LPGA Meijer Classic in Michigan since 2014.

Titleist 2025 Pro V1x Golf Ball Review

(Image credit: Future)

Although there are many iterations of the Titleist Pro V1 in play at Augusta National, it's the standard Pro V1x that is the most popular among those competing.

In total, 25 players are using the Pro V1x, while 23 are using the standard Pro V1. The Pro V1x Left Dash, Left Dot and Double Dot are also present when it comes to the Pro V1 range.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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