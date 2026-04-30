Jake Knapp Forced To Withdraw From Cadillac Championship

Jake Knapp was forced to make a last-minute withdrawal from the Cadillac Championship just minutes before his scheduled first-round tee-time at Trump National Doral.

Knapp was scheduled to tee off in the $20m Signature Event alongside JT Poston at 12:35pm, but news of his withdrawal came through on the PGA Tour X channel less than an hour beforehand.

A sprained left thumb was the reason for Knapp's withdrawal, which meant Kristoffer Reitan got a last-gasp entry into the field.

That also left Brooks Koepka as the first alternate so he'll be warming up at Doral in case there's one more last withdrawal.

It's the second time Knapp has made a late withdrawal from a Signature Event, as he pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational just before his scheduled start at Bay Hill in March.

Knapp has had an impressivley consistent season when he has played - finishing no worse than 11th in seven of his first eight starts of 2026.

He missed the cut at The Players Championship as his one blemish but responded with a T6 at the Houston Open and then a fine 11th at The Masters.

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Knapp finished T74 in his worst four-round return of the season at the RBC Heritage, in what was his last appearance on the PGA Tour.

It's not known how serious the thumb injury is, a sprain doesn't sound too bad but with the PGA Championship coming up he'll be taking no chances.