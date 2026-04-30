Jake Knapp Forced To Withdraw From Cadillac Championship
Jake Knapp was forced to withdraw from the $20m Cadillac Championship just minutes before his scheduled first-round tee-time at Trump National Doral
Jake Knapp was forced to make a last-minute withdrawal from the Cadillac Championship just minutes before his scheduled first-round tee-time at Trump National Doral.
Knapp was scheduled to tee off in the $20m Signature Event alongside JT Poston at 12:35pm, but news of his withdrawal came through on the PGA Tour X channel less than an hour beforehand.
A sprained left thumb was the reason for Knapp's withdrawal, which meant Kristoffer Reitan got a last-gasp entry into the field.
That also left Brooks Koepka as the first alternate so he'll be warming up at Doral in case there's one more last withdrawal.
It's the second time Knapp has made a late withdrawal from a Signature Event, as he pulled out of the Arnold Palmer Invitational just before his scheduled start at Bay Hill in March.
Knapp has had an impressivley consistent season when he has played - finishing no worse than 11th in seven of his first eight starts of 2026.
He missed the cut at The Players Championship as his one blemish but responded with a T6 at the Houston Open and then a fine 11th at The Masters.
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Knapp finished T74 in his worst four-round return of the season at the RBC Heritage, in what was his last appearance on the PGA Tour.
It's not known how serious the thumb injury is, a sprain doesn't sound too bad but with the PGA Championship coming up he'll be taking no chances.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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