Does The Cadillac Championship Have A Cut?
The fifth Signature Event of the season has been taking place at Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course with a field of over 70 pros involved
New for 2026, the Cadillac Championship was inserted into the PGA Tour's run of Signature Events which offer a $20 million tournament purse to the 72 players involved.
It is being hosted by Trump National Doral's Blue Monster Course which is as fearsome as it sounds at 7,739 yards, making it the longest layout on the PGA Tour this season.
The last time US President Donald Trump's Miami golf course welcomed the PGA Tour - back in 2016 - it was around 200 yards shorter.
Plenty has changed in the decade since, not least the increased distance golf balls fly and the equipment pros are using it to make it happen.
In addition to altered golf equipment, the tournaments themselves have been tweaked, too. Since the invention of LIV Golf in 2022, which is famous for its lack of halfway cut, the PGA Tour has introduced a similar policy at a handful of its elevated events.
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The three Signature Events which are hosted by legends of the game - the Genesis Championship (Tiger Woods), the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial Tournament (Jack Nicklaus) - wave goodbye to those out of sight to the leader on Friday, as is tradition.
However, the other five Signature Events in 2026 do have a halfway cut, and the Cadillac Championship is one of those.
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So, for the 72 players involved in Florida this week, they can rest easy knowing they are guaranteed a paycheck of more than $30,000 and four full rounds of golf ahead of the upcoming PGA Championship.
Whether the lack of early exit is a positive for those struggling at the bottom is debatable, but they'll be here on Sunday regardless.
At the other end of the leaderboard, there is a huge prize money payout on offer to the champion, standing at $3.6 million. Meanwhile the runner-up could scoop $2.16 million and the player in third will bank in excess of $1.3 million.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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