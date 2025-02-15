Jeeno Thitikul Continues Fine Run Of Form After PIF Saudi Ladies International Win
The Thai star won by four at Riyadh Golf Club to take the $650,000 first prize and continue a brilliant run of form
Jeeno Thitikul held off the challenge of Somi Lee to win the PIF Saudi Ladies International by four at Riyadh Golf Club.
The Thai star found herself two behind South Korean Lee after the first round, who led by one over Esther Henseleit. However, by the end of the second round of the 54-hole contest, Thitikul had taken command of proceedings, leading by three over Lee and Annabell Fuller heading into Saturday’s decider following an eight-under 64.
That made her the strong favorite to claim her 17th professional win just five days before her 22nd birthday, and she never looked like relinquishing her vice-like grip on matters, despite not quite reaching the heights of Friday.
Thitikul started where she left off on Friday, with a birdie at the par-4 first to set the tone for the day. By the turn, she was still bogey-free and three-under for the day after further birdies on the fourth and seventh.
Jeeno rolls in a third birdie of the day to go six shots clear 👏#ExcitementIsOurGame pic.twitter.com/paDz4uLxHhFebruary 15, 2025
By that point, Fuller was all but out of the running after she found herself three-over for the day by the 10th, and although she rallied on the back nine with five birdies and a bogey, she ultimately had to settle for third.
Lee was faring better than the Englishwoman in pursuit of Thitikul, but she still found herself five adrift at the turn, and despite successive birdies at the 11th and 12th, never really looked like putting enough pressure on the leader.
Thitikul could even afford a couple of blips over the closing nine, with bogeys at the 11th and 14th. However, further birdies on the 10th and 12th ensured she finished with a 69, just one short of the best round of the day carded by Charley Hull, who finished T8.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Jeeno just loves winning 🏆A 17th professional victory at the age of 21. Incredible!#ExcitementIsOurGame pic.twitter.com/gsh21RRZEDFebruary 15, 2025
Despite missing out on an individual first prize of $675,000, instead settling for $405,500, there was another considerable consolation for Lee following the second round. That’s because her team, which included Minsun Kim, Nastasia Nadaud and Amy Taylor, won the 36-hole team competition, leaving the four to share an additional $140,000.
As for Thitikul, her win continued a tremendous run of form that has included top-10 finishes in each of her last eight starts, beginning with a T4 in the FM Championship at the start of September.
It is also her second successive win after she claimed the title at the LPGA Tour’s season-closing CME Group Tour Championship in November.
Thitikul became the second-youngest World No.1 at the age of 19 in October 2022, and is now in a similar run of form that helped her reach the summit back then. Perhaps the one big omission from her resume remains a Major title. However, given the form she’s in, and the way she eased to victory in Saudi Arabia, there will be increased expectation that 2025 could be the year she claims a title in at least one of the big five tournaments.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Adam Hadwin's Wife Teases Star With Hilarious Valentine's Day Card After Genesis Invitational Missed Cut
Adam Hadwin's wife Jessica found inspiration from his poor first round at the Genesis Invitational with a hilarious Valentine's Day card
By Mike Hall Published
-
Xander Schauffele Reveals When He Hopes To Return After Spell Out With Rib Injury
The World No.2 hopes to return to action in early March with the Arnold Palmer Invitational following a spell out with a rib injury
By Mike Hall Published
-
PIF Saudi Ladies International Prize Money Payout 2025
A field of 112 competes for one of the largest purses of the season at Riyadh Golf Club, and there’s a big change to the format for the 2025 edition
By Mike Hall Published
-
‘It’s A Lose Lose Situation’ - Graeme McDowell Suggests Simple Way To End Slow Play
According to reports, rounds at the LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup never surpassed 4.5 hours, which prompted Graeme McDowell to suggest an easy way to combat slow play
By Matt Cradock Published
-
‘It’s The Impact That We Can Make And Kind Of Disrupt The Golfing World A Little Bit More In A Positive Way To Empower Women’ - Suzann Pettersen Launches New Agency
The two-time Major winner has announced the launch of VOXA, a talent management company 'focused on advancing the impact and value of the world’s best female athletes'
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Yealimi Noh Claims Maiden LPGA Tour Title At Founders Cup
The 23-year-old held off two-time Major winner Jin-Young Ko in an epic final round tussle to secure a maiden LPGA Tour title at the Founders Cup
By Matt Cradock Published
-
'Finally' - Nelly Korda 'Excited' By LPGA Tour's New Slow Play Crackdown
The World No.1 is in support for the LPGA Tour's new policy to fine players money and shots for going over their allotted time
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Defending Champion Lottie Woad Included As Augusta National Women's Amateur 2025 Field Confirmed
Each of the top-50 eligible players have accepted invitations to compete, with the final round taking place at Augusta National the week before the 89th Masters
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
LPGA Tour To Crack Down On Slow Play After Charley Hull And Nelly Korda Comments
The LPGA Tour has announced a number of measures to combat slow play, with the circuit set to enforce more penalties on those who don't follow the guidelines
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Founders Cup Prize Money Payout 2025
The 2025 Founders Cup has moved to a new course and date in the LPGA Tour calendar - it also features a smaller prize purse compared to last time out...
By Jonny Leighfield Published