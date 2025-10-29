Link Hong Kong Open 2025 Round One Tee Times
A bumper field will be in action at Hong Kong Golf Club as the race to secure a spot at The Masters and The Open Championship begins...
The Link Hong Kong Open is set to pit the best Asian Tour players and over half the 2025 LIV Golf League roster against each other in the latest International Series tournament.
Each member of the bumper field at Hong Kong Golf Club is desperate to do well this week, not only because of the increased prize money payout from a total purse of $2 million, but also due to the fact that the winner earns starts into two Major championships next year.
It was announced back in August that The Masters and The Open would offer a place at the subsequent championship to the winner of certain national opens - which includes the Hong Kong Open.
As a result, 27 contracted LIV players and a number of former faces have joined the Asian Tour regulars to see if they can take advantage of the opportunity.
Defending champion Patrick Reed is back to see if he can repeat his achievement, and the American will tee off alongside last week's International Series Philippines winner Miguel Tabuena and LIV Golf peer Paul Casey in round one.
The group will tee off from the 11th at 7:10am local time (7:10pm ET Wednesday) on Thursday morning, with a spate of other LIV golfers around them.
The first five groups to begin on the 11th tee on Thursday morning all contain at least one player from the PIF-backed circuit while the opening eight tee times on the 11th in the afternoon each have one or more LIV stars.
Below is the full list of round one tee times at the 2025 Link Hong Kong Open. Eastern Time is 12 hours behind local time, therefore Thursday morning in Hong Kong is Wednesday evening on the east coast of the United States.
HONG KONG OPEN ROUND ONE TEE TIMES
1st Tee - Local Time (ET)
- 6:40am (6:40pm): Sean Ramos, Settee Prakongvech, Ngai Shen Wang (a)
- 6:50am (6:50pm): Poosit Supupramai, Yechun Yuan, Shinichi Mizuno
- 7:00am (7:00pm): Wocheng Ye, Kyungnam Kang, Gunn Charoenkul
- 7:10am (7:10pm): Jbe Kruger, Kieran Vincent, Hiroshi Iwata
- 7:20am (7:20pm): Sam Brazel, Wooyoung Cho, Eugenio Chacarra
- 7:30am (7:30pm): Jaco Ahlers, Chanmin Jung, Sihwan Kim
- 7:40am (7:40pm): Poom Saksansin, Seungsu Han, Yosuke Asaji
- 7:50am (7:50pm): Jeunghun Wang, Ian Snyman, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam
- 8:00am (8:00pm): Shiv Kapur, Soomin Lee, Aaron Wilkin
- 8:10am (8:10pm): Miguel Carballo, Mathew Pryke, Jed Morgan
- 8:20am (8:20pm): Charlie Lindh, Tomoyo Ikemura, Sarut Vongchaisit
- 11:10am (11:10pm): Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Peter Uihlein
- 11:20am (11:20pm): Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Dean Burmester
- 11:30am (11:30pm): David Puig, Ben Campbell, Wenyi Ding
- 11:40am (11:40pm): Anirban Lahiri, Louis Oosthuizen, Taichi Kho
- 11:50am (11:50pm): Sampson Zheng, Charl Schwartzel, Jinichiro Kozuma
- 12:00pm (12:00am): Jason Kokrak, Matthew Cheung, John Catlin
- 12:10pm (12:10am): Sam Horsfield, Thomas Pieters, Rattanon Wannasrichan
- 12:20pm (12:20am): Kevin Na, Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Ryan Peake
- 12:30pm (12:30am): Dominic Foos, Ratchanon Chantananuwat (a), Wei-hsuan Wang
- 12:40pm (12:40am): Caleb Surratt, Chieh-po Lee, Ollie Schniederjans
- 12:50pm (12:50am): S.S.P. Chawrasia, Charles Porter, Yung-hua Liu
- 1:00pm (1:00am): Michael Wong, Tanapat Pichaikool, Denzel Ieremia
11th Tee - Local Time (ET)
- 6:40am (6:40pm): Adrian Meronk, Kazuki Higa, Scott Vincent
- 6:50am (6:50pm): Martin Kaymer, Josele Ballester, Gaganjeet Bhullar
- 7:00am (7:00pm): Charles Howell III, Tom McKibbin, Wade Ormsby
- 7:10am (7:10pm): Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Miguel Tabuena
- 7:20am (7:20pm): Danny Lee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Sarit Suwannarut
- 7:30am (7:30pm): Kensei Hirata, Travis Smyth, Jazz Janewattananond
- 7:40am (7:40pm): Guntaek Koh, Shih-chang Chan, Sadom Kaewkanjana
- 7:50am (7:50pm): M.J. Maguire, Matt Jones, Minkyu Kim
- 8:00am (8:00pm): Maverick Antcliff, Atiruj Winaicharoenchai, Justin Quiban
- 8:10am (8:10pm): Pavit Tangkamolprasert, Brett Rankin, Bobby Bai
- 8:20am (8:20pm): Chien-yao Hung, Suradit Yongcharoenchai, Maximilian Rottluff
- 8:30am (8:30pm): Nick Voke, Danthai Boonma, Kevin Yuan
- 8:40am (8:40pm): Ahmad Baig, Manav Shah, Khalid Attieh
- 11:20am (11:20pm): Faisal Salhab, Terrence Ng, Ervin Chang
- 11:30am (11:30pm): Brett Coletta, James Piot, Charng-Tai Sudsom
- 11:40am (11:40pm): Chase Koepka, Scott Hend, Ajeetesh Sandhu
- 11:50am (11:50pm): Anthony Kim, Ashun Wu, Leon D'Souza
- 12:00pm (12:00am): Austen Truslow, Jaewoong Eom, Micah Shin
- 12:10pm (12:10am): Isaac Lam, Daihan Lee, Jack Buchanan
- 12:20pm (12:20am): Nitithorn Thippong, Jeev Milkha Singh, Ekpharit Wu
- 12:30pm (12:30am): Prom Meesawat, Wenchong Liang, Bjorn Hellgren
- 12:40pm (12:40am): Shun Yat Hak, Itthipat Buranatanyarat, Jose Toledo
- 12:50pm (12:50am): Wei-lun, Chang, Chapchai Nirat, Yubin Jang
