What Is The Most-Used Golf Ball At The 2026 Masters?
Check out which golf ball every player will be using at The Masters, where Rory McIlroy looks to defend his Green Jacket from an historic 2025
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Major season is upon us, with The Masters signifying the start of the golfing year as the world's best do battle for the Green Jacket.
A number of the game's biggest stars have claimed victory over the iconic Augusta National and, with Rory McIlroy returning to defend his title from 12 months ago, it's set to be yet another thrilling week.
Last year, the Career Grand Slam winner changed his golf ball just a month out from his Masters win, swapping the TaylorMade TP5x for the TP5, a move that proved crucial for his success.Article continues below
It's no secret that the professionals use the best golf balls that money can buy and, ahead of the 90th edition of the championship, we are set to see several brands represented in Georgia.
Find out which golf ball every player is using at The Masters below...
Every Golf Ball Players Are Using At The 2026 Masters
Player
Golf Ball
Ludvig Aberg
Titleist Pro V1x
Daniel Berger
Titleist Pro V1x
Akshay Bhatia
Callaway Chrome Tour
Keegan Bradley
Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Michael Brennan
Titleist Pro V1
Jacob Bridgeman
TaylorMade TP5x
Sam Burns
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Angel Cabrera
Titleist Pro V1
Brian Campbell
Titleist Pro V1x
Patrick Cantlay
Titleist Pro V1x
Wyndham Clark
Titleist Pro V1x
Corey Conners
Titleist Pro V1
Fred Couples
Bridgestone Tour B RX
Jason Day
Bridgestone Tour B X (Mindset)
Bryson DeChambeau
Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash
Nico Echavarria
Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Harris English
Titleist Pro V1
Ethan Fang (a)
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Matt Fitzpatrick
Titleist Pro V1x
Tommy Fleetwood
TaylorMade TP5x Pix
Ryan Fox
Srixon Z-Star XV
Sergio Garcia
Underground
Ryan Gerard
Titleist Pro V1
Chris Gotterup
Bridgestone Tour B X (Mindset)
Max Greyserman
Callaway Chrome Tour Triple Track
Ben Griffin
Maxfli Tour X
Harry Hall
Bridgestone Tour B X
Brian Harman
Titleist Pro V1
Tyrrell Hatton
Titleist Pro V1x
Russell Henley
Titleist Pro V1x
Jackson Herrington (a)
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Nicolai Hojgaard
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Rasmus Hojgaard
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Brandon Holtz (a)
Callaway Chrome Tour Right Dot
Max Homa
Titleist Pro V1
Viktor Hovland
Titleist Pro V1
Mason Howell (a)
Titleist Pro V1
Sungjae Im
Titleist Pro V1x
Casey Jarvis
TaylorMade TP5x
Dustin Johnson
TaylorMade TP5x
Zach Johnson
Titleist Pro V1x
Naoyuki Kataoka
Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Johnny Keefer
Titleist Pro V1x
Si Woo Kim
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Michael Kim
Titleist Pro V1x
Kurt Kitayama
Bridgestone Tour B XS
Jake Knapp
Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
Brooks Koepka
Titleist Pro V1x
Fifa Laopakdee (a)
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Min Woo Lee
Callaway Chrome Tour X
Haotong Li
Titleist Pro V1
Shane Lowry
Srixon Z-Star XV
Robert MacIntyre
Titleist Pro V1
Hideki Matsuyama
Srixon Z-Star XV
Matt McCarty
TaylorMade TP5
Rory McIlroy
TaylorMade TP5
Tom McKibbin
Titleist Pro V1
Maverick McNealy
Titleist Pro V1x
Collin Morikawa
TaylorMade TP5x
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Titleist Pro V1
Alex Noren
Callaway Chrome Tour
Andrew Novak
Srizon Z-Star Diamond
Jose Maria Olazabal
Titleist Pro V1
Carlos Ortiz
Titleist Pro V1x
Marco Penge
Titleist Pro V1
Aldrich Potgieter
Titleist Pro V1x+
Mateo Pulcini (a)
TaylorMade TP5x
Jon Rahm
Callaway Chrome Tour
Aaron Rai
Titleist Pro V1
Patrick Reed
Titleist Pro V1x
Kristoffer Reitan
Titleist Pro V1
Davis Riley
Titleist Pro V1
Justin Rose
Titleist Pro V1x
Xander Schauffele
Callaway Chrome Tour
Scottie Scheffler
Titleist Pro V1
Charl Schwartzel
Titleist Pro V1x
Adam Scott
Titleist Pro V1
Vijay Singh
Titleist Pro V1
Cameron Smith
Titleist Pro V1x
J.J Spaun
Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Jordan Spieth
Titleist Pro V1x
Sam Stevens
Titleist Pro V1x
Sepp Straka
Srixon Z-Star XV
Nick Taylor
Titleist Pro V1x
Justin Thomas
Titleist Pro V1x
Sami Valimaki
Titleist Pro V1x
Bubba Watson
Titleist Pro V1x
Mike Weir
Titleist Pro V1
Danny Willett
Callaway Chrome Tour
Gary Woodland
Titleist Pro V1
Cameron Young
Titleist Pro V1x Double Dot
Top Brands Used At The 2026 Masters
Brand
Number
Titleist
52
Callaway
15
Srixon
8
TaylorMade
8
Bridgestone
5
Maxfli
1
Underground
1
A total of seven golf ball manufacturers are represented at The Masters and, leading the way, is Titleist with a total of 52 players using the brand's Pro V1 range of golf balls.
Callaway is second with 15, while Srixon and TaylorMade have eight golf balls in play each, including US Open winner JJ Spaun and defending champion McIlroy.
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Bridgestone have five staffers using the Tour B range, while Ben Griffin continues to use Maxfli. One brand that stands out is Underground, with Sergio Garcia putting the golf ball in-play prior to the first LIV Golf event in Riyadh.
For those who don't know, Underground Golf is a new brand, and exclusive membership club, founded by actor Mark Wahlberg, Garry Singer, the former co-founder of Clear Golf Balls, and Doug Meijer, the owner of Meijer supermarket chain that has sponsored the LPGA Meijer Classic in Michigan since 2014.
What Is The Most Popular Golf Ball At The 2026 Masters?
Although there are many iterations of the Titleist Pro V1 in play at Augusta National, it's the standard Pro V1x that is the most popular among those competing.
In total, 25 players are using the Pro V1x, while 23 are using the standard Pro V1. The Pro V1x Left Dash, Left Dot and Double Dot are also present when it comes to the Pro V1 range.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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