What Is The Most-Used Golf Ball At The 2026 Masters?

Major season is upon us, with The Masters signifying the start of the golfing year as the world's best do battle for the Green Jacket.

A number of the game's biggest stars have claimed victory over the iconic Augusta National and, with Rory McIlroy returning to defend his title from 12 months ago, it's set to be yet another thrilling week.

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Last year, the Career Grand Slam winner changed his golf ball just a month out from his Masters win, swapping the TaylorMade TP5x for the TP5, a move that proved crucial for his success.

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It's no secret that the professionals use the best golf balls that money can buy and, ahead of the 90th edition of the championship, we are set to see several brands represented in Georgia.

Find out which golf ball every player is using at The Masters below...

Every Golf Ball Players Are Using At The 2026 Masters

Swipe to scroll horizontally Player Golf Ball Ludvig Aberg Titleist Pro V1x Daniel Berger Titleist Pro V1x Akshay Bhatia Callaway Chrome Tour Keegan Bradley Srixon Z-Star Diamond Michael Brennan Titleist Pro V1 Jacob Bridgeman TaylorMade TP5x Sam Burns Callaway Chrome Tour X Angel Cabrera Titleist Pro V1 Brian Campbell Titleist Pro V1x Patrick Cantlay Titleist Pro V1x Wyndham Clark Titleist Pro V1x Corey Conners Titleist Pro V1 Fred Couples Bridgestone Tour B RX Jason Day Bridgestone Tour B X (Mindset) Bryson DeChambeau Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Nico Echavarria Srixon Z-Star Diamond Harris English Titleist Pro V1 Ethan Fang (a) Callaway Chrome Tour X Matt Fitzpatrick Titleist Pro V1x Tommy Fleetwood TaylorMade TP5x Pix Ryan Fox Srixon Z-Star XV Sergio Garcia Underground Ryan Gerard Titleist Pro V1 Chris Gotterup Bridgestone Tour B X (Mindset) Max Greyserman Callaway Chrome Tour Triple Track Ben Griffin Maxfli Tour X Harry Hall Bridgestone Tour B X Brian Harman Titleist Pro V1 Tyrrell Hatton Titleist Pro V1x Russell Henley Titleist Pro V1x Jackson Herrington (a) Callaway Chrome Tour X Nicolai Hojgaard Callaway Chrome Tour X Rasmus Hojgaard Callaway Chrome Tour X Brandon Holtz (a) Callaway Chrome Tour Right Dot Max Homa Titleist Pro V1 Viktor Hovland Titleist Pro V1 Mason Howell (a) Titleist Pro V1 Sungjae Im Titleist Pro V1x Casey Jarvis TaylorMade TP5x Dustin Johnson TaylorMade TP5x Zach Johnson Titleist Pro V1x Naoyuki Kataoka Srixon Z-Star Diamond Johnny Keefer Titleist Pro V1x Si Woo Kim Callaway Chrome Tour X Michael Kim Titleist Pro V1x Kurt Kitayama Bridgestone Tour B XS Jake Knapp Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot Brooks Koepka Titleist Pro V1x Fifa Laopakdee (a) Callaway Chrome Tour X Min Woo Lee Callaway Chrome Tour X Haotong Li Titleist Pro V1 Shane Lowry Srixon Z-Star XV Robert MacIntyre Titleist Pro V1 Hideki Matsuyama Srixon Z-Star XV Matt McCarty TaylorMade TP5 Rory McIlroy TaylorMade TP5 Tom McKibbin Titleist Pro V1 Maverick McNealy Titleist Pro V1x Collin Morikawa TaylorMade TP5x Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen Titleist Pro V1 Alex Noren Callaway Chrome Tour Andrew Novak Srizon Z-Star Diamond Jose Maria Olazabal Titleist Pro V1 Carlos Ortiz Titleist Pro V1x Marco Penge Titleist Pro V1 Aldrich Potgieter Titleist Pro V1x+ Mateo Pulcini (a) TaylorMade TP5x Jon Rahm Callaway Chrome Tour Aaron Rai Titleist Pro V1 Patrick Reed Titleist Pro V1x Kristoffer Reitan Titleist Pro V1 Davis Riley Titleist Pro V1 Justin Rose Titleist Pro V1x Xander Schauffele Callaway Chrome Tour Scottie Scheffler Titleist Pro V1 Charl Schwartzel Titleist Pro V1x Adam Scott Titleist Pro V1 Vijay Singh Titleist Pro V1 Cameron Smith Titleist Pro V1x J.J Spaun Srixon Z-Star Diamond Jordan Spieth Titleist Pro V1x Sam Stevens Titleist Pro V1x Sepp Straka Srixon Z-Star XV Nick Taylor Titleist Pro V1x Justin Thomas Titleist Pro V1x Sami Valimaki Titleist Pro V1x Bubba Watson Titleist Pro V1x Mike Weir Titleist Pro V1 Danny Willett Callaway Chrome Tour Gary Woodland Titleist Pro V1 Cameron Young Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot

Top Brands Used At The 2026 Masters

Swipe to scroll horizontally Brand Number Titleist 52 Callaway 15 Srixon 8 TaylorMade 8 Bridgestone 5 Maxfli 1 Underground 1

A total of seven golf ball manufacturers are represented at The Masters and, leading the way, is Titleist with a total of 52 players using the brand's Pro V1 range of golf balls.

Callaway is second with 15, while Srixon and TaylorMade have eight golf balls in play each, including US Open winner JJ Spaun and defending champion McIlroy.

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Bridgestone have five staffers using the Tour B range, while Ben Griffin continues to use Maxfli. One brand that stands out is Underground, with Sergio Garcia putting the golf ball in-play prior to the first LIV Golf event in Riyadh.

For those who don't know, Underground Golf is a new brand, and exclusive membership club, founded by actor Mark Wahlberg, Garry Singer, the former co-founder of Clear Golf Balls, and Doug Meijer, the owner of Meijer supermarket chain that has sponsored the LPGA Meijer Classic in Michigan since 2014.

What Is The Most Popular Golf Ball At The 2026 Masters?

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Although there are many iterations of the Titleist Pro V1 in play at Augusta National, it's the standard Pro V1x that is the most popular among those competing.

In total, 25 players are using the Pro V1x, while 23 are using the standard Pro V1. The Pro V1x Left Dash, Left Dot and Double Dot are also present when it comes to the Pro V1 range.