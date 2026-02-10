New Callaway Mini Driver And Fairway Wood Hits USGA Conforming List Ahead Of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Two new Callaway clubs have landed on the USGA's Conforming List, with a mini driver and Ti fairway wood already making an appearance at Pebble Beach
Following the busy period of January, where all the major manufacturers released their new equipment, it appears two new Callaway models have hit the USGA's Conforming List ahead of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The clubs in question are related to the brand's all-new Quantum range, specifically a mini driver and a Ti fairway wood, which were both similar additions to the Elyte range back in 2025.
Already spotted at the PGA Tour's first Signature Event of 2026 in California, little is currently known about the two clubs that hit the Conforming List on Monday, but there is plenty to unpack from the images provided.
Beginning with the mini driver, which has grown immensely in popularity on the professional circuits over the last few years.
It appears that the Quantum Mini features the new Tri-Force face that appears in the other Quantum drivers. What's more, there is plenty of adjustable weighting on the sole, specifically on the toe and heel, which follows a similar pattern to the older Paradym Ai Smoke mini driver.
In fact, there seems to be two versions of the Quantum mini driver on the Conforming List - one of which is 11.5° and the other being available in both 11.5° and 13.5°, although there doesn't appear to be much difference between the two models.
Moving to the Ti, which features in a 3, 3HL and 5-wood configuration, with the HL standing for high launch.
Again, we've seen these versions in previous Callaway fairway woods and, with the Quantum version, it once again has plenty of adjustable weighting all-around the sole of the club.
For those wondering, the Ti in the previous Elyte stood for titanium, which was used to help with increasing power and forgiveness.
Currently, it's unclear as to if, or when, the models will hit retailers, but if last year is anything to go by, it could be around April-time when the clubs hit the market, given that the Elyte mini driver landed on the Conforming List at a similar time in 2025.
Callaway isn't the only manufacturer which has added a mini driver to the USGA's List, as Ping, which has yet to release a mini driver club before, also landed a 'Prototype' model back in mid-January.
Once again, it's unclear as to whether it will be available for retail, but the Prototype has already produced success on the professional Tours, as Freddy Schott used it for his Bahrain Championship win.
The Quantum Mini driver and Ti fairway wood have been spotted at Pebble Beach prior to this week's PGA Tour event, so time will tell if any Callaway staffers opt to put them in tournament play for the $20 million event.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
