Here we take a look at his Patrick Reed's close-knit team – from his coach Josh Gregory to his wife Justine and caddie Kessler…

Meet Team Reed – Patrick Reed’s Caddie, Wife And Coach

Here we take a look at the American’s team – from his coach Josh Gregory to his wife Justine and caddie Kessler…

Meet Team Reed – Patrick Reed’s Caddie, Wife And Coach:

Josh Gregory – Performance Coach

Josh Gregory took Reed to two national titles when he was at Augusta State University. The pair have been working with each other again for the last few years.

Gregory was at Augusta working with Reed during his 2018 Major victory.

“We put in so much work for this over the winter, playing in cold weather in Houston,” he told Dallas Sportsday.

Justine Reed – Wife

Reed met his wife Justine at Augusta State University and she then had a stint as his caddie for two years.

They married in 2012 when Reed was just 22 and his parents didn’t attend the wedding. He has been estranged from his parents Bill and Jeannette and sister Hannah since the wedding.

Related: Patrick Reed What’s In The Bag?

Justine once told the Washington Post about becoming a full-time caddie, “If you had told me with all the work I put into my nursing degree I’d be doing this, I wouldn’t have believed you. When I told my Dad, he was like, ‘You’re doing what?’”

Justine stopped caddying for her husband when she fell pregnant in 2014. She was on the bag as Reed came through Q-School to reach the Tour and then for his first two years on the PGA Tour.

They had their first and only PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship in 2013.

Since then, he’s had Justine’s brother Kessler Karain on the bag.

The pair have two children. Their daughter Windsor-Wells was born in 2014 and their son Barrett Benjamin was born in December 2017.

She had already achieved two undergraduate degrees by the time Reed turned pro in 2011 and was a prolific swimmer and soccer player.

Justine had a seizure in the bath in 2014 and doctors say that Reed potentially saved her life.

Swing coach – David Leadbetter/Kevin Kirk

Back in 2019 Reed got in contact with David Leadbetter to see if he could alter the slump the American was in. After a few sessions Reed was convinced and he took on Leadbetter as his full-time swing coach.

But this does not mean Reed has said goodbye to Kevin Kirk. No he stayed on as part of the team.

Kirk is from Reed’s native Texas and is a Master PGA Professional. He also coached Jhonattan Vegas and Mark Hubbard.

Kessler Karain – Caddie

Kessler is Reed’s brother-in-law and Justine’s younger brother. He has been caddying for Reed since early 2014 after leaving his job in medical sales.

Interestingly, after Justine could no longer carry the bag Reed didn’t go down the route of hiring a professional caddie, he turned to his brother-in-law.

Reed told the Press Association that he had to train Kessler as a caddie, “We were wondering how the transition would be. I trained him like I trained Justine. I guess it just runs in the family.

“He was really good when it came to wind and club selection. She played a little bit in high school, and her brother played a lot in high school. I don’t know what it is.

“That family has it when it comes to giving me advice.”

Karain was the fifth-highest paid caddie in the world between June 2016 and June 2017 according to Forbes. They estimate that he earned $610,000 in that period.

Lowell Taub – Agent

Reed signed with CAA Sports agency in October 2016 after the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine where Lowell Taub would be his agent.

Since then, the American has signed endorsement deals with major brands like Nike and Hublot.