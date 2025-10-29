Link Hong Kong Open 2025 Round One Tee Times

The Link Hong Kong Open is set to pit the best Asian Tour players and over half the 2025 LIV Golf League roster against each other in the latest International Series tournament.

Each member of the bumper field at Hong Kong Golf Club is desperate to do well this week, not only because of the increased prize money payout from a total purse of $2 million, but also due to the fact that the winner earns starts into two Major championships next year.

It was announced back in August that The Masters and The Open would offer a place at the subsequent championship to the winner of certain national opens - which includes the Hong Kong Open.

As a result, 27 contracted LIV players and a number of former faces have joined the Asian Tour regulars to see if they can take advantage of the opportunity.

Defending champion Patrick Reed is back to see if he can repeat his achievement, and the American will tee off alongside last week's International Series Philippines winner Miguel Tabuena and LIV Golf peer Paul Casey in round one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The group will tee off from the 11th at 7:10am local time (7:10pm ET Wednesday) on Thursday morning, with a spate of other LIV golfers around them.

The first five groups to begin on the 11th tee on Thursday morning all contain at least one player from the PIF-backed circuit while the opening eight tee times on the 11th in the afternoon each have one or more LIV stars.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Below is the full list of round one tee times at the 2025 Link Hong Kong Open. Eastern Time is 12 hours behind local time, therefore Thursday morning in Hong Kong is Wednesday evening on the east coast of the United States.

HONG KONG OPEN ROUND ONE TEE TIMES

1st Tee - Local Time (ET)

6:40am (6:40pm): Sean Ramos, Settee Prakongvech, Ngai Shen Wang (a)

Sean Ramos, Settee Prakongvech, Ngai Shen Wang (a) 6:50am (6:50pm): Poosit Supupramai, Yechun Yuan, Shinichi Mizuno

Poosit Supupramai, Yechun Yuan, Shinichi Mizuno 7:00am (7:00pm): Wocheng Ye, Kyungnam Kang, Gunn Charoenkul

Wocheng Ye, Kyungnam Kang, Gunn Charoenkul 7:10am (7:10pm): Jbe Kruger, Kieran Vincent, Hiroshi Iwata

Jbe Kruger, Kieran Vincent, Hiroshi Iwata 7:20am (7:20pm): Sam Brazel, Wooyoung Cho, Eugenio Chacarra

Sam Brazel, Wooyoung Cho, Eugenio Chacarra 7:30am (7:30pm): Jaco Ahlers, Chanmin Jung, Sihwan Kim

Jaco Ahlers, Chanmin Jung, Sihwan Kim 7:40am (7:40pm): Poom Saksansin, Seungsu Han, Yosuke Asaji

Poom Saksansin, Seungsu Han, Yosuke Asaji 7:50am (7:50pm): Jeunghun Wang, Ian Snyman, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam

Jeunghun Wang, Ian Snyman, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam 8:00am (8:00pm): Shiv Kapur, Soomin Lee, Aaron Wilkin

Shiv Kapur, Soomin Lee, Aaron Wilkin 8:10am (8:10pm): Miguel Carballo, Mathew Pryke, Jed Morgan

Miguel Carballo, Mathew Pryke, Jed Morgan 8:20am (8:20pm): Charlie Lindh, Tomoyo Ikemura, Sarut Vongchaisit

Charlie Lindh, Tomoyo Ikemura, Sarut Vongchaisit 11:10am (11:10pm): Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Peter Uihlein

Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Peter Uihlein 11:20am (11:20pm): Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Dean Burmester

Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Dean Burmester 11:30am (11:30pm): David Puig, Ben Campbell, Wenyi Ding

David Puig, Ben Campbell, Wenyi Ding 11:40am (11:40pm): Anirban Lahiri, Louis Oosthuizen, Taichi Kho

Anirban Lahiri, Louis Oosthuizen, Taichi Kho 11:50am (11:50pm): Sampson Zheng, Charl Schwartzel, Jinichiro Kozuma

Sampson Zheng, Charl Schwartzel, Jinichiro Kozuma 12:00pm (12:00am): Jason Kokrak, Matthew Cheung, John Catlin

Jason Kokrak, Matthew Cheung, John Catlin 12:10pm (12:10am): Sam Horsfield, Thomas Pieters, Rattanon Wannasrichan

Sam Horsfield, Thomas Pieters, Rattanon Wannasrichan 12:20pm (12:20am): Kevin Na, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Ryan Peake

Kevin Na, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Ryan Peake 12:30pm (12:30am): Dominic Foos, Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a), Wei-hsuan Wang

Dominic Foos, Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a), Wei-hsuan Wang 12:40pm (12:40am): Caleb Surratt, Chieh-po Lee, Ollie Schniederjans

Caleb Surratt, Chieh-po Lee, Ollie Schniederjans 12:50pm (12:50am): S.S.P. Chawrasia, Charles Porter, Yung-hua Liu

S.S.P. Chawrasia, Charles Porter, Yung-hua Liu 1:00pm (1:00am): Michael Wong, Tanapat Pichaikool, Denzel Ieremia

Locked in for round one 🔒Tee times for day one of the Link Hong Kong Open ⏰#InternationalSeries pic.twitter.com/RsA1KBhehJOctober 29, 2025

11th Tee - Local Time (ET)

6:40am (6:40pm): Adrian Meronk, Kazuki Higa, Scott Vincent

Adrian Meronk, Kazuki Higa, Scott Vincent 6:50am (6:50pm): Martin Kaymer, Josele Ballester, Gaganjeet Bhullar

Martin Kaymer, Josele Ballester, Gaganjeet Bhullar 7:00am (7:00pm): Charles Howell III, Tom McKibbin, Wade Ormsby

Charles Howell III, Tom McKibbin, Wade Ormsby 7:10am (7:10pm): Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Miguel Tabuena

Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Miguel Tabuena 7:20am (7:20pm): Danny Lee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Sarit Suwannarut

Danny Lee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Sarit Suwannarut 7:30am (7:30pm): Kensei Hirata, Travis Smyth, Jazz Janewattananond

Kensei Hirata, Travis Smyth, Jazz Janewattananond 7:40am (7:40pm): Guntaek Koh, Shih-chang Chan, Sadom Kaewkanjana

Guntaek Koh, Shih-chang Chan, Sadom Kaewkanjana 7:50am (7:50pm): M.J. Maguire, Matt Jones, Minkyu Kim

M.J. Maguire, Matt Jones, Minkyu Kim 8:00am (8:00pm): Maverick Antcliff, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Justin Quiban

Maverick Antcliff, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Justin Quiban 8:10am (8:10pm): Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Brett Rankin, Bobby Bai

Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Brett Rankin, Bobby Bai 8:20am (8:20pm): Chien-yao Hung, Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Maximilian Rottluff

Chien-yao Hung, Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Maximilian Rottluff 8:30am (8:30pm): Nick Voke, Danthai Boonma, Kevin Yuan

Nick Voke, Danthai Boonma, Kevin Yuan 8:40am (8:40pm): Ahmad Baig, Manav Shah, Khalid Attieh

Ahmad Baig, Manav Shah, Khalid Attieh 11:20am (11:20pm): Faisal Salhab, Terrence Ng, Ervin Chang

Faisal Salhab, Terrence Ng, Ervin Chang 11:30am (11:30pm): Brett Coletta, James Piot, Charng-Tai Sudsom

Brett Coletta, James Piot, Charng-Tai Sudsom 11:40am (11:40pm): Chase Koepka, Scott Hend, Ajeetesh Sandhu

Chase Koepka, Scott Hend, Ajeetesh Sandhu 11:50am (11:50pm): Anthony Kim, Ashun Wu, Leon D'Souza

Anthony Kim, Ashun Wu, Leon D'Souza 12:00pm (12:00am): Austen Truslow, Jaewoong Eom, Micah Shin

Austen Truslow, Jaewoong Eom, Micah Shin 12:10pm (12:10am): Isaac Lam, Daihan Lee, Jack Buchanan

Isaac Lam, Daihan Lee, Jack Buchanan 12:20pm (12:20am): Nitithorn Thippong, Jeev Milkha Singh, Ekpharit Wu

Nitithorn Thippong, Jeev Milkha Singh, Ekpharit Wu 12:30pm (12:30am): Prom Meesawat, Wenchong Liang, Bjorn Hellgren

Prom Meesawat, Wenchong Liang, Bjorn Hellgren 12:40pm (12:40am): Shun Yat Hak, Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Jose Toledo

Shun Yat Hak, Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Jose Toledo 12:50pm (12:50am): Wei-lun, Chang, Chapchai Nirat, Yubin Jang